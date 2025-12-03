Where to Invest $5,000 in 2026?

These Canadian stocks have the potential to outperform the broader market, supported by strong earnings growth.

Investors entering 2026 are coming off a surprisingly resilient year for Canadian markets. Despite economic headwinds driven by U.S. tariffs that weighed on key sectors such as steel and automotive manufacturing, among others, Canada demonstrated stability. Rate cuts throughout 2025 helped counter the slowdown, while government spending continued to support economic momentum.

Thanks to the rate cuts and investors’ enthusiasm, the Canadian equity market surged roughly 25%. Looking ahead, this positive trend is likely to continue in 2026, even with interest rates expected to remain steady. Strong corporate fundamentals and steady consumer demand could continue to support growth.

So, if you plan to invest $5,000 in 2026, here are the top TSX stocks to consider now. These Canadian stocks have solid growth prospects and are likely to outperform the broader market, supported by strong earnings and the ability to weather macro uncertainty.

Loblaw

Loblaw (TSX:L) is a compelling stock to consider now for 2026. Shares of this Canadian food and pharmacy giant have consistently outperformed the broader market despite its defensive business model. For instance, Loblaw stock is up over 31% so far this year. Moreover, it delivered about a 316% gain over the past five years, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33%. Strong same-store sales, healthy earnings, and consistent cash flow generation continue to support its stock.

Loblaw’s strategic push into value-focused retailing is driving its growth. The company is expanding its network of hard discount stores to attract value-focused shoppers. Moreover, its broadened product offering and a growing lineup of private-label brands drive traffic and cushion margins.

Loblaw is leaning into innovation with a personalized loyalty program designed to keep customers coming back. Further, it is adding convenience through in-store shopping, curbside pickup, or home delivery. The company is also opening new locations while transforming its supply chain with modern automation to reduce costs and improve efficiency.

Overall, Loblaw appears well-positioned to outperform the broader market and deliver solid capital gains.

5N Plus

5N Plus (TSX:VNP) is an attractive stock to consider for 2026. The company is a leading supplier of high-performance materials and specialty semiconductors. Its products have applications in booming industries such as renewable energy, space technology, optoelectronics, advanced electronics, and even pharmaceuticals and industrial manufacturing. As these sectors grow and evolve, the need for the cutting-edge materials 5N Plus produces is increasing, putting the business in a strong position for future expansion.

The strong momentum in the firm’s Specialty Semiconductors division is supporting its growth. Solar power remains a significant tailwind, both on Earth and in space applications, and customers are turning to 5N Plus for the highly advanced materials required to improve efficiency and reliability. The company is also scaling up its solar cell production capacity, which should allow it to serve commercial, civil, and defence clients more efficiently.

Another key advantage is 5N Plus’s leadership in high-purity materials outside China. As global supply chains become more complex due to trade uncertainties, countries are seeking secure, diverse sourcing options. Thus, 5N Plus’s strategic positioning becomes even more valuable. It is one of the few providers capable of reliably supplying the ultra-high-quality materials demanded by today’s technology.

With a growing presence in multiple fast-expanding sectors and a business model built for long-term demand, 5N Plus offers solid growth potential for 2026 and beyond.