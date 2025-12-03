Member Login
Home » Investing » Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,000

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,000

Let’s dive into one top Canadian growth stock and one dividend stock, and specifically why each company may be worth considering with a $2,000 investment.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Investing $2,000 in Canadian stocks such as Fortis and Shopify offers a strategic entry point into a diversified portfolio with growth potential.
  • Fortis provides stable dividends and long-term growth, while Shopify capitalizes on the rise of e-commerce with its high-growth platform.

Any amount of money is a good starting place for investors to begin compounding their wealth today for their big, beautiful futures. For those starting with $2,000 right now, there are likely many questions about which direction to go in.

Is it best to put all this capital into one diversified exchange-traded fund (ETF), or buy a handful of stocks with this money and start chipping away at building one’s own well-diversified portfolio?

For those in the latter camp, or those who want to hold a large ETF base and nibble around the edges, here are two top Canadian stocks I think are worth buying with $2,000 (and adding to over time).

Fortis

Canadian utility company Fortis (TSX:FTS) is one of the top dividend stocks on my watch list, and one I think could provide some of the best returns for investors with a time horizon of a decade or longer.

Much of that has to do with Fortis’s current dividend yield of 3.6% and the company’s rather rapid dividend growth rate over the long term. Growing its dividend at a 6-7% clip for decades now, Fortis has become one of those perennial dividend compounders that’s hard to find in the market.

But aside from its five-decade-long dividend-growth track record, Fortis also has one of the best balance sheets in its sector, spurred by solid growth drivers. As electrification trends continue, and AI and machine learning (among other technologies) continue to suck up a tremendous amount of power, companies like Fortis will bridge that gap. The key is that they’ll earn massive profits doing so.

I expect most of these profits to ultimately end back up in the hands of investors through higher dividends and stock buybacks over time. For those who want a piece of the action, it’s not too late to get started.

Shopify

Now, for a stock that’s about as far from a mature dividend stock as they come. I’d put Shopify (TSX:SHOP) in the high-growth bucket, one of the few mega-cap tech stocks Canada has to offer that should deliver incredible growth over the long term.

One of the key statistics that really stood out to me from reading the Black Friday post-mortems from a number of outlets is that e-commerce sales skyrocketed year over year on this day, increasing by more than double digits. This growth came at the expense of bricks-and-mortar retail, which grew a measly 3%.

Depending on whether you trust the inflation data or not, that sort of increase really hasn’t kept up with inflation (these retail sales numbers typically aren’t adjusted for inflation). Thus, folks are pulling back on going shopping at physical stores but ramping up their online spending.

Those who want to capitalize on these solid trends that have been in place for many years may look to do so via Shopify. The company’s world-class platform for businesses of all sizes to set up online shops should continue to see robust growth driven by these trends. That’s my bull thesis right now, at least.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

Buy Canadian: TSX Stocks Positioned to Beat Global Markets Next Year

| Andrew Button

Brookfield Corp (TSX:BN) is looking good heading into 2026.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Investing

BoC Cut Interest Rates, So These Mid-Cap Stocks Are a Buy Now

| Joey Frenette

iShares S&P/TSX Completion ETF (TSX:XMD) is a great ETF for mid-cap investors looking to play lower rates.

Read more »

Person slides down a stair handrail
Investing

2 of the Best Blue-Chip Stocks for This Very Moment

| Joey Frenette

Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) and another solid stock might be worth buying today for deeper value.

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

3.4% Dividend Yield: I’m Buying This TSX Stock and Holding Forever!

| Kay Ng

Brookfield Asset Management is a buy on weakness for income, dividend growth, and long-term total returns.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

This 2.7% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Savaria is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a monthly payout while trading at a cheap earnings multiple in…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, December 3

| Jitendra Parashar

With volatility returning, the TSX could see another muted session today as investors look to U.S. data and Canadian bank…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Creating Machine With $15,000

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX tech stocks such as Enghouse and Telus offer you a growing yield making them top investments for TFSA owners…

Read more »

A person's hand cupped open with a hologram of an AI chatbot above saying Hi, can I help you
Tech Stocks

Shopify Made a Transformative Deal With OpenAI: Is the Stock a Buy?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is an AI winner and shares might be too cheap to pass up given the growth catalysts in…

Read more »