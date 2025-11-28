10% Yield: Is Timbercreek Financial Stock a Good Buy?

A 10% monthly yield looks tempting. Here’s why Timbercreek’s payout may not be as safe as it seems.

Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF) has earned a reputation as a great dividend stock over the years. After all, it delivers a consistently high yield of about 10% at writing! That dividend has long been backed by a business model built on secured, income-producing real estate lending. But is it enough to keep that high yield safe?

About TF

This dividend stock provides short-term, first-mortgage loans to commercial borrowers, which generate steady interest income that flows directly to shareholders through its monthly distributions. These loans are typically backed by high-quality real estate with conservative loan-to-value ratios, giving Timbercreek a layer of protection even in tougher markets.

The dividend stock’s focus on disciplined underwriting and predictable cash flow keeps earnings stable, allowing the stock to maintain one of the stronger yields on the TSX today. For income investors who want a high payout that’s supported by real underlying assets rather than speculation, Timbercreek Financial has long stood out as a reliable choice.

How safe is it?

One of the strongest arguments in favour of Timbercreek Financial is its very high yield and monthly payout structure. Its dividend yield recently trades at around 10%, with monthly distributions around $0.0575 per share, or $0.69 per year. For investors with income-oriented accounts, that kind of yield offers immediate, steady cash flow.

In a low-rate environment or during volatility, a consistent monthly income stream can be especially attractive, and Timbercreek delivers that regularly. The dividend stock positions itself as a non-bank lender focusing on structured, short-term commercial real estate mortgages. This business model can generate steady interest income and, when managed properly, provide a buffer against broader market swings.

Risks to watch

That said, there are significant risks and red flags that make TF a more speculative, conditional “income play” rather than a “set-and-forget forever stock.” Most notably, its dividend payout ratio appears unsustainably high. At writing, that ratio sits at 150%; therefore, the dividend is higher than what current earnings or cash flow justify. That raises serious concerns about long-term dividend safety. If loan defaults rise, interest rates remain volatile, or credit markets tighten, the dividend stock may struggle to maintain payments.

Furthermore, there’s also uncertainty around asset quality and loan portfolio risks. Recent commentary from analysts flagged increased “stage 2 and 3 loans with high loan-to-value (LTV) ratios,” suggesting a larger share of timber- and real estate-backed loans might be under pressure. When loan-loss provisions rise or if property values fall, that could erode Timbercreek’s ability to cover dividends or even lead to principal losses. That makes TF particularly interest-rate and real-estate-cycle sensitive, which adds volatility.

Lastly, while the yield is attractive, Timbercreek hasn’t shown strong growth momentum. The dividend stock trades at a discount to book value at 0.84, but its share price and fundamentals depend heavily on its ability to manage credit risk and renew loan volume. That reduces upside potential compared with growth-oriented equities or more diversified income plays.

Bottom line

In short, TF could be a useful tool for investors seeking high monthly income, especially those who understand and accept the elevated risk. It might suit someone building or living off cash flow. Indeed, this is how much $7,000 could bring in annually.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT TF $6.89 1,015 $0.69 $700.35 Monthly $6,993.35

However, because of its high payout ratio and sensitivity to real-estate cycles, it’s risky to treat as a “buy and hold forever” stock. If you consider investing, it may be better viewed as a high-yield income allocation, ideally only part of a diversified portfolio that balances risk with stability elsewhere.