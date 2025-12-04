This Canadian Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

A monthly dividend stock can feel like a financial breath of fresh air. It pays you the way real life works: monthly. Instead of waiting every three months for income to land, you get steady, predictable cash flow that lines up with bills, savings habits, and everyday expenses. That consistency gives you a sense of control even when the market feels chaotic. For anyone building passive income, especially inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), a monthly payer becomes more than just a stock. It becomes a reliable paycheque that grows alongside you.

GRT.UN

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: GRT.UN) is one of Canada’s most stable, quietly powerful industrial REITs. It tends to fly under the radar despite operating in one of the strongest segments of commercial real estate. Granite owns a global portfolio of modern logistics, distribution, and e-commerce facilities across Canada, the U.S., and Europe. Its tenant base includes some of the world’s most financially secure companies. With occupancy consistently above 95% and long-duration leases with inflation-linked escalators, Granite provides dependable, predictable cash flow that tends to hold up even when interest rates rise or the broader REIT sector softens.

From a valuation standpoint, Granite remains attractively priced compared to its peers. Units have traded below book value recently at 0.83, which is rare for a high-quality industrial REIT. Especially one with strong balance sheet metrics and global scale. Granite’s disciplined capital allocation has kept its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per unit growing steadily over time. For investors who want a REIT with both stability and embedded growth optionality, Granite stands out as one of the highest-quality names on the TSX.

Into earnings

Granite’s most recent quarter reinforced that defensive strength with healthy operational momentum. Revenue rose to $153 million, supported by rising occupancy of 96.8% and strong same-property NOI growth. AFFO came in at $1.26 per unit, up from $1.22 the year before, while FFO grew to $1.48 per unit. Granite also secured major leases and lifted committed occupancy after quarter-end. These leasing wins not only solidify long-term revenue visibility but also boost value.

On the capital allocation side, Granite continued buybacks, which are accretive and directly support FFO and AFFO/unit growth. The REIT also continued refining its portfolio through selective acquisitions in the U.S. and planned dispositions of non-core properties. Leverage stayed strong at 35% – still reasonable for the sector – and AFFO payout stood at 67%, signalling a well-covered, sustainable distribution.

Foolish takeaway

Granite is a compelling monthly dividend stock combining stability, growth, and undervaluation in a sector with powerful long-term tailwinds. Its 4.5% yield is well-covered by cash flow, supported by an AFFO payout ratio below 70%, and backed by durable tenants in mission-critical logistics and manufacturing facilities. In fact, here’s what $7,000 could get you from dividends alone.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT GRT.UN $76.29 91 $3.40 $309.40 Monthly $6,945.39

At the same time, Granite’s units continue to trade at a discount to the intrinsic value of its real estate, giving new investors a rare opportunity. With rising occupancy, robust leasing momentum, and management’s willingness to buy back undervalued units, Granite offers a margin of safety that many monthly dividend stocks lack. Add in the secular growth of e-commerce fulfilment, supply chain optimization, and near-shoring manufacturing, and Granite becomes a stellar buy. One for investors seeking long-term monthly income supported by one of the most resilient property sectors in commercial real estate.