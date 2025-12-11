Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA Wealth Plan: Turn 1 Canadian Stock Into Riches

TFSA Wealth Plan: Turn 1 Canadian Stock Into Riches

Turn your TFSA into a long-term wealth engine by automating contributions and letting a quality ETF like XQLT compound tax-free for decades.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
alcohol

Image source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • A TFSA shields all gains and income from taxes
  • Pick one quality stock or ETF, automate contributions, and reinvest dividends
  • XQLT offers global, rules-based exposure to profitable, stable companies

Creating a wealth plan can turn even one stock into riches. It really doesn’t come from that one stock in many cases. No, the real power isn’t in picking the “perfect” investment, it’s in having a consistent strategy that lets time, compounding, and disciplined contributions do the heavy lifting.

When you follow a clear plan, even a single high-quality stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) can snowball into something life-changing. Not because you got lucky, but because you stayed focused long enough for the magic of long-term growth to kick in. Anyone can own a stock. The wealth comes from knowing what you’re building toward and sticking with it.

The plan

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) wealth plan starts by choosing a stock or ETF with long-term growth potential. Something with a proven track record, global exposure, or strong sector tailwinds. Once you’ve picked the investment you believe in, commit to consistent contributions, even if they’re small. Because the TFSA shields all gains from taxes, every dollar of growth stays in your account, multiplying faster than in a taxable environment. Automating contributions, whether monthly or biweekly, helps you build your position without overthinking market timing.

Next, make reinvesting part of the plan. If the Canadian stock or ETF pays a dividend, reinvest it automatically so your holdings steadily increase. Even without dividends, keep buying during dips and market corrections. These moments often accelerate long-term compounding. The key is treating your TFSA like a future fortune. You’re not building for next year, you’re building for 10, 20, or 30 years from now. With the right investment, the compounding curve becomes exponential over time.

Finally, review your plan yearly but avoid constant tinkering. Wealth grows when you stay invested, continue adding, and let returns build on themselves. As your income grows, gradually increase contributions. Once your TFSA is maxed each year, simply let the plan run. With enough time and consistency, a single strong Canadian stock or ETF can transform your TFSA into a serious nest egg – again, not through luck, but through a structured plan that compounds quietly in the background.

Consider XQLT

The iShares MSCI Global Quality Factor ETF (TSX:XQLT) is a strong candidate for turning a TFSA wealth plan into riches. It’s built for long-term global growth, holding a diversified basket of the world’s highest-quality stocks through a low-cost, rules-based strategy. Instead of trying to pick winners, XQLT gives you automatic exposure to companies with durable competitive advantages, strong balance sheets, and consistent earnings power. These are the exact traits that fuel compounding. It’s simple, diversified, tax-efficient, and designed to grow steadily over decades, making it ideal for a TFSA where time is your greatest asset.

XQLT is a Canadian-listed ETF that invests in large and mid-cap companies across global markets that screen for profitability, stable earnings, and strong balance sheets. It gives investors instant exposure to top-quality names from the U.S., Europe, and Asia. This makes it a one-ticket solution for long-term global equity growth. With a low management fee and a focus on durable business quality, it’s built as a core holding for investors who want a hands-off but powerful growth engine.

XQLT’s performance reflects the collective results of the high-quality global stocks it holds. Recently it has shown steady asset growth, strong returns driven by exposure to global tech and industrial leaders, and favourable rebalancing – all thanks to rising profitability in its underlying holdings. Its performance has remained resilient through market cycles because the quality factor tends to outperform when volatility rises. This strengthens its position as a long-term compounding vehicle for Canadian investors.

Bottom line

You might not think just one Canadian stock can turn your TFSA into riches, but think again. With a quality ETF like XQLT, investors can buy and hold for decades. And right now, here’s what just $7,000 could bring in annually.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
XQLT$44.95155$0.31$48.05Quarterly$6,967.25

Start reinvesting and adding contributions a bit at a time, and you’ll reach riches before you realize what hit you.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in the iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

businesswoman meets with client to get loan
Stocks for Beginners

What’s Going on With TD Bank After Q4 Earnings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD’s cross-border strength and robust earnings make it a compelling, dividend-backed anchor for long-term portfolios.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Stocks for Beginners

Here’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 40 in Canada

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Turn 40 into your TFSA turning point, so let a long-term compounder like Brookfield do the heavy lifting while your…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Must-Haves: 2 Top Dividend Stocks for Canadians to Buy and Hold Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canadian investors can supercharge TFSA income with these two top dividend stocks to buy and hold forever.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Build a Pumping Passive Income Portfolio With $35K

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Turn $35,000 into a low-maintenance, global income engine with Power Corp’s steady dividend and VXC’s worldwide growth.

Read more »

a sign flashes global stock data
Stocks for Beginners

Best Canadian Stocks to Buy With $7,000 Right Now

| Puja Tayal

Understanding stocks is crucial for effective investing. Discover tips and strategies to navigate the stock market.

Read more »

Nurse uses stethoscope to listen to a girl's heartbeat
Dividend Stocks

A 6.8% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A global, hospital-backed landlord paying monthly income, NorthWest Healthcare REIT’s turnaround could turn a tough stretch into steady TFSA cash…

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Stocks for Beginners

The Best Canadian ETFs $100 Can Buy on the TSX Today

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how $100 can give you exposure to Canada’s top-performing tech and high-yield dividend stocks.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Stocks for Beginners

Canadian Investors: The Best $7,000 TFSA Approach

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canadian investors can boost their TFSA with this trio of defensive, income-rich stocks.

Read more »