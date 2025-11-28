Member Login
Is Timbercreek Financial Stock a Buy for Its 10% Dividend Yield?

This MIC’s 10% yield is attractive, but comes with significant risks new investors should be aware of.

Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Key Points

  • Timbercreek’s 10% yield reflects the higher risk of lending to non-bank commercial borrowers.
  • Loan metrics such as LTV, asset mix, and borrower concentration are critical to assess before investing.
  • The dividend is attractive, but only appropriate if you are comfortable with elevated mortgage exposure.

Let’s get this out of the way upfront: you should never buy a stock just because the dividend yield looks attractive. A high yield can sometimes signal undervaluation, but more often it reflects elevated risk. Whenever you see a payout pushing into double digits, the first question should always be about sustainability, not excitement.

That said, there are industries where high payouts are normal. Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF) is one of them. The stock’s 10% dividend yield comes from what the company does.

As one of Canada’s mortgage investment corporations (MICs), it lends to segments of the real estate market that traditional banks avoid. These are commonly called B-lender or subprime borrowers. The niche can be profitable, but you need to understand the trade-offs and risks before buying in.

What Timbercreek Financial does

Timbercreek is a non-bank commercial lender. It provides shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to borrowers who need capital quickly and cannot wait for traditional bank approval. Every loan is secured by a commercial real estate asset, giving Timbercreek collateral if a borrower defaults.

A few key metrics help explain this company’s risk profile:

-67.9% weighted loan-to-value (LTV). This means the average mortgage balance is about 68% of the underlying property value. Lower LTVs mean more protection; higher LTVs mean thinner margins of safety.

-56.5% of loan exposure is tied to multi-residential assets, which tend to be more stable than office or retail real estate.

-Average mortgage size is $15.2M, spread across 110 active investments, and about two-thirds of borrowers are repeat clients. Repeat business can signal that borrowers are reliable and value the relationship.

When evaluating any MIC, you want to look at LTV ratios, borrower concentration, asset mix, loan duration, and default history. All of these help determine whether the payout is supported by stable interest income or built on fragile underwriting.

Timbercreek Financial dividend

Timbercreek pays a monthly distribution of $0.0575 per share, which works out to a 10.2% yield at recent prices. It is important to remember that high yield does not mean free income. On ex-dividend day, the share price typically drops by the amount of the payout. You must own the shares before and on the ex-dividend date to receive the next distribution.

A yield above 10% tells you the underlying loans carry real risk. MICs lend to borrowers that banks will not touch because their credit profile, project timing, or collateral structure does not fit bank criteria. Timbercreek fills this gap and earns higher interest rates in return. Investors are compensated for taking on elevated mortgage exposure, but that does not make it risk-free.

If you understand the risk profile and you are comfortable with heavy exposure to the commercial mortgage market, Timbercreek can function as a viable income stock. Just make sure you are owning it for the right reasons and not simply chasing the yield.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

