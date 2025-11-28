Member Login
Home » Investing » This 10% Yield Seems Dangerous: Here’s the Safer Alternative I’d Buy Instead 

This 10% Yield Seems Dangerous: Here’s the Safer Alternative I’d Buy Instead 

Discover how yield influences dividend stock investments. A high yield can indicate potential value or hidden risks.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Dividend stocks may face risks like dividend cuts when their payout ratios exceed healthy levels, such as Timbercreek Financial, which has a 10% yield but an unsustainable payout ratio over 100%, risking potential cuts if loan demand remains low.
  • A safer alternative is Telus Corporation, offering a high yield of 9.16% and demonstrating financial prudence with reduced leverage and a manageable payout ratio, providing stability and potential for maintaining and growing dividends.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Timbercreek Financial.

Dividend stocks are often considered safe due to their regular dividend payouts. However, they carry the risk of dividend cuts if the business faces a cash crunch. A warning sign of a cash crunch is the dividend payout ratio. When this ratio crosses the 90% range, it means the company is using 90% of its cash flow to pay dividends, leaving little cash to reinvest in the business or for contingencies. When it comes to dividend yield, a high yield need not always be dangerous.

Yield is the dividend per share as a percentage of the share price. If the share price has dipped due to short-term headwinds while the cash flows remain healthy, it is a value stock opportunity to buy the dip and lock in a high yield. However, not all high-yield stocks are buys.

This 10% yield seems dangerous

Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF) stock fell 12% in October after reporting weak third-quarter earnings. The stock has partially recovered, and the dip has inflated the yield to 10%. This high yield seems dangerous as Timbercreek’s payout ratio crossed 100% in the third quarter. This ratio has been above 95% for more than a year, with the hope that it will decrease to 90%.

Timbercreek provides short-term variable rate loans to income-generating REITs. In 2023, the lender reported record interest income as its loan portfolio generated interest of 10% because the Bank of Canada hiked interest rates. The high interest rates reduced loan turnover and increased credit risk, which increased Stage 2 and 3 loans and expected credit loss provision.

When rate cuts began in 2024, there were hopes for a recovery in loan demand. However, headwind after headwind – first inflation and then the tariff war – delayed the recovery in loan demand. These delays are now becoming dangerous as the weighted average interest on the loan portfolio continues to fall from 11% in the third quarter of 2024 to 8.3% in the third quarter of 2025.

The interest income is falling faster than the increase in the loan portfolio. The dividend as a percentage of earnings per share (EPS) is 169%, which is not sustainable. The distributable cash flow was higher than EPS because of loan repayment. All these signs hint that Timbercreek might have to resort to a dividend cut if loan demand doesn’t improve. So far, the management sees strong demand in the fourth quarter.

A safer alternative

Instead of Timbercreek, a safer high-yield alternative is Telus Corporation (TSX:T). Telus has a dividend yield of 9.2% as the stock price has dropped to a 52-week low. Few investors fear dividend cuts. However, the company has been reducing its leverage by selling non-core assets. It has reduced net debt to Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) to 3.5 times from 3.8 times. It aims to reduce the ratio to its target range of 2.2 times to 2.7 times.

Telus has slowed its dividend growth rate in light of price competition triggered by regulatory changes. It has also reduced its capital spending and will channel that amount towards debt reduction. While Telus’s high debt presents risk, its lower payout ratio hints at the company’s financial flexibility to sustain the current dividend per share and even grow it.

More on Dividend Stocks

canadian energy oil
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Enbridge Stock Today for its 5.5% Dividend Yield?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is up 11% this year. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Tourmaline Oil is one of two dividend stocks benefitting from strong demand and all-around positive industry fundamentals.

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Dividend Stocks

The TSX Stock I’m Buying Now: It’s a Steal!

| Daniel Da Costa

This TSX growth stock currently trades at just 6.9 times forward earnings and offers a dividend yield of 4.3%.

Read more »

real estate and REITs can be good investments for Canadians
Dividend Stocks

10% Yield: Is Timbercreek Financial Stock a Good Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A 10% monthly yield looks tempting. Here’s why Timbercreek’s payout may not be as safe as it seems.

Read more »

Yellow caution tape attached to traffic cone
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy the 3 Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks in Canada?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Double-digit yields on TSX dividend stocks look tempting, but they often signal danger. Here is the risk and reward behind…

Read more »

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

These stocks pay reliable and growing dividends throughout the economic cycle.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 of the Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These three impressive Canadian companies are among the best stocks to buy for your portfolio ahead of 2026.

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Stocks Under $10 to Fatten Your Dividend Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

This pair of investor-friendly, high-yield stocks offers a sound combination for income generation.

Read more »