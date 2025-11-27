Monthly Dividend Leaders: 3 TSX Stocks Paying Dividends Every 30 Days

Stop waiting to get paid. These 3 TSX monthly dividend stocks align with your bills by delivering reliable dividends every 30 days.

The mismatch between income and expenses is a constant annoyance for most income investors. While mortgage, utility bills, and subscriptions are due every month, most Canadian dividend stocks only pay you once every quarter.

Fortunately, a select group of TSX dividend stocks decisively align their payouts with your life’s cash flow and passive income demands. These monthly dividend payers offer consistent cash flow and, in many cases, impressive yields. Here are three Canadian stocks that pay you juicy dividends every 30 days.

Whitecap Resources

It’s rare to find an oil and gas exploration company that pays a monthly dividend, but Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) stands out for its commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

Whitecap currently pays an annualized dividend of $0.73 per share, which translates to a robust yield of approximately 6.3%. Unlike many peers that rely solely on high commodity prices to fund payouts, Whitecap’s dividend is supported by significant production efficiency. In its Third Quarter 2025 report, the company generated $897 million in funds flow, declared $221.5 million in dividends, and raised its full-year 2025 production guidance to an average of 305,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).

The TSX monthly dividend’s stock’s payout appears well covered by free cash flow, while growing productivity cushions it against oil price declines.

The company is also trading at a discount compared to its peers, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.3, below an industry average of 14. With a net debt-to-funds flow ratio of just 1 times and a breakeven oil price of roughly US$50 per barrel to sustain its dividend, Whitecap Resources stock offers a compelling mix of income stability and energy sector upside.

CT REIT

For investors seeking reliability above all else, CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is a top contender. As the landlord for Canadian Tire, the Trust enjoys an exceptional 99.4% occupancy rate. Its fully occupied portfolio keeps expanding through intensification and the retailer’s footprint growth across Canada.

In the third quarter of 2025, CT REIT reported a 5.5% increase in Net Operating Income (NOI), which drove a 3.9% growth in Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO). Crucially for income investors, the REIT’s AFFO payout ratio, a key distribution safety measure, improved to 74.8% for the quarter. For the first nine months of 2025, that ratio sat at a very healthy 73.1%, a figure that is the envy of many Canadian REITs.

Superb financial discipline has allowed CT REIT to achieve 12 consecutive years of annual distribution increases. With a current dividend yield of 5.9%, it remains a cornerstone holding for defensive monthly income portfolios.

Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) offers a powerful combination of yield and growth potential. The Trust owns and operates a massive global portfolio of 340 industrial assets comprising 73.2 million square feet of gross leasable area across Canada, the U.S., and Europe.

The industrial REIT pays a monthly distribution of 5.833 cents per unit (70 cents annualized), yielding 5.6%. Like CT REIT, the trust enjoys strong occupancy rates, and its in-place rental rates in Canada are significantly below market rents, setting it up for strong revenue and earnings growth at re-leasing. Management re-leased space at rates 28% higher than expiring rent during the past quarter.

Recent developments make this monthly dividend stock even more attractive. This week, the REIT received a credit rating upgrade to “BBB (High)” from Morningstar DBRS. Following this upgrade, the trust expects to reduce its borrowing costs by up to 25 basis points on key credit facilities.

Operationally, the REIT is firing on all cylinders. During the third quarter, it reported a 4.3% year-over-year increase in Funds From Operations (FFO) and increased occupancy rates to 94.6%. With a sustainable FFO payout rate of 68% for the first nine months of 2025, Dream Industrial REIT’s distribution looks secure and poised for potential future growth.

Investor takeaway

Building a long-term portfolio that pays you monthly dividends can simplify your budgeting and compound your wealth faster. Whether you prefer the energy exposure of Whitecap Resources, the defensive stability of CT REIT, or the global industrial growth of Dream Industrial, these three TSX monthly dividend stocks prove you don’t have to wait three months to get paid.