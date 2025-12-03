Member Login
3 Hidden Gems in Canada's Industrial Landscape

Three under-the-radar Canadian industrials quietly power growth and could reward patient investors.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Map of Canada with city lights illuminated

Key Points

  • Bird Construction builds essential infrastructure, has a healthy backlog and rising revenue
  • GDI earns steady contract revenue from facility services
  • WSP Global delivered strong Q3 results, integrates acquisitions well, holds a robust backlog

Canadian industrial stocks are perhaps one of the best hidden opportunities out there. These sit at the heart of the country’s economic engine. And yet, many operate quietly in the background and remain undervalued. Because they aren’t flashy, these Canadian stocks are frequently overlooked. So let’s look at three to consider on the TSX today.

BDT

Bird Construction (TSX:BDT) is a longstanding Canadian construction and infrastructure company. It builds everything from industrial facilities to commercial buildings to large-scale civil projects. The Canadian stock’s business spans essential sectors such as transportation, energy, government infrastructure, and institutional builds like hospitals and schools. Because much of its business is supported by multi-year contracts and public-sector spending, Bird benefits from steady demand and predictable revenue.

Recent earnings show Bird continuing to gain momentum, with strong revenue growth driven by robust project backlogs and rising demand for industrial and civil construction work. The Canadian construction firm has benefited from improved execution, better cost controls, and increased bidding activity. Backlog levels remain healthy, giving Bird good visibility into future revenue.

Overall, Bird operates in essential sectors tied to long-term national priorities like electrification, infrastructure renewal, and industrial expansion. Despite its strong fundamentals, consistent earnings, and exposure to multi-billion-dollar infrastructure pipelines, the Canadian stock remains undervalued compared to peers. This makes it a stellar opportunity among Canadian investments.

GDI

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSX:GDI) is one of Canada’s largest providers of building maintenance, janitorial services, HVAC and mechanical operations, and facility management solutions. Because companies need cleaning, maintenance, and building operations support in every economic cycle, GDI benefits from steady, contract-based revenue – revenue that doesn’t fluctuate as sharply as traditional industrial businesses.

Recent earnings highlighted the Canadian stock’s continued resilience, with solid revenue growth supported by strong performance in its janitorial and technical services divisions. GDI has benefited from a mix of contract renewals, new client wins, and increased demand for facility services. Margins have improved as cost pressures eased and the Canadian company optimized its operations post-pandemic. GDI’s disciplined acquisition strategy also continues to contribute to earnings, with tuck-in deals expanding its footprint in both Canada and the U.S.

All in all, GDI provides mission-critical services that businesses rely on daily but that rarely make headlines. Its recurring revenue model, strong contract base, and growing exposure to high-value technical services give it stability and long-term upside. While investors often focus on flashier industrial names, GDI quietly compounds through steady earnings, strategic acquisitions, and increased outsourcing of building operations. Yet while it’s undervalued, it remains a long-term growth story that many investors still overlook.

WSP

Finally, WSP Global (TSX:WSP) is a large-scale engineering, design, and professional-services company. It works on infrastructure, transportation, buildings, energy, and environmental projects around the world. While not a manufacturer or heavy-industry company, it designs, plans, and manages projects. That makes WSP a critical backbone provider, especially as governments and private developers increasingly invest in infrastructure, sustainability, and urban growth.

Recently, WSP delivered strong financial results for Q3 2025. Net revenues rose, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) jumped, and adjusted net earnings per share increased. The Canadian engineering consultancy benefited from improved margins and solid integration of acquisitions like POWER Engineers, which boosted its engineering and infrastructure consulting capacity. With a robust backlog of contracts and a promising revenue-growth outlook, management reaffirmed an ambitious 2025–2027 growth plan.

WSP Global can easily qualify as a “hidden gem” in Canada’s industrial landscape as it combines global scale with under-the-radar appeal. Despite being a multi-billion-dollar company with a massive project pipeline, it doesn’t get the same attention as resource or manufacturing firms. Yet it plays a vital role in building infrastructure, energy, and transit systems that will underlie decades of growth.

Bottom line

All taken together, these three Canadian stocks are primed for future growth and income. In fact, here’s what $7,000 could earn you through dividends alone, minus GDI.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
WSP$242.6628$1.50$42.00Quarterly$6,794.48
BDT$26.60263$0.84$220.92Quarterly$6,995.80

Yet remember, these are long-term, essential Canadian stocks that belong in a portfolio not for months, but years. By doing so, you could see these investments turn your meagre earnings into massive returns.

