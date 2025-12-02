Member Login
Home » Investing » Got $7,000? Your TFSA Wants You to Buy These Stocks

Got $7,000? Your TFSA Wants You to Buy These Stocks

These high-quality TSX-listed companies have the potential to deliver reliable performance and solid long-term returns.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
a person watches stock market trades

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Tax-free compounding in the TFSA makes it a powerful tool for long-term wealth growth.
  • Focusing on resilient, well-run Canadian businesses can provide both steady income and strong capital appreciation over time.
  • A diversified mix of defensive, essential-services, and high-growth sectors can help lower risk while supporting consistent portfolio gains.

Investing in Canadian equities via a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) helps your investments grow tax-free, whether that growth comes from capital gains, dividends, or both. Over time, this tax-free compounding can significantly boost the size of your portfolio.

As we move into 2026, Canadians will have a new TFSA contribution limit of $7,000. That amount provides a meaningful opportunity to pick up a handful of high-quality TSX-listed companies that can deliver reliable performance and solid long-term returns. The key is to focus on businesses with strong fundamentals, including companies that can remain resilient through economic cycles while still rewarding shareholders.

Diversifying your TFSA portfolio with strong, high-quality names can also lower overall risk while maintaining steady growth. With that strategy in mind, here are three TSX stocks you would want in your TFSA.  

TFSA stock #1: Dollarama

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is one of the top Canadian stocks to add to your TFSA portfolio for growth, income, and stability. This discount retailer offers a broad mix of everyday essentials and general merchandise at low fixed price points. This value proposition strategy helps it to drive traffic in all market conditions, adding stability to its business.

Despite its defensive business model, Dollarama stock has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.6% in the last five years, generating capital gains of over 279%. Moreover, Dollarama has rewarded its shareholders by consistently increasing its dividend every year since 2011.

Looking ahead, the value retailer’s focus on expanding its store network across Canada and internationally, with low maintenance requirements and fast payback periods, augurs well for growth. Further, its growing presence on third-party delivery platforms will broaden customer access and convenience, unlocking new sales opportunities. The company is also poised to benefit from its direct sourcing, which strengthens its cost control and enhances its competitive edge. In short, Dollarama is well-positioned to deliver solid total returns.

TFSA stock #2: Hydro One

Hydro One (TSX:H) is another compelling stock to add to your TFSA. This utility company focuses on electricity transmission and distribution. Its defensive operating structure and regulated business model protect it from economic downturns and commodity price swings. Thanks to its growing regulated asset base, Hydro One consistently generates steady earnings and predictable cash flows. This supports both its share price and higher dividend payments.

For instance, the utility giant has raised its dividend for the past eight years. In addition, Hydro One stock has appreciated 110.5% over the past five years, reflecting a CAGR of 16.1%.

Looking ahead, Hydro One’s rate base is projected to grow by about 6% annually through 2027. This means earnings and dividends will likely rise in the coming years. Further, Hydro One is poised to benefit from its self-funded projects, thanks to its strong internally generated cash flows. With rising electricity demand, Hydro One is well-positioned to deliver low-risk earnings, steady income, and long-term growth.

TFSA stock #3: Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is a no-brainer for your TFSA, with strong long-term growth potential. Over the past three years, shares of this e-commerce giant have surged more than 278.4%, reflecting a CAGR of 55.8%. The Canadian tech giant is benefitting from a secular shift toward digital and multichannel retail that shows no signs of slowing.

Shopify is no longer just a platform for online merchants. It is steadily broadening its revenue base and expanding deeper into retail ecosystems. By strengthening its offline retail offerings, moving into the fast-growing business-to-business (B2B) segment, and rolling out innovative tools powered by artificial intelligence, Shopify is positioning itself at the center of modern commerce. These investments are designed with sustainability in mind, as the company sharpens its focus on efficiency and profitability while scaling globally.

Shopify’s prospects remain solid. Digital adoption continues to accelerate, merchants are increasingly choosing Shopify to power their businesses, and the company keeps gaining share across retail channels. As gross merchandise volumes rise and the company delivers sustainable earnings, Shopify is poised to deliver strong returns.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Dollarama. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

man touches brain to show a good idea
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy Over Enbridge

| Joey Frenette

Leon's Furniture (TSX:LNF) stock and another dividend payer have better value than Enbridge (TSX:ENB) right now.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Retirement

This 4.4% Dividend Giant Could Be an Ultimate Retirement Ally

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sun Life’s diversified, global engine backs a growing dividend retirees can count on through market swings.

Read more »

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Stocks for Beginners

3 of the Best Stocks TFSA Investors Can Buy Now

| Jitendra Parashar

From precious metals to technology, these top Canadian stocks could give your TFSA a boost in stability and growth heading…

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Investing

Reach for the Stars? I’d Buy These 2 Momemtum Stocks Together

| Joey Frenette

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) and another unstoppable Canadian stock with newfound momentum.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Investing

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Down around 30% from 52-week highs, these two top Canadian stocks are poised to deliver outsized returns to investors.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Stocks for Beginners

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 52% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

While its share price has taken a hit, this Canadian stock is executing well and still seems to have a…

Read more »

visualization of a digital brain
Tech Stocks

This Canadian Tech Stock Could Be a Global Leader, and Soon

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enghouse’s cash-rich, debt-free software model and 70% recurring revenue could quietly turn this Canadian niche player into a global compounder.

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Investing

3 No-Brainer TSX Stocks to Buy With $500

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-growth stocks could deliver superior returns over the next three years.

Read more »