Canadian Dividend Stars to Add to Your 2026 Portfolio

These Canadian dividend stars have consistently paid and increased their dividends for decades, making them reliable income stocks.

Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts

Key Points

  • Investors seeking reliable and growing income in 2026 could consider companies with long histories of consistently paying and raising dividends or dividend stars.
  • Adding dividend stars can significantly enhance the income potential of your portfolio.
  • These Canadian companies are compelling dividend stocks to start a growing passive income stream in 2026.

Investors planning to add high-quality income stocks to their portfolios for 2026 could consider dividend stars, companies that have uninterruptedly paid and increased their dividends for years. Moreover, they have strong fundamentals and a steady earnings base, enabling them to consistently increase dividends year after year and maintain sustainable payout ratios.

Adding dividend stars can significantly enhance your portfolio’s income potential in 2026 and generate a reliable yield.

Against this background, here are a few dividend stars to add to your portfolio now.

Canadian dividend star #1: Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a top Canadian dividend star to add to your portfolio for 2026. This utility company earns steady revenues from essential power transmission and distribution, staying largely insulated from commodity price swings and economic volatility. Its low-risk business model, rate-regulated assets, and predictable cash flow have enabled it to increase its dividend for 52 consecutive years. Moreover, Fortis is well-positioned to maintain this dividend-growth streak.

Looking ahead, Fortis’s $28.8 billion capital plan will help modernize and expand its infrastructure. This investment is expected to grow its regulated rate base at a 7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), supporting continued earnings and dividend expansion. Management expects annual dividend growth of 4% to 6% through 2030, making it a dependable income stock.

Besides worry-free income, Fortis is likely to deliver steady capital gains. Fortis stands to benefit from rising electricity demand from energy-intensive industries such as data centres. Higher demand will drive its financials, dividend payments, and share price.

Canadian dividend star #2: Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is known for paying and increasing its dividends for decades, which makes it a dividend star. The energy infrastructure giant recently announced a 3% increase to its quarterly dividend, bringing the annual payout to $3.88 starting March 2026. Including the recent hike, it has raised its dividend for 31 consecutive years.

Its payouts are supported by a resilient business model generating steady earnings and distributable cash flow (DCF). Notably, the majority of Enbridge’s earnings come from regulated assets or long-term contracts, meaning cash flow remains reliable even when oil and gas prices swing. Its vast pipeline network sees strong utilization, generating stable returns year after year.

With close to 80% of earnings supported by regulated and inflation-linked mechanisms, the company maintains predictable growth. Enbridge also maintains a sustainable target payout ratio of 60–70% of DCF.

The company’s liquid pipelines, gas transmission, and utility business are likely to deliver steady growth. Meanwhile, the expansion of its renewables and low-carbon solutions positions Enbridge to capitalize on the growing demand for clean energy. ENB’s management expects mid-single-digit earnings and DCF growth ahead, which should translate into continued dividend increases.

The bottom line

Fortis and Enbridge are compelling dividend stocks to start a growing passive-income stream in 2026. Their decades of uninterrupted dividend increases and visibility over future payouts make them dividend stars. While these dividend stocks are reliable investments, investors should also diversify their portfolios to manage risk and safeguard returns over time.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

