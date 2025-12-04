Member Login
Home » Investing » Seize These TSX Stocks Before the New Year Bounce

Seize These TSX Stocks Before the New Year Bounce

With markets expected to hit new highs as 2026 progresses, there are many TSX stocks that will go along for the ride.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Published
| More on:
stock chart

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • • Energy infrastructure beneficiary: Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is well-positioned for multiple 2026 tailwinds including AI-driven power demand, LNG Canada ramp-up, and lower interest rates, yet trades at reasonable 21x forward earnings with a 5.66% yield despite highly predictable cash flows.
  • • Healthcare tech growth story: Well Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) will benefit from lower capital costs as it focuses on its profitable Canadian clinic network, delivering 56% Q3 revenue growth to $365M and swinging from -$0.33 to $0.06 adjusted EPS while generating $31.2M free cash flow.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Enbridge and Well Health Technologies

Recent polls suggest that the TSX will hit new highs in 2026. Lower interest rates are once again doing their magic, boosting liquidity and the stock market. Also, the trade war finally seems to be settling, with lower-than-expected tariffs. Finally, the continued build-out of artificial intelligence infrastructure will boost power demand for years to come.

These are the main factors that are cited as drivers that will take the TSX index higher — but there’s more. The growing Canadian liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry will get a big boost from the ramp-up of LNG Canada in 2026, taking many stocks higher with it.

Taking all of this into account, here are two TSX stocks to buy now before they bounce higher in 2026.

A TSX leader

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is one of North America’s leading energy infrastructure and utility companies. Its diversified business includes gas utilities and storage, natural gas pipelines, and, of course, renewable energy. Clearly, Enbridge is well-positioned to be a prime beneficiary of the positive outlook on energy demand in 2026 and beyond.

First, we have the growing demand for utilities to serve North American energy needs, which is being boosted by artificial intelligence power needs. Then we have the booming LNG industry. Enbridge has built out its infrastructure in order to facilitate the movement of Canadian natural gas to LNG facilities. Finally, lower interest rates always benefit companies like Enbridge, which operate in very capital-intensive industries.

Yet right now, Enbridge stock continues to be pretty undervalued — trading at 23 times this year’s expected earnings and 21 times next year’s expected earnings. And it’s yielding a very attractive 5.66% — all of this despite highly predictable revenues, earnings, and cash flows.

As 2026 approaches and progresses, and we see the trends discussed in this article play out, Enbridge stock will likely move higher.

The growth stock that’s ready to surge

As a fast-growing company that is still in its major growth phase, Well Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) will benefit significantly from the lower cost of capital. Falling interest rates will serve to boost Well Health Technologies as the company benefits from greater liquidity and easier access to money.

This brings us to Well Health’s growth story. Well Health’s mission is to tech-enable healthcare providers. It’s a desperately needed change. One that’s taken healthcare providers out of the dark ages and into the tech revolution. In time, Well Health’s ultimate goal is to use AI in order to drive even better improvements for health practitioners and health outcomes for patients.

After many years of strong, double-digit revenue growth, the company is now gaining the size and scale that is driving profitability improvements. It’s also narrowing its focus, divesting of certain non-core businesses in order to focus on the Canadian business. This is the business that has the highest return on invested capital for this TSX stock.

The Canadian clinic network includes primary care clinics, diagnostic and specialty care clinics, and preventative care clinics. Well Health has been acquiring Canadian clinics, implementing its technology to improve their profitability and performance. This has been driving strong results over the last many years.

In Well Health’s third quarter, revenue increased 56% to $365 million, and adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.06, compared to a loss of $0.33 in the same period in 2024. And free cash flow came in at $31.2 million.

The bottom line

Despite the fact that the TSX seems like it might be due for a breather, there are some TSX stocks that are actually gearing up to outperform. The stocks discussed in this article are two great examples of this.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has positions in Enbridge and Well Health Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

gift is bigger than the other
Tech Stocks

1 Oversold TSX Tech Stock to Buy and Hold in December 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 55% from its 52-week high, CMG is a TSX tech stock that offers significant upside potential in December…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

2 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

| Sneha Nahata

These blue-chip dividend stocks have raised dividends for decades and are well-positioned to maintain their growth streak.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, December 4

| Jitendra Parashar

After snapping a two-day losing streak, the TSX may trade sideways at the open today, as investors digest rate-cut hopes…

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

This Under-the-Radar Tech Stock Can Be Canada’s Next Unicorn

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This under-the-radar Canadian power-tech supplier rides AI data centres and electrification, and could quietly compound into a unicorn.

Read more »

sources of renewable energy
Investing

With the Economy So Uncertain, Don’t Put Just Any Stock Into Your TFSA: These 3 Look OK.

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three reliable Canadian stocks are ideal additions to your TFSA in this uncertain outlook.

Read more »

Nuclear power station cooling tower
Energy Stocks

2 Top TFSA Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

| Joey Frenette

Cameco (TSX:CCO) is a great top pick for a long-term TFSA that aims to compound wealth.

Read more »

man makes the timeout gesture with his hands
Dividend Stocks

What’s Going On With Telus’ Dividend?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Telus paused dividend hikes to prioritize cash flow and debt reduction, without cutting today’s hefty payout.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks That Just Raised Their Payouts

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Boost your 2026 portfolio with these 3 TSX dividend growth stocks for passive income that just hiked their payouts in…

Read more »