Invest $25,000 in This Dividend Stock for $166 in Monthly Passive Income

Invest $25,000 in This Dividend Stock for $166 in Monthly Passive Income

Slate Grocery is a small-cap TSX dividend stock that offers shareholders a tasty dividend yield of 8% in 2025.

Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Slate Grocery REIT offers a nearly 8% forward yield, providing stable monthly dividends ideal for passive income, with a $25,000 investment yielding approximately $166 per month.
  • The REIT benefits from its strong Q3 performance and a resilient grocery-anchored retail property portfolio, achieving substantial leasing growth and maintaining a steady 94% occupancy rate.
  • Despite economic uncertainties, Slate Grocery's strategic debt management and the rising market rent environment support its continued organic growth, with the stock trading at an 11% discount and offering potential cumulative returns of 19%.

Investing in dividend stocks, part of recession-resistant sectors that offer a monthly payout, allows you to create a low-cost passive-income stream in 2025. One such TSX stock is Slate Grocery (TSX:SGR.UN), which pays you a forward yield of almost 8%.

Valued at a market cap of $900 million, Slate Grocery REIT owns and operates grocery-anchored shopping centres in major U.S. metro markets. With more than $2.4 billion in retail space, the real estate investment trust (REIT) aims to capitalize on stable demand while improving operations through rent optimization and occupancy growth.

A strong performance in Q3 of 2025

Slate Grocery REIT posted another solid quarter of operational performance, which demonstrates the resilience of grocery-anchored retail properties amid ongoing economic uncertainty.

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Slate Grocery completed more than 417,000 square feet of leasing, with renewal spreads coming in 15% above expiring rents and new deals signed at 35% above comparable in-place rates.

It reported same-property net operating income growth of 2.7% year over year after adjusting for completed redevelopments. Its portfolio occupancy rate remained steady at 94% while the average in-place rent of US$12.82 per square foot is well below the market average of US$24.09 per square foot. This significant gap provides room for rent hikes as existing leases expire.

Slate Grocery emphasized that its debt structure offers stability in the current interest rate environment. The REIT maintains a weighted-average interest rate of 5%, with over 90% of its debt locked in at fixed rates on a proportionate basis.

Further, the portfolio’s weighted-average capitalization rate exceeds the cost of debt, allowing the REIT to maintain positive leverage while generating growth.

The fundamentals that support grocery-anchored retail continue to strengthen. Recent consumer data indicates that essential goods remain a top spending priority for shoppers over the next three months, reinforcing their defensive nature.

Meanwhile, elevated construction costs and restrictive lending conditions are limiting new retail development, which creates favourable conditions for existing landlords to retain tenants and push rents higher.

Looking ahead, management expects organic growth to continue at a 3% to 4% annual pace. Market rents are rising at rates similar to or slightly higher than in-place rents, indicating that the favourable pricing environment will persist.

With approximately 200 basis points of positive leverage between asset cap rates and financing costs, Slate Grocery appears well-positioned to pursue growth opportunities while maintaining financial stability. The combination of strong leasing momentum, a defensive tenant mix, and meaningful mark-to-market potential suggests the REIT should continue to deliver consistent value creation for unitholders.

Is this TSX dividend stock undervalued?

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Slate Grocery REITUS$10.842,306US$0.072US$166Monthly

Slate Grocery’s ability to generate stable cash flows across market cycles enables it to pay shareholders a monthly dividend of US$0.072 per share, translating to a forward yield of almost 8%.

An investment of $25,000 in this TSX stock will help you buy 2,306 units of the REIT and earn $166 in monthly dividends, which indicates an annual payout of almost $2,000.

Given consensus price targets, Slate Grocery trades at a 11% discount. If we adjust for dividends, cumulative returns could be closer to 19% over the next 12 months.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Slate Grocery REIT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

