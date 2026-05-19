10 Stocks Every Canadian Should Own in 2026

The Motley Fool’s yearly list of “Starter Stocks” is our attempt to answer a simple question: “Where do I go first?”

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We here at Motley Fool Stock Advisor Canada believe investors should own at least 15 stocks. Our yearly list of “Starter Stocks” is our attempt to answer a simple question: “Where do I go first?”

If you’re a new investor, we suggest you pick three Starter Stocks that interest you and use them to help build out a portfolio of at least 15 stocks. And if you’ve been investing for a while and already own some companies, we think these stocks have what it takes to strengthen any portfolio.

You should feel comfortable holding these stocks for the long haul; not only do they have the strength to ride out downturns, but they’re also built for powerful growth.

Stock Advisor Canada “Starter Stock” #1 Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX: ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX: ATD) is one of the greatest Canadian companies that has ever been, generating outsized long-term returns for its shareholders as the company has grown into a global behemoth in the world of convenience stores.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 94% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 85% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of April 20th, 2026

Every day, millions of people arrive at a Couche-Tard outlet, and given the nature of its offering, customers aren’t there just to browse — you don’t go to a gas station or stand-alone convenience store if you’re not going to buy something! The company operates its convenience store chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, and Ingo banners, and I suspect at least 98% of people reading this are familiar with at least one of brands.

Annual growth varies depending on acquisitions, but one thing that’s consistent is how well-run and profitable Couche-Tard is. The company’s operating margin has ticked consistently higher as acquired companies are integrated, and this tends to translate to a return on equity in the ~20% range, which is the norm — a dynamic that is not the norm across the business world.

The company is now on the other side of the pursuit of its biggest acquisition ever: the mighty 7-Eleven juggernaut. Though there was plenty of noise about this deal, it eventually died on the vine. And that outcome hasn’t altered our view of the company’s long-term prospects in the least. More acquisitions undoubtedly are out there, and in the meantime, Couche-Tard is voraciously buying back stock with its ample free cash flow.

Yes, Fools, this is a great company, and when it comes to great companies, there’s generally only one right move when it comes to investing: own them.