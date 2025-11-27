Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Powerhouses: Top Canadian Stocks to Enhance Your Portfolio

Dividend Powerhouses: Top Canadian Stocks to Enhance Your Portfolio

Telus (TSX:T) might be one of the stock dividend powerhouses to load up on while the yield is above 9%.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Consider adding dividend‑growth, lower‑beta stocks to stabilize portfolios as markets rotate away from high‑beta tech into steadier income names.
  • Telus (TSX:T) yields about 9.2% after the selloff, but the payout faces a significant cut risk—only buy opportunistically if you trust the strategy and can tolerate a possible dividend cut.

When it comes to taking your portfolio to the next level, adding a few dividend (growth) stocks into the mix can really help solidify things, especially when volatility makes a furious return to the financial markets. Undoubtedly, there’s nothing wrong with betting big on the growth and tech plays.

However, you must be ready to sail through the rougher waters, and while the November rough patch seems to be over after three huge up days enjoyed by the S&P 500, along with similar strength on this side of the border, with the TSX Index now making fresh new all-time highs, investors certainly shouldn’t let their guard down.

Just a week ago, it felt like the AI bubble burst was unfolding, making those holding onto stocks seem reckless. Now that Canadian stocks are at new highs, I think it’s time to start looking towards a new set of leaders that could drive markets higher into year’s end and in 2026. While the AI stocks recovered considerable ground, many of the names are still down and out. And questions linger as to whether those harder-hit AI innovators will be so quick to recover.

Enhance your portfolio with bargain buys?

As of this writing, they’re not nearly as quick to recover alongside the rest of the market, with lower-tech steady dividend payers recently experiencing a rush of strength. The big question new investors should ask themselves is whether this is the start of a broader rotation out of the risky assets and into lower-beta stocks, preferably with higher dividend yields and consistent dividend growth prospects.

As risks rise into the new year, I personally think that some of the neglected dividend juggernauts deserve to be picked up right here. And in this piece, we’ll look at two names that look beyond undervalued.

Telus

Telus (TSX:T) shares have been so incredibly painful to hold on the way down. With the yield now at 9.2%, which is the highest I’ve ever seen it, I think there’s some serious doubt that the payout will survive this historic slump. With various market commentators criticizing the firm for raising its dividend amid unprecedented pressures and challenges, questions linger over whether last year’s dividend increase will be followed by a steep reduction in the near future.

There’s still time for Telus to turn the tables, but the time is ticking. And if no earnings surprises are dealt within the next quarter, things are bound to look bleaker for the dividend. Of course, there’s a non-zero chance that Telus’ 9.2% yield survives and the stock rallies furiously next year, perhaps if the firm can find a way to ramp up its market share gains in the telecom scene.

While I am a tad more optimistic about the dividend policy, I acknowledge that the risk of a cut has risen sharply. And it will continue to do so every leg lower. So, do be careful if you’re an income investor who can’t stomach a cut within two years.

Just a few years ago, when the pipeline giants were down and out, and yields were through the roof, I’m sure many ditched them, thinking the dividend would be slashed.

As it turned out, staying the course was the right move. And while there’s not much clarity into where Telus goes from here as it nosedives, I think holding on could prove wise. If you believe in the strategy and doubt the skeptics claiming the dividend is overdue for the chopping block, perhaps nibbling more shares at under $18 per share could be the smart move.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Close-up of people hands taking slices of pepperoni pizza from wooden board.
Dividend Stocks

Pizza Lovers: This TSX Royalty Trust Pays a 6% Yield With Monthly Dividends

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Don't buy a pizza franchise – this TSX royalty trust is available in any brokerage account and pays monthly.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy and Hold Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

These three dividend stocks are all high-quality companies, making them some of the best to buy now for your TFSA.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Riches: 2 Stocks to Hold in Retirement and Beyond

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two dividend powerhouses could turn your TFSA into a compounding machine with tax-free income and long-term growth.

Read more »

Woman in private jet airplane
Dividend Stocks

Is Air Canada Stock a Good Buy?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

While Air Canada's stock appears cheap, the airliner is facing many headwinds, such as rising costs and macroeconomic risks.

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

Could This Undervalued Canadian Stock Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status?

| Kay Ng

Investors with a high-risk tolerance should take a serious look at goeasy now that it trades at a steep discount.

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Dividend Stocks

1 No-Brainer Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This “boring” Canadian tech name is quietly turning into an AI-and-data cash machine, and it pays you a growing dividend…

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

Dividends, Growth, or Value? You Don’t Have to Choose With These Top Stocks

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into three Canadian stocks that appear to provide it all for long-term investors seeking portfolio stability right now.

Read more »

Thrilled women riding roller coaster at amusement park, enjoying fun outdoor activity.
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-yielding dividend stocks offer attractive buying opportunities due to their healthy cash flows, healthy growth prospects, and high…

Read more »