Member Login
Home » Investing » Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Crushing Machine With Just $30,000

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Crushing Machine With Just $30,000

Canadian investors should consider owning quality TSX dividend stocks in a TFSA to benefit from a growing passive income stream.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • For TFSA investors, Exchange Income (TSX:EIF) offers a compelling option with its consistent dividend growth, currently yielding 3.4%, and an expected 24% cumulative return over the next year driven by steady free cash flow improvements and acquisitive growth.
  • Alvopetro Energy (TSXV:ALV), with a higher yield of 9%, provides strong return potential with projected free cash flow growth from $14 million to $73 million by 2029, and an estimated 95% cumulative return when adjusted for dividends over the next three years.
  • Investing $30,000 in these dividend stocks within a TFSA can transform it into a cash-generating machine, leveraging tax-free returns and significant growth prospects to maximize wealth-building opportunities.

Canadian investors can turn their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) into a cash-generating machine with just $30,000 by holding quality dividend-paying stocks. In addition to a consistent stream of dividend income, fundamentally strong companies also offer you an opportunity to boost total returns via capital gains.

Moreover, any returns earned in the TFSA from qualified investments are exempt from Canada Revenue Agency taxes. Here are two top TSX dividend stocks TFSA holders can own in December 2025.

Is this Canadian dividend stock a good buy?

Valued at $4.4 billion by market cap, Exchange Income (TSX:EIF) has returned 430% to shareholders in dividend-adjusted gains over the past 10 years. Exchange Income, which operates in the aerospace manufacturing segment, continues to grow at a steady pace, translating into consistent dividend hikes.

Its annual dividend per share rose from $2 in 2016 to $2.64 in 2024, and analysts forecast the payout to reach $2.82 in 2027. The company is also expected to increase its annual free cash flow from $199 million in 2024 to $341 million in 2027. Consequently, the company’s dividend payout ratio is expected to improve from 72% in 2024 to 45% in 2027.

A sustainable payout ratio allows Exchange Income to use excess cash to fund accretive acquisitions, raise the dividend further, and lower balance sheet debt.

If EIF stock is priced at 15 times forward FCF, which is quite reasonable, it could gain 20% from current levels. If we adjust for dividends, cumulative returns could be closer to 24% over the next 12 months. Bay Street remains bullish on the TSX dividend stock and expects it to gain 11% from current levels.

Is this TSX stock undervalued?

While Exchange Income offers you a yield of just 3.4%, Alvopetro Energy’s (TSXV:ALV) yield is much higher at 9%. Moreover, the energy stock is forecast to expand its free cash flow from $14 million in 2024 to $73 million in 2029.

If the small-cap energy stock is priced at 5 times forward earnings, it could gain 63% over the next 3 years. If we adjust for dividends, cumulative returns should be closer to 95%. Alvopetro maintained its quarterly dividend at US$0.10 per share and has returned over $60 million to shareholders since initiating the program in 2021.

Alvopetro Energy posted a record production month in October while navigating a capital-intensive period that temporarily squeezed its cash position. The oil and gas producer averaged 2,923 barrels of oil equivalent per day in Q3, as output from Brazil and the newly acquired Canadian operations came online.

Alvopetro’s Brazil business generated operating netbacks of US$55.90 per barrel, with margins at 85%, benefiting from attractive natural gas pricing and a favourable tax regime that keeps the effective rate around 15%. The company realized US$11.04 per thousand cubic feet for gas during the quarter, up 4% from the prior period.

Capital spending spiked during the quarter as the company ran concurrent drilling programs in Brazil and Western Canada, thereby reducing cash and working capital.

Management acknowledged the capital-intensive phase but noted that spending slowed considerably in Brazil, where the focus has shifted to optimizing existing production and planning the next development phase.

The Canadian entry is progressing with four wells drilled in the Mannville Stack Heavy Oil play in Saskatchewan. Two additional wells are planned for the late fourth quarter, with economics showing internal rates of return near 100% at US$70 oil prices.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alvopetro Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

1 Safer Dividend Stock I’d Stash Away in a TFSA

| Joey Frenette

Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock could stand tall in 2026 as volatility looks to hit hard.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

10 Years From Now You’ll Be Glad You Bought These Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top Canadian dividend stocks for long-term investors looking for positive total returns over the next decade.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Structure a $50,000 TFSA for Almost Constant Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Turn a $50,000 TFSA into a dependable, tax‑free paycheque with a simple ETF mix. Here’s why VDY can anchor the…

Read more »

shopper pushes cart through grocery store
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Trust for the Next Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This northern grocer could anchor a 10‑year dividend plan. Here’s why NWC’s essential markets and steady cash flows make it…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect TFSA Stock Paying Out 4.2% Each Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Northland Power’s dividend reset and long-term contracts could let TFSA investors lock in steady, tax-free monthly income with room to…

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Income: 2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now With $7,000

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks could continue to pay and increase their dividends year after year, making them to bets to generate…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 55 in Canada

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Turning 55? See how a TFSA and a low‑volatility income ETF like ZPAY can boost tax‑free retirement cash flow while…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

TD Bank’s Earnings Beat & Dividend Hike: Told You So!

| Andrew Button

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) just released its fourth quarter earnings and hiked its dividend by 2.9%.

Read more »