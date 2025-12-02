This Canadian Tech Stock Could Be a Global Leader, and Soon

Member Login
Enghouse’s cash-rich, debt-free software model and 70% recurring revenue could quietly turn this Canadian niche player into a global compounder.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
visualization of a digital brain

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Enghouse sells mission-critical, niche software worldwide with high switching costs
  • Q3 2025 revenue and profit dipped year over year, but the company stayed profitable
  • It pays a roughly 6% dividend and uses acquisitions plus recurring revenue to compound

For a Canadian tech stock to become a global leader, it needs a combination of world-class innovation, a massive and scalable market, and the discipline to execute consistently over many years. That means developing technology which solves a problem better than anyone else, building recurring revenue that compounds, and expanding beyond Canada early to capture global demand. When a company pairs all of that with long-term vision and steady reinvestment, it can turn a homegrown idea into a worldwide powerhouse. And if investors are seeking a tech stock ticking all these boxes, it has to be Enghouse Systems (TSX:ENGH).

About ENGH

Enghouse Systems is a Canadian enterprise software company, founded in 1984. The tech stock builds and acquires software solutions tailored for specific industries such as telecommunications, public safety, transportation, IPTV/video streaming, and enterprise communications. It operates primarily in two segments: one centred on customer-interaction and communications software, and another focused on infrastructure, network and information-management, public-safety, and transit-related software.

Over decades, the tech stock has grown by acquiring smaller niche software firms worldwide, integrating them under its umbrella to build a diversified portfolio of recurring, mission-critical software products. That diversified and acquisition-driven business model gives Enghouse a kind of resilience that’s rare among tech stocks. Many of its products are deeply embedded in clients’ operations. Therefore, switching away is often expensive and disruptive. This helps explain why Enghouse has maintained positive free-cash flow and profitability over time, even when broader tech markets are turbulent.

Into earnings

Enghouse’s Q3 2025 results show how it continues to create that profitability. Recently, it demonstrated a mixed picture, but also reflects some structural strengths. For the quarter, revenue came in at $125.6 million, slightly down from $130.5 million a year ago. Net income was $17.2 million, down from $20.6 million in Q3 2024. Meanwhile, recurring revenue derived from maintenance, software as a service (SaaS) subscriptions, and support services stayed strong at about 70% of total revenue, underscoring the business’s reliance on steady, contractual cash flow rather than one-time project fees.

On the surface, it doesn’t look great. Yet despite the year-over-year revenue dip, Enghouse remains profitable, cash-flow positive, and debt-free. It’s a notable feat in the current economic environment. As of Q3 2025, it held about $271.6 million in cash and equivalents, giving it ample financial flexibility to invest in acquisitions, weather macroeconomic headwinds, or return capital to shareholders. The tech stock also continues to distribute a quarterly dividend totalling $1.20 per year, contributing to a dividend yield close to 6% at writing.

Looking ahead

So could Enghouse Systems be a monster in the making? The tech stock embodies many of the traits that define quiet but powerful global-scale tech compounders. First, its diverse, vertical-specialized software portfolio means it doesn’t depend on a single industry or product cycle. The company’s clients are often large institutions, utilities, or regulated industries with long investment horizons. That reduces exposure to economic swings and gives Enghouse a durable customer base.

Second, its acquisition-driven growth strategy, combined with strong internal cash flow and a debt-free balance sheet, means Enghouse can continue buying niche software firms worldwide without diluting shareholders or overstretching finances. When you combine that with a recurring-revenue model, you get a compounding cash-flow engine. Add in a dividend, and you can compound that cash even further! In fact, here’s what you get from $7,000 right now.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
ENGH$20.08348$1.20$417.60Quarterly$6,989.84

Bottom line

Yet even now, this tech stock is relatively under-the-radar compared to big tech names. Its current share price reflects some market skepticism. That means there’s potential for outsized upside if Enghouse delivers on execution, continues strategic acquisitions, and converts its global footprint into meaningful growth. For patient investors, Enghouse could quietly evolve into a Canadian-bred global software leader.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enghouse Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

