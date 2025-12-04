The Resurgence Plays: 2 Energy Stocks Poised for Massive Turnaround Gains in 2026

Two surging TSX energy stocks could sustain their strong momentum to deliver massive gains in 2026.

The energy sector powered the S&P/TSX Composite Index to three consecutive record highs in the last week of November 2025. Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) and Birchcliff Energy (TSX:BIR), in particular, are in resurgence mode. Both are poised for massive turnaround gains in 2026.

As of this writing, CVE is up 16% year-to-date, while BIR has posted a 42.2% market-beating return following a 16.2% advance in one month. Investors can earn in two ways from either stock: dividend income and capital gains. The core reasons to invest are their asset base, scale, and commodity exposure.

Integrated major

Cenovus Energy ranks among the giants of Canada’s energy sector with a market cap of $47 billion. At $24.56 per share, this large-cap stock pays an attractive 3.2% dividend. The integrated oil company has full control of producing, transporting, and refining crude oil into consumer products such as gasoline and jet fuel.

The integrated model also serves as a hedge against price spreads, while the refining or downstream business is a natural hedge against volatility. On November 13, 2025, Cenovus completed the acquisition of MEG Energy. The acquisition has strengthened its long-life, low-cost oil sands assets portfolio.

Jon McKenzie, President and CEO of Cenovus, said, “The strategic fit is exceptional, the assets are of the highest quality. We have identified what will create significant value over both the short and long term.” MEG will add approximately 110,000 barrels per day to total production.

In Q3 2025, net earnings and free funds flow (FFF) rose 56.8% and 113.7% year-over-year, respectively, to an identical $1.3 billion. The period also saw Cenovus record an upstream production of 832,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), the highest in a third quarter.

Cenovus expects the completion of the Narrows Lake and the West White Rose projects in 2026 to reduce capital spending and substantially increase FFF. “Our major growth projects are all approaching completion, and our Downstream business is reaching its potential with consistently strong operating performance this quarter,” McKenzie added.

CVE suspended its dividend payment after Q1 2020 during the global pandemic, but resumed in Q1 2021. It has never missed a quarterly payment since then. Total dividend payments in Q3 2025 were $356 million, along with a $918 million share buyback.

Pure-play natural gas producer

Birchcliff focuses on high-quality light oil and liquids-rich natural gas in Western Canada. The $2.2 billion intermediate oil and natural gas company is a pure Alberta Montney producer. It boasts a world-class asset base and infrastructure. If you invest today, the share price is $7.60, while the dividend yield is 1.5%.

The net loss in Q3 2025 was $14.1 million, although year-to-date (first three quarters of 2025) increased 80.6% year-over-year to $37.7 million. Chris Carlsen, Birchcliff President and CEO, notes the strong production performance and business resilience in the third quarter.

Carlsen said, “Looking forward, our capital allocation priorities are unchanged – profitable production growth by fully utilizing our existing infrastructure, strengthening our balance sheet, and paying a sustainable dividend.”

Strategic pair

Cenovus and Birchcliff is a strategic pairing in 2026 if you decide to take positions in both energy stocks. You’d be constructing a diversified Canadian energy portfolio.