Seize These TSX Stocks Before the New Year Bounce

With markets expected to hit new highs as 2026 progresses, there are many TSX stocks that will go along for the ride.

Recent polls suggest that the TSX will hit new highs in 2026. Lower interest rates are once again doing their magic, boosting liquidity and the stock market. Also, the trade war finally seems to be settling, with lower-than-expected tariffs. Finally, the continued build-out of artificial intelligence infrastructure will boost power demand for years to come.

These are the main factors that are cited as drivers that will take the TSX index higher — but there’s more. The growing Canadian liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry will get a big boost from the ramp-up of LNG Canada in 2026, taking many stocks higher with it.

Taking all of this into account, here are two TSX stocks to buy now before they bounce higher in 2026.

A TSX leader

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is one of North America’s leading energy infrastructure and utility companies. Its diversified business includes gas utilities and storage, natural gas pipelines, and, of course, renewable energy. Clearly, Enbridge is well-positioned to be a prime beneficiary of the positive outlook on energy demand in 2026 and beyond.

First, we have the growing demand for utilities to serve North American energy needs, which is being boosted by artificial intelligence power needs. Then we have the booming LNG industry. Enbridge has built out its infrastructure in order to facilitate the movement of Canadian natural gas to LNG facilities. Finally, lower interest rates always benefit companies like Enbridge, which operate in very capital-intensive industries.

Yet right now, Enbridge stock continues to be pretty undervalued — trading at 23 times this year’s expected earnings and 21 times next year’s expected earnings. And it’s yielding a very attractive 5.66% — all of this despite highly predictable revenues, earnings, and cash flows.

As 2026 approaches and progresses, and we see the trends discussed in this article play out, Enbridge stock will likely move higher.

The growth stock that’s ready to surge

As a fast-growing company that is still in its major growth phase, Well Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) will benefit significantly from the lower cost of capital. Falling interest rates will serve to boost Well Health Technologies as the company benefits from greater liquidity and easier access to money.

This brings us to Well Health’s growth story. Well Health’s mission is to tech-enable healthcare providers. It’s a desperately needed change. One that’s taken healthcare providers out of the dark ages and into the tech revolution. In time, Well Health’s ultimate goal is to use AI in order to drive even better improvements for health practitioners and health outcomes for patients.

After many years of strong, double-digit revenue growth, the company is now gaining the size and scale that is driving profitability improvements. It’s also narrowing its focus, divesting of certain non-core businesses in order to focus on the Canadian business. This is the business that has the highest return on invested capital for this TSX stock.

The Canadian clinic network includes primary care clinics, diagnostic and specialty care clinics, and preventative care clinics. Well Health has been acquiring Canadian clinics, implementing its technology to improve their profitability and performance. This has been driving strong results over the last many years.

In Well Health’s third quarter, revenue increased 56% to $365 million, and adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.06, compared to a loss of $0.33 in the same period in 2024. And free cash flow came in at $31.2 million.

The bottom line

Despite the fact that the TSX seems like it might be due for a breather, there are some TSX stocks that are actually gearing up to outperform. The stocks discussed in this article are two great examples of this.