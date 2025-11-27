Is it Too Late to Buy Celestica Stock?

I could be one of those investors that tell people it’s never too late to buy a stock. Yet honestly, that’s not the case. Sometimes companies surge in share price, fall to pieces, and look like they’ll crash and burn. Then, it’s certainly not a great idea to buy. A TSX stock can be too late to buy when the market has already priced in all the good news. Then the share price climbs far faster than the company’s actual earnings or cash flow can support.

When a stock’s valuation becomes stretched, momentum takes over. That’s when investors start paying for a perfect future that may never materialize. You’ll often see this after a major earnings beat, a big contract win, or a sudden wave of analyst upgrades that sends everyone rushing in at once. If fundamentals don’t keep pace, the stock becomes vulnerable to sharp pullbacks, and late buyers end up holding the risk rather than the upside. So with this in mind, where does Celestica (TSX:CLS) fall?

What happened

Celestica stock has been one of the TSX’s most explosive success stories, and that naturally raises the question: Is it too late to buy? The stock has surged as the company transformed itself from a low-margin contract manufacturer into a high-value engineering and advanced-electronics partner for artificial intelligence (AI) data centres, aerospace, defence and complex hardware customers. In fact, year-to-date shares have climbed a whopping 250%!

That pivot changed everything. Revenue growth accelerated, margins expanded, and Celestica stock suddenly found itself at the centre of multiple global supply-chain trends. Investors didn’t miss the shift, so the share price climbed sharply. The run has been huge, but the rise isn’t built on hype; it’s tied to measurable earnings strength, rising guidance, and a much stronger forward order book. That matters because high-growth stocks can still have plenty of room to run when earnings keep pulling the valuation forward. Celestica stock now trades at a higher multiple than in the past, but it’s not in bubble territory relative to its growth rate.

What now

The bigger question is whether Celestica stock’s strongest catalysts are behind it. So far, the answer is likely “not yet.” The data-centre build-out isn’t slowing. AI hardware is still in the early innings. Aerospace and defence remain in multiyear expansion cycles. Furthermore, unlike many hardware partners, Celestica stock has proven it can move up the value chain and secure long-term, sticky customers.

That creates a recurring flywheel rather than one-off revenue bursts. If the company keeps hitting guidance, and recent quarters suggest it can, the stock still has room for fundamental growth to drive the next leg higher. The risk is that expectations are now elevated, meaning any slowdown, margin squeeze, or customer pullback could trigger sharp volatility. For long-term investors, that makes Celestica stock less of a bargain and more of a conviction play. You’re betting the company will continue to scale into the AI manufacturing boom, keep expanding margins, and maintain strong demand from marquee clients.

Foolish takeaway

So is it too late? Not necessarily, but the easy money has already been made. Celestica stock isn’t the deep-value play it once was, but it isn’t priced like a mature, capped-out business either. If you believe AI hardware demand will keep accelerating and Celestica will remain a critical supplier, the stock can still compound over time.

If, however, you’re hoping for the same rapid multiple expansion that powered the last surge, that window has likely narrowed. Investors entering now should do so with a longer time horizon, an acceptance of short-term volatility, and confidence that this is no longer a turnaround story. Instead, it’s a growth company that must keep delivering to justify its premium.