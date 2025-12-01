Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » 2 of the Best Buy-and-Hold Stocks on the TSX Today

2 of the Best Buy-and-Hold Stocks on the TSX Today

Strong fundamentals, rising demand, and long-term focus make these two TSX names ideal candidates for buy-and-hold investors.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Concept of multiple streams of income

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Long-term investing can work wonders when you pick some of the best buy-and-hold stocks with strong growth plans and solid execution.
  • Ballard Power is gaining momentum with rising demand, a leaner cost structure, and a new product rollout.
  • 5N Plus is delivering record results with strong earnings, high-margin growth, and solid long-term potential.

Long-term Foolish investing has always been one of the simplest yet most effective ways to build wealth. While everyday headlines related to emerging tech trends may tempt you into short-term trades, the real magic often lies in buying great businesses and holding on — for years, or even decades. The Toronto Stock Exchange has no shortage of fundamentally solid companies, but only some of them stand out as truly “buy-and-hold-forever” stocks.

Lately, I’ve noticed two TSX-listed stocks that are riding sector tailwinds in clean energy and semiconductor materials and posting strong financial results. When you’re thinking long term, these are exactly the kind of businesses that can deliver. Let me walk you through these two TSX stocks that could be ideal for a buy-and-hold approach today.

Ballard Power stock

First up is Ballard Power Systems (TSX:BLDP) — a company that’s spent years laying the foundation for growth, and it’s finally starting to see results. Based in Burnaby, this firm is known for its proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell technology used in buses, trains, and stationary power systems.

After years of weak performance, BLDP stock has seen a spectacular recovery lately, surging 143% over the last eight months. With this, the stock now trades at $3.94 per share with a market cap of around $1.2 billion.

A large part of the recent rebound in this TSX stock could mainly be attributed to its improved execution. In the third quarter this year, the company’s total revenue jumped 120% YoY (year over year) to US$32.5 million, powered by strong demand from its bus and rail customers. For the quarter, Ballard’s gross margin also turned positive at 15% compared to a negative 56% a year ago.

That turnaround is largely driven by the restructuring efforts, which helped it reduce operating expenses by 36% and lower cash burn. As a result, its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) also showed big progress, narrowing losses from US$60.1 million a year ago to US$31.2 million this quarter.

With over US$525 million in cash and no debt on the balance sheet, Ballard is well-capitalized to support its product rollout and ramp up long-term projects. As more governments and industries shift toward clean hydrogen and low-emission transport in the years to come, BLDP could become a solid long-term pick in the fuel cell sector for buy-and-hold investors.

5N Plus stock

Now, let’s take a look at 5N Plus (TSX:VNP), a TSX stock that’s delivering record-breaking results in a niche but fast-growing sector. To put it simply, this Montréal-based firm produces specialty semiconductors and advanced performance materials used in space, solar energy, and medical imaging.

VNP stock has been one of the top-performing TSX stocks this year — now trading at $19.89 per share with a market cap of about $1.77 billion, after surging 214% in the past year.

This rally is clearly backed by its strong financials. In the latest quarter ended in September 2025, 5N Plus delivered a 33% YoY jump in its revenue to US$104.9 million — the highest in 10 years. This top-line growth led to an outstanding 86% increase in its adjusted quarterly EBITDA to US$29.1 million, driven by strong demand in the renewable energy and space sectors, and better pricing in its bismuth-based product line.

Interestingly, 5N also has one of the healthiest balance sheets in its sector, with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of just 0.74. That gives it the flexibility to keep expanding its operations while delivering value to long-term investors. With high-margin growth, rising demand across core sectors, and clear earnings momentum, this TSX stock could be a great buy-and-hold opportunity for long-term investors.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

you're never too young or old to start investing in stocks
Dividend Stocks

2 Dead-Simple Canadian Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Turn $500 into momentum: two accessible TSX picks can start compounding today with recurring software growth and reliable monthly income.

Read more »

construction workers talk on the job site
Dividend Stocks

2 Safer Canadian Stocks to Buy Now With $7,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two ultra-steady TSX names offer boring-but-beautiful dividends and resilient cash flow you can hold for decades.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Stocks for Beginners

2 Stocks to Create Lasting Family Wealth 

| Puja Tayal

Explore how stocks can contribute to creating lasting family wealth through careful planning and portfolio management.

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

Is CNR Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2026?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CNR is down 15% – is this elite railroad a sell, a hold, or a long-term buy for dependable dividends?

Read more »

real estate and REITs can be good investments for Canadians
Dividend Stocks

10% Yield: Is Timbercreek Financial Stock a Good Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A 10% monthly yield looks tempting. Here’s why Timbercreek’s payout may not be as safe as it seems.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

The Best TSX Stocks for Canadians to Buy With $1,000 on Hand

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Got $1,000? Three TSX compounders can kick-start long-term growth and add growing income.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Tech Stocks

The 3 Best Growth Stocks to Buy in Canada Right Now for the Long Haul

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Forget meme hype. These three Canadian growth stocks reinvest, compound, and can build wealth for decades.

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Stocks for Beginners

Is BNS Stock a Buy for its Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Scotiabank’s rich yield is tempting. Here’s what its refocus and risks mean for dividend investors today.

Read more »