Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Use Your TFSA to Earn Ultimate Passive Income

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn Ultimate Passive Income

Are you feeling the holiday squeeze? See how a TFSA and one dependable dividend stock can build tax-free income and put you back in control.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • A TFSA turns savings into tax-free passive income
  • Treat your TFSA as a long-term income engine
  • Power Corporation (POW) offers stable, diversified cash flows and a reliable dividend

A recent BMO Real Financial Progress Index makes it clear that Canadians are feeling the pressure of rising costs, tariffs, and holiday spending. That’s exactly why a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) has become one of the smartest tools for building ultimate passive income. With 61% of Canadians already adjusting their spending because money feels tighter, the survey highlights how easily financial strain can creep in when expenses rise faster than income.

A TFSA flips that equation. Instead of scrambling to keep up, tax-free investing lets your savings work for you. Then you can build a reliable income stream that cushions your budget in moments like these. As Canadians cut back, budget earlier, and worry about bills that may take months to pay off, the survey underscores a simple truth. The best antidote to rising financial stress is creating a source of passive, predictable, tax-free income that puts you back in control.

Getting started

Using a TFSA to earn ultimate passive income starts with treating it like a long-term income engine. Not a short-term savings bucket. Because all income inside a TFSA is completely tax-free, every dollar earned stays in your pocket and compounds. The key is to fill the account with investments that produce predictable, recurring cash flow. By focusing on companies with strong balance sheets, stable business models, and a history of increasing their payouts, your income stream becomes more reliable every year.

The second part of earning ultimate passive income in a TFSA is building diversification. A strong TFSA income plan often includes a mix of monthly payers for consistent cash flow and high-quality dividend growers for long-term compounding. You can even structure the TFSA so that something pays out nearly every week of the month by seeing when payouts come in.

Over time, as dividends rise and reinvested cash compounds, the TFSA transforms into a self-sustaining income source that requires no active work or selling of stocks. With the contribution room expanding each year, a carefully built TFSA can become a lifelong income machine — one that strengthens through market volatility instead of collapsing under it.

Consider POW

Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW) is one of the strongest candidates for earning ultimate passive income in a TFSA. Its entire business is built on stable, recurring cash flow that doesn’t crumble during market turbulence. As a holding company with major ownership in Great-West Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Wealthsimple, it’s tied directly to essential financial services like insurance, wealth management, retirement planning, and investment products. These businesses generate predictable earnings year after year.

That stability translates into a reliable dividend stream for shareholders, giving POW a foundation of income. Inside a TFSA, those dividends are tax-free, turning every payout into pure compounding power. On top of that stability, POW offers one of the most attractive and sustainable dividends in the Canadian market. Its yield sits around 3.5% at writing, supported by a conservative payout ratio and billions in cash-flow contributions from its subsidiaries.

What makes it truly powerful for TFSA passive income is its history of steady dividend increases, disciplined capital allocation, and share buybacks. All of these quietly boost long-term returns. Because POW trades at a discount to the value of its underlying assets, investors get a rare combination of high yield, safety, and upside potential. In a TFSA, the dividend stock becomes even more compelling. Instead of slowly losing returns to taxes, every quarterly payout can be reinvested to accelerate compounding. This helps turn a stable, underrated financial stock into a long-term income machine that can grow stronger year after year.

Bottom line

Knowing you get cash coming in from a diverse range of assets is a great place to start the holidays. And of all those assets, POW offers stable income at a great price. In fact, here’s how much $7,000 could bring in from this stock right away!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
POW$72.0113$2.45$31.85Quarterly$936.13

It can be stressful this time of year, which is why creating a stable income stream is an ideal way to stay on top of holiday spending.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Buy These 3 Stocks For $1,500 Yearly Tax-Free Income

| Robin Brown

Want to get a tax-free cash boost? Here's how you can earn $1,500 in dividends every year inside your TFSA.

Read more »

Close-up of people hands taking slices of pepperoni pizza from wooden board.
Dividend Stocks

Pizza Lovers: This TSX Royalty Trust Pays a 6% Yield With Monthly Dividends

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Don't buy a pizza franchise – this TSX royalty trust is available in any brokerage account and pays monthly.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy and Hold Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

These three dividend stocks are all high-quality companies, making them some of the best to buy now for your TFSA.

Read more »

voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Powerhouses: Top Canadian Stocks to Enhance Your Portfolio

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) might be one of the stock dividend powerhouses to load up on while the yield is above 9%.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Riches: 2 Stocks to Hold in Retirement and Beyond

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two dividend powerhouses could turn your TFSA into a compounding machine with tax-free income and long-term growth.

Read more »

Woman in private jet airplane
Dividend Stocks

Is Air Canada Stock a Good Buy?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

While Air Canada's stock appears cheap, the airliner is facing many headwinds, such as rising costs and macroeconomic risks.

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

Could This Undervalued Canadian Stock Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status?

| Kay Ng

Investors with a high-risk tolerance should take a serious look at goeasy now that it trades at a steep discount.

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Dividend Stocks

1 No-Brainer Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This “boring” Canadian tech name is quietly turning into an AI-and-data cash machine, and it pays you a growing dividend…

Read more »