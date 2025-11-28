RBC vs. TD: Which Canadian Bank Stock Is the Better Buy?

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) and Toronto Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) have long been strong buys in the past. Both have combined predictable earnings with steady growth in a way few other Canadian companies can match. The banks built massive customer bases, diversified businesses across wealth management, commercial lending, and capital markets, and kept credit losses low through multiple economic cycles.

Furthermore, both consistently raised dividends for decades, which made them favourites for long-term income investors. The strong balance sheets and disciplined risk management also helped navigate everything from housing downturns to global financial shocks. When investors wanted a mix of stability and dependable compounding, RBC and TD stood out as reliable anchors in any Canadian portfolio. But which is the better buy?

RBC

Deciding whether RBC or TD is the better buy right now comes down to what kind of stability and growth you want from a Canadian bank stock. RBC is the clear leader in size, profitability, and global reach. This gives it a level of resilience that investors tend to lean on during uncertain markets. It earns a large share of its revenue from wealth management and capital markets, two segments that carry higher margins and can accelerate earnings when markets rebound.

RBC has also kept its credit losses well contained and continues to post strong return-on-equity numbers compared to its peers. Its scale allows it to invest heavily in technology and risk controls, which support long-term growth. And that scale has only grown larger from its acquisition of HSBC Canada. When investors want the safest-feeling blue-chip exposure to Canadian banking, RBC tends to be the first stop because its results rarely surprise in the wrong direction.

TD

TD, however, has always been the bank for investors who want a more retail-heavy, consumer-focused growth story. It has a huge presence in the United States, and that U.S. footprint has historically given TD a boost whenever the American economy runs hot or the Canadian economy slows. That cross-border exposure brings diversification that RBC doesn’t match in the same way.

Furthermore, TD’s core Canadian and U.S. retail banking segments also tend to deliver more stable earnings than capital-markets-heavy competitors during periods of market volatility. When interest rates rise, TD often sees outsized earnings benefits because of the way its loan and deposit book is structured. The flip side is the reputation and regulatory challenges TD has dealt with recently. These have weighed on the share price and created questions about how quickly earnings growth will normalize. But investors who like buying great companies during moments of weakness see TD as the one with more room to rebound once those issues resolve.

Bottom line

So, which stock is the better buy right now? RBC offers a smoother road with consistent performance, a dominant market position, and reliable dividend growth backed by strong capital levels. It’s the bank you buy when you want the most predictable compounder on the TSX. TD is the more contrarian opportunity if you believe its current challenges are temporary and its U.S. exposure will regain its advantage as the U.S. economy strengthens. However, both offer ample dividends, as seen through the $7,000 investment in each below.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT RY $215.44 32 $6.16 $197.12 Quarterly $6,894.08 TD $117.17 59 $4.20 $247.80 Quarterly $6,913.03

RBC is the safer pick, TD is the higher-upside recovery story, and both have long histories of delivering strong long-term returns. The better buy comes down to whether you want certainty today or prefer capturing value from a bank that could climb faster once sentiment turns.