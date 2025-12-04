Member Login
3 TSX Stocks Under $30 That Are Screaming Buys Today

Several high-quality TSX stocks with solid growth prospects are trading under $30, proving a solid opportunity for buying.

Sneha Nahata
Key Points

  • Several top TSX-listed stocks with promising growth prospects are currently trading for less than $30 a share.
  • Investors should resist the temptation to buy shares just because they’re cheap and instead add businesses with strong fundamentals and proven business models.
  • These under-$30 TSX stocks have proven business models and are poised to deliver stellar long-term growth.

Investing in high-quality companies doesn’t mean that you require deep pockets. Even with as little as $30, investors can begin building a portfolio of TSX-listed companies that offer meaningful growth potential. The secret is to resist the temptation to buy shares just because they’re cheap, and instead add businesses with strong fundamentals and proven business models that have a track record of creating value over time.

Against this background, here are three under-$30 stocks that are screaming buys today.

Under $30 stock #1: MDA Space

MDA Space (TSX: MDA) stock is a screaming buy now, especially after a steep sell-off that has pushed the stock down about 52% from its 52-week high. The slump in this space technology company’s shares followed EchoStar’s cancellation of a significant satellite order. However, the market reaction appears to overlook MDA’s expanding role in a rapidly growing space-technology economy.

As a leading player in next-generation satellites, robotics, and geointelligence, MDA is well-positioned to benefit from expanding demand for global communications, elevated defence spending, and national security priorities. NATO’s heightened focus on space further strengthens its long-term growth prospects. The company’s investments in advanced communications systems built for broadband and 5G connectivity align with the rapid rise of satellite-enabled data services.

Meanwhile, commercial and government customers are increasingly relying on satellite constellations, robotic systems, and Earth-observation technology. This should support MDA’s growth. Further, its backlog remains healthy, and the company’s solid balance sheet positions it well to accelerate its growth through strategic acquisitions.

In short, MDA Space is a solid under-$30 stock poised to rebound strongly and deliver solid returns.

Under $30 stock #2: CES Energy

CES Energy (TSX:CEU) is a major player in the oilfield chemical market, supplying advanced specialty chemicals that support the full life cycle of oil and gas production. Its solutions help producers improve efficiency and protect critical infrastructure. These chemicals also play a key role in the pipeline and midstream sector by reducing corrosion, preventing wax buildup, and addressing processing challenges that can slow hydrocarbon movement.

The company’s growth outlook is strong, as U.S. upstream activity remains healthy and demand for advanced chemical technology continues to rise. CES benefits from its capital-light business model, which supports robust free cash flow generation and provides flexibility to reinvest in expansion without straining the balance sheet. Its counter-cyclical balance sheet further enhances durability during industry downturns.

Despite global uncertainty and geopolitical risks affecting energy markets, CES’s U.S.-focused revenue mix, integrated North American operations, and resilient supply chain help shield the business from regional disruptions. The company appears well-positioned to navigate market volatility while continuing to deliver steady operational performance.

Under $30 stock #3: Bird Construction

Bird Construction (TSX:BDT) is another top TSX stock to buy under $30. The construction and maintenance company has a strong presence across key domestic markets. That nationwide reach and exposure to key sectors help the company deliver steady financials.

The company benefits from its collaborative contracting approach, which strategically shares risk with clients rather than placing the whole burden on the company. By prioritizing low- to medium-risk projects in areas like energy, transportation networks, and defence, Bird can maintain steady business even during economic uncertainty.

Bird’s growing presence across Canada, diversified business model, and a solid backlog of awarded work give it a strong runway for future growth. Its healthy balance sheet further positions it well to accelerate growth through strategic acquisitions.

For investors seeking solid long-term stocks under $30, Bird Construction could be a compelling addition to their portfolios.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CES Energy Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

