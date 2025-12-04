Member Login
2 TSX Giants to Buy for Decades of Growth and Dividends

These two impressive TSX giants are some of the best and most reliable dividend growth stocks Canadians can buy now.

Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Utility, wind power

Key Points

  • Enbridge (TSX:ENB) — $145B+ energy giant with contracted, predictable cash flows, a 30‑year dividend‑increase streak and a sustainable payout (2026 dividend $3.88 vs. estimated DCF/share $5.70–$6.10 → ~68% payout at the low end).
  • Brookfield Renewable (TSX:BEP.UN) — globally diversified renewables leader with deep access to capital and long‑term growth potential, paying an attractive yield (~5.3%), so together these TSX giants offer decades of income plus growth.
Although many investors often think that investing requires you to choose between stocks with growth potential and stocks that pay attractive dividends, the truth is that the best TSX stocks to buy and hold for the long haul will offer a combination of both.

Furthermore, finding businesses that can do both not only gives you more long-term potential to grow your money, but it also gives you the best chance to keep compounding your capital through every type of market environment.

And while the TSX has no shortage of dividend stocks or growth stocks, there are only a handful of truly high-quality companies that offer a compelling mix of both.

Unsurprisingly, these stocks are often the giants of the market that dominate their industries, generate predictable cash flow, and have long track records of expanding their businesses while steadily increasing what they return to investors.

Their reliable and dependable business models are what make them some of the best stocks to buy now, but also some of the best companies to hold for the long haul.

So, with that in mind, if you are looking for high-quality TSX stocks that you can buy today and continue owning for many years, here are two giants that offer the ideal mix of long-term growth and reliable dividends.

One of the best dividend growth stocks you can buy on the TSX

If you’re looking for a high-quality, ultra-reliable TSX dividend stock that can offer years of growth potential, there’s no question that one of the best to consider is Enbridge (TSX:ENB).

With a market cap of more than $145 billion, Enbridge is easily one of the best and largest TSX giants you can buy. Furthermore, its sheer size and importance to the North American economy is one of the main reasons why it’s such a reliable dividend growth stock.

Not only does Enbridge provide services that are essential to the North American economy, but much of its revenue is contracted, making its future cash flow highly predictable.

This makes it the perfect dividend growth stock because it can consistently reinvest some of its earnings in future growth, while ensuring it increases the dividend every year.

Furthermore, it keeps its dividend incredibly reliable by ensuring it only pays out a manageable amount of its distributable cash flow.

For example, after Enbridge announced another increase to its dividend this week, its annual dividend for 2026 will be $3.88 per share. However, Enbridge also estimates that its distributable cash flow per share for 2026 will be between $5.70 and $6.10.

So, even if it only managed to hit the bottom of that range, the stock’s payout ratio would still only be 68%.

That’s how Enbridge has increased its dividend annually for three straight decades while maintaining its sustainability.

So, if you’re looking for a top TSX dividend growth stock to buy now, there’s no doubt that Enbridge is one of the best companies to consider.

A top Canadian stock with compelling long-term potential

In addition to Enbridge, another top TSX stock offering an attractive mix of income and growth is Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN).

There’s no question that green energy is one of the best industries to invest in for the long haul today. The industry has massive growth potential ahead as the world embarks on a decades-long transition to cleaner energy.

And while there are plenty of stocks to consider that offer exposure to renewable energy, there’s no doubt that one of the best to buy is Brookfield.

Brookfield has a massive, globally diversified portfolio, access to billions of dollars in funds to deploy and, most importantly, it has an incredibly reliable management team.

Furthermore, the fact that Brookfield offers a tonne of long-term growth potential, while also paying an attractive dividend today, currently yielding over 5.3%, shows exactly why it’s one of the best TSX stocks to buy now for decades of growth and dividends.

So, if you’ve got cash that you’re looking to put to work today, there’s no doubt Brookfield Renewables is one of the top picks to consider buying for 2026.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

