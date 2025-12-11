TFSA Wealth Plan: Turn 1 Canadian Stock Into Riches

Creating a wealth plan can turn even one stock into riches. It really doesn’t come from that one stock in many cases. No, the real power isn’t in picking the “perfect” investment, it’s in having a consistent strategy that lets time, compounding, and disciplined contributions do the heavy lifting.

When you follow a clear plan, even a single high-quality stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) can snowball into something life-changing. Not because you got lucky, but because you stayed focused long enough for the magic of long-term growth to kick in. Anyone can own a stock. The wealth comes from knowing what you’re building toward and sticking with it.

The plan

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) wealth plan starts by choosing a stock or ETF with long-term growth potential. Something with a proven track record, global exposure, or strong sector tailwinds. Once you’ve picked the investment you believe in, commit to consistent contributions, even if they’re small. Because the TFSA shields all gains from taxes, every dollar of growth stays in your account, multiplying faster than in a taxable environment. Automating contributions, whether monthly or biweekly, helps you build your position without overthinking market timing.

Next, make reinvesting part of the plan. If the Canadian stock or ETF pays a dividend, reinvest it automatically so your holdings steadily increase. Even without dividends, keep buying during dips and market corrections. These moments often accelerate long-term compounding. The key is treating your TFSA like a future fortune. You’re not building for next year, you’re building for 10, 20, or 30 years from now. With the right investment, the compounding curve becomes exponential over time.

Finally, review your plan yearly but avoid constant tinkering. Wealth grows when you stay invested, continue adding, and let returns build on themselves. As your income grows, gradually increase contributions. Once your TFSA is maxed each year, simply let the plan run. With enough time and consistency, a single strong Canadian stock or ETF can transform your TFSA into a serious nest egg – again, not through luck, but through a structured plan that compounds quietly in the background.

Consider XQLT

The iShares MSCI Global Quality Factor ETF (TSX:XQLT) is a strong candidate for turning a TFSA wealth plan into riches. It’s built for long-term global growth, holding a diversified basket of the world’s highest-quality stocks through a low-cost, rules-based strategy. Instead of trying to pick winners, XQLT gives you automatic exposure to companies with durable competitive advantages, strong balance sheets, and consistent earnings power. These are the exact traits that fuel compounding. It’s simple, diversified, tax-efficient, and designed to grow steadily over decades, making it ideal for a TFSA where time is your greatest asset.

XQLT is a Canadian-listed ETF that invests in large and mid-cap companies across global markets that screen for profitability, stable earnings, and strong balance sheets. It gives investors instant exposure to top-quality names from the U.S., Europe, and Asia. This makes it a one-ticket solution for long-term global equity growth. With a low management fee and a focus on durable business quality, it’s built as a core holding for investors who want a hands-off but powerful growth engine.

XQLT’s performance reflects the collective results of the high-quality global stocks it holds. Recently it has shown steady asset growth, strong returns driven by exposure to global tech and industrial leaders, and favourable rebalancing – all thanks to rising profitability in its underlying holdings. Its performance has remained resilient through market cycles because the quality factor tends to outperform when volatility rises. This strengthens its position as a long-term compounding vehicle for Canadian investors.

Bottom line

You might not think just one Canadian stock can turn your TFSA into riches, but think again. With a quality ETF like XQLT, investors can buy and hold for decades. And right now, here’s what just $7,000 could bring in annually.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT XQLT $44.95 155 $0.31 $48.05 Quarterly $6,967.25

Start reinvesting and adding contributions a bit at a time, and you’ll reach riches before you realize what hit you.