Member Login
Home » Investing » Here’s the Average RRSP Balance at Age 33 for Canadians

Here’s the Average RRSP Balance at Age 33 for Canadians

Are you behind on retirement at 33? Use an RRSP and a simple ETF like XEQT to turn small, automated contributions and tax refunds into long-term growth.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Even if you're behind at 33, RRSP contributions lets compounding and tax deferral do most of the work.
  • Most under-35 Canadians have small RRSP balances
  • XEQT gives instant global stock diversification at low cost

No matter your age, a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) matters. Even for 33-year-olds. That’s because it quietly turns time into your biggest financial advantage. Every dollar you contribute now gets decades to grow tax-deferred, and those early years often become the most valuable ones. At 33, you’re likely earning more than you did in your twenties, which means RRSP contributions can create meaningful tax refunds you can reinvest, save, or use to pay down debt. Plus, building RRSP room early helps future you avoid scrambling in your 40s and 50s, when retirement suddenly feels closer, and expenses often rise. It’s basically giving your future self a massive head start while reducing your tax bill today. So, where do you fall?

The average

Many Canadians in their early 30s have remarkably modest RRSP balances. Data suggest that individuals under 35 often have only a few thousand dollars saved in RRSP-type accounts. One estimate shows about $9,900 in retirement savings among people under 35. The lack of savings reflects a combination of delayed investment, debt burdens, or prioritizing near-term expenses over long-term planning. Even among slightly older Canadians between 35 and 44, RRSP balances remain fairly moderate. One survey pegs the average around $49,000 for that age group.

That average, or rather, the typical balance is unlikely to be enough for a comfortable retirement by itself. Given rising living costs, longer retirement spans, and uncertainty around public pensions, most financial-planning guidelines suggest that Canadians need substantially more than what the “average” RRSP balance provides. What’s more, many of the “average” numbers are dragged up by a minority of high savers. This means a lot of Canadians are even further behind. The median savings and the mean often differ dramatically, meaning the “typical” person likely has much less than the published average.

If you’re 33 and haven’t built up much yet, now is actually a prime time to start because time is your greatest asset. The earlier you begin, the more compounding works in your favour. A practical way to get started includes setting up automatic RRSP contributions monthly or per paycheque, choosing low-cost diversified investments, and treating contributions like a recurring bill and not “extra cash.” Even modest, regular contributions combined with decades of growth can compound into a significant nest egg.

Consider XEQT

Adding to your RRSP is one thing, but it’s quite another to make it grow. That’s why investing is a strong choice. And among the easy options out there, iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio (TSX:XEQT) is a strong option that gives investors instant global diversification in one simple holding. It holds thousands of stocks across Canada, the U.S., Europe, and emerging markets, all wrapped into a low-cost, automatically rebalanced portfolio.

Designed as a “set it and forget it” solution, XEQT removes the need for stock picking or market timing. Instead, it delivers broad exposure to long-term global growth. With no bonds inside, it’s built for investors seeking maximum equity returns over the long haul.

XEQT is an excellent ETF for 33-year-olds trying to get ahead on their RRSP because it leans into the biggest advantage younger investors have: time. At 33, you can afford to ride short-term volatility in exchange for higher long-term compounding. XEQT’s pure equity approach makes that growth potential front and centre. Its global diversification means you’re not overly exposed to any one economy, and its low fee ensures more of your money stays invested instead of being eaten by costs. Most importantly, holding XEQT inside an RRSP shelters decades of gains from taxes, letting compounding do the heavy lifting as retirement approaches.

Bottom line

The “average” savings for 33-year-olds in Canada shows many are behind where they ideally should be. That doesn’t mean it’s too late; it means it’s time to act. Even now, here’s what that $9,900 could bring in from XEQT through dividends alone.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
XEQT$40.02247$0.75$185.25Quarterly$9,884.94

Starting now with discipline, consistency, and a long-term mindset can make a huge difference between scrambling later and enjoying a financially stable retirement. That’s why even at 33, your RRSP can make a huge difference in retirement.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Retirement

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Turn Any TFSA Into a $400/Month Dividend Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Build tax-free monthly cash flow with a TFSA, and consider Plaza Retail REIT’s steady, necessity-based income to help reach $400…

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Dividend Stocks

CRA Just Released New 2026 Tax Brackets

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

New 2026 CRA tax brackets can cut “bracket creep” so plan around them to ensure more compounding, and consider Manulife…

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $700 per Month in Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Turn your TFSA into a steady, tax‑free monthly paycheque, Here’s a simple plan and why APR.UN fits the bill.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Structure a $50,000 TFSA for Almost Constant Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Turn a $50,000 TFSA into a dependable, tax‑free paycheque with a simple ETF mix. Here’s why VDY can anchor the…

Read more »

shopper pushes cart through grocery store
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Trust for the Next Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This northern grocer could anchor a 10‑year dividend plan. Here’s why NWC’s essential markets and steady cash flows make it…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 55 in Canada

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Turning 55? See how a TFSA and a low‑volatility income ETF like ZPAY can boost tax‑free retirement cash flow while…

Read more »

View of high rise corporate buildings in the financial district of Toronto, Canada
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $275 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Discover how True North Commercial REIT’s government‑anchored leases could help turn a TFSA into monthly, tax‑free income even amid a…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Top TSX Dividend Stocks for Retirees

| Demetris Afxentiou

Picking dividend stocks for retirees involves a different set of criteria compared to non-retirees. Here are some great picks to…

Read more »