Member Login
Home » Investing » 10% Yield: Is Timbercreek Financial Stock a Good Buy?

10% Yield: Is Timbercreek Financial Stock a Good Buy?

A 10% monthly yield looks tempting. Here’s why Timbercreek’s payout may not be as safe as it seems.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
real estate and REITs can be good investments for Canadians

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Timbercreek pays roughly a 10% yield from secured, short-term commercial mortgages
  • But a payout ratio near 150% isn’t covered by earnings, raising real risk
  • More troubled loans and high LTVs make TF sensitive to real estate cycles

Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF) has earned a reputation as a great dividend stock over the years. After all, it delivers a consistently high yield of about 10% at writing! That dividend has long been backed by a business model built on secured, income-producing real estate lending. But is it enough to keep that high yield safe?

About TF

This dividend stock provides short-term, first-mortgage loans to commercial borrowers, which generate steady interest income that flows directly to shareholders through its monthly distributions. These loans are typically backed by high-quality real estate with conservative loan-to-value ratios, giving Timbercreek a layer of protection even in tougher markets.

The dividend stock’s focus on disciplined underwriting and predictable cash flow keeps earnings stable, allowing the stock to maintain one of the stronger yields on the TSX today. For income investors who want a high payout that’s supported by real underlying assets rather than speculation, Timbercreek Financial has long stood out as a reliable choice.

How safe is it?

One of the strongest arguments in favour of Timbercreek Financial is its very high yield and monthly payout structure. Its dividend yield recently trades at around 10%, with monthly distributions around $0.0575 per share, or $0.69 per year. For investors with income-oriented accounts, that kind of yield offers immediate, steady cash flow.

In a low-rate environment or during volatility, a consistent monthly income stream can be especially attractive, and Timbercreek delivers that regularly. The dividend stock positions itself as a non-bank lender focusing on structured, short-term commercial real estate mortgages. This business model can generate steady interest income and, when managed properly, provide a buffer against broader market swings.

Risks to watch

That said, there are significant risks and red flags that make TF a more speculative, conditional “income play” rather than a “set-and-forget forever stock.” Most notably, its dividend payout ratio appears unsustainably high. At writing, that ratio sits at 150%; therefore, the dividend is higher than what current earnings or cash flow justify. That raises serious concerns about long-term dividend safety. If loan defaults rise, interest rates remain volatile, or credit markets tighten, the dividend stock may struggle to maintain payments.

Furthermore, there’s also uncertainty around asset quality and loan portfolio risks. Recent commentary from analysts flagged increased “stage 2 and 3 loans with high loan-to-value (LTV) ratios,” suggesting a larger share of timber- and real estate-backed loans might be under pressure. When loan-loss provisions rise or if property values fall, that could erode Timbercreek’s ability to cover dividends or even lead to principal losses. That makes TF particularly interest-rate and real-estate-cycle sensitive, which adds volatility.

Lastly, while the yield is attractive, Timbercreek hasn’t shown strong growth momentum. The dividend stock trades at a discount to book value at 0.84, but its share price and fundamentals depend heavily on its ability to manage credit risk and renew loan volume. That reduces upside potential compared with growth-oriented equities or more diversified income plays.

Bottom line

In short, TF could be a useful tool for investors seeking high monthly income, especially those who understand and accept the elevated risk. It might suit someone building or living off cash flow. Indeed, this is how much $7,000 could bring in annually.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
TF$6.891,015$0.69$700.35Monthly$6,993.35

However, because of its high payout ratio and sensitivity to real-estate cycles, it’s risky to treat as a “buy and hold forever” stock. If you consider investing, it may be better viewed as a high-yield income allocation, ideally only part of a diversified portfolio that balances risk with stability elsewhere.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Yellow caution tape attached to traffic cone
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy the 3 Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks in Canada?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Double-digit yields on TSX dividend stocks look tempting, but they often signal danger. Here is the risk and reward behind…

Read more »

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

These stocks pay reliable and growing dividends throughout the economic cycle.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 of the Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These three impressive Canadian companies are among the best stocks to buy for your portfolio ahead of 2026.

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Stocks Under $10 to Fatten Your Dividend Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

This pair of investor-friendly, high-yield stocks offers a sound combination for income generation.

Read more »

buildings lined up in a row
Dividend Stocks

Is Timbercreek Financial Stock a Buy for Its 10% Dividend Yield?

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This MIC's 10% yield is attractive, but comes with significant risks new investors should be aware of.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? 5 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Long-term investors on a budget can invest in 5 price-friendly, top-performing TSX stocks this year-end.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

The Best TSX Stocks for Canadians to Buy With $1,000 on Hand

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Got $1,000? Three TSX compounders can kick-start long-term growth and add growing income.

Read more »

hot air balloon in a blue sky
Dividend Stocks

This Soaring TSX Dividend Stock Trades at a 17% Discount in November 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Brookfield Business Partners is a TSX dividend stock that trades at an attractive multiple in November 2025.

Read more »