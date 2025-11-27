How to Use Your TFSA to Earn Ultimate Passive Income

Are you feeling the holiday squeeze? See how a TFSA and one dependable dividend stock can build tax-free income and put you back in control.

A recent BMO Real Financial Progress Index makes it clear that Canadians are feeling the pressure of rising costs, tariffs, and holiday spending. That’s exactly why a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) has become one of the smartest tools for building ultimate passive income. With 61% of Canadians already adjusting their spending because money feels tighter, the survey highlights how easily financial strain can creep in when expenses rise faster than income.

A TFSA flips that equation. Instead of scrambling to keep up, tax-free investing lets your savings work for you. Then you can build a reliable income stream that cushions your budget in moments like these. As Canadians cut back, budget earlier, and worry about bills that may take months to pay off, the survey underscores a simple truth. The best antidote to rising financial stress is creating a source of passive, predictable, tax-free income that puts you back in control.

Getting started

Using a TFSA to earn ultimate passive income starts with treating it like a long-term income engine. Not a short-term savings bucket. Because all income inside a TFSA is completely tax-free, every dollar earned stays in your pocket and compounds. The key is to fill the account with investments that produce predictable, recurring cash flow. By focusing on companies with strong balance sheets, stable business models, and a history of increasing their payouts, your income stream becomes more reliable every year.

The second part of earning ultimate passive income in a TFSA is building diversification. A strong TFSA income plan often includes a mix of monthly payers for consistent cash flow and high-quality dividend growers for long-term compounding. You can even structure the TFSA so that something pays out nearly every week of the month by seeing when payouts come in.

Over time, as dividends rise and reinvested cash compounds, the TFSA transforms into a self-sustaining income source that requires no active work or selling of stocks. With the contribution room expanding each year, a carefully built TFSA can become a lifelong income machine — one that strengthens through market volatility instead of collapsing under it.

Consider POW

Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW) is one of the strongest candidates for earning ultimate passive income in a TFSA. Its entire business is built on stable, recurring cash flow that doesn’t crumble during market turbulence. As a holding company with major ownership in Great-West Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Wealthsimple, it’s tied directly to essential financial services like insurance, wealth management, retirement planning, and investment products. These businesses generate predictable earnings year after year.

That stability translates into a reliable dividend stream for shareholders, giving POW a foundation of income. Inside a TFSA, those dividends are tax-free, turning every payout into pure compounding power. On top of that stability, POW offers one of the most attractive and sustainable dividends in the Canadian market. Its yield sits around 3.5% at writing, supported by a conservative payout ratio and billions in cash-flow contributions from its subsidiaries.

What makes it truly powerful for TFSA passive income is its history of steady dividend increases, disciplined capital allocation, and share buybacks. All of these quietly boost long-term returns. Because POW trades at a discount to the value of its underlying assets, investors get a rare combination of high yield, safety, and upside potential. In a TFSA, the dividend stock becomes even more compelling. Instead of slowly losing returns to taxes, every quarterly payout can be reinvested to accelerate compounding. This helps turn a stable, underrated financial stock into a long-term income machine that can grow stronger year after year.

Bottom line

Knowing you get cash coming in from a diverse range of assets is a great place to start the holidays. And of all those assets, POW offers stable income at a great price. In fact, here’s how much $7,000 could bring in from this stock right away!

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT POW $72.01 13 $2.45 $31.85 Quarterly $936.13

It can be stressful this time of year, which is why creating a stable income stream is an ideal way to stay on top of holiday spending.