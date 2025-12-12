Member Login
Home » Investing » BCE Stock: Buy Sell Or Hold?

BCE Stock: Buy Sell Or Hold?

BCE is among the more divisive stocks on the TSX, but here’s why I’m taking a bullish position on this telecom name after its recent decline.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
A bull and bear face off.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • BCE Inc., a top Canadian telecommunications company, is valued for its reliable cash flows and increasing dividends, making it a strong consideration for dividend-focused investors despite recent stock declines.
  • Despite regulatory and financial challenges, BCE is positioned for long-term growth through strategic acquisitions and a management-driven growth target, offering potential appeal at its current low valuation.

One of the top telecommunications companies in Canada, BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE) is among the top dividend stocks many investors consider, due to this company’s consistent cash flows and ability to raise dividends even in sideways or down markets.

I think that rationale certainly makes sense today, given how far BCE stock has declined, and the fact that this company’s dividend yield has jumped to 5.4%.

That said, there are bearish arguments to be made around this company. From pricing pressures tied to potential incoming regulation to bring prices down for consumers, to issues around delinquencies rising for mobile bills, there’s a lot for investors to parse through.

Here’s why I think BCE remains a buy (or a hold for investors who may feel uncomfortable with the headwinds facing this stock), and it’s certainly not a sell.

The bull case for BCE

If I were to pick a company I’d call a mature fixed income proxy, BCE would probably be near the top of any list I tried to put together. Indeed, the company’s massive size and entrenched status as a leading telecom provider in Canada has meant much slower growth than other similar options in the market. With revenue growing at a low-single-digit rate in recent quarters, this may be a stock many investors eschew in favour of other higher-growth names.

We all have different risk tolerances and growth preferences, so that’s a fair view.

That said, I think the fact that BCE has been able to grow its bottom line at a double-digit pace despite these relatively low revenue growth numbers is encouraging. I want to own companies that are growing profitably. By all accounts, BCE has shown the ability to utilize its scale and efficiency initiatives to boost its bottom line.

For those thinking long term, that’s a big deal.

Why BCE could be a stock worth buying on this dip

I think BCE’s recent acquisition of Ziply Fiber is intriguing, as this deal paves the way for more growth in the company’s wired business segment. As more consumers seek the fastest internet possible, this acquisition provides BCE with existing fibre already in the ground, avoiding high capital expenditures in the near term.

Some spending will likely come down the line as a result of this deal. But with BCE’s management team setting a compounded annual growth target of 15% moving forward, that’s the ultimate growth rate that matters to me.

BCE looks like a screaming buy here at under 5 times earnings.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

businessmen shake hands to close a deal
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Ready to Surge in 2026 and Beyond

| Kay Ng

For risk-tolerant investors with a diversified portfolio, goeasy could be a good buy on dips.

Read more »

man makes the timeout gesture with his hands
Dividend Stocks

Which Dividend Stocks in Canada Can Survive Rate Cuts?

| Demetris Afxentiou

The Bank of Canada held rates steady at 2.25% in December, but the broader trend of rate cuts continues to…

Read more »

a person looks out a window into a cityscape
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want tax-free income and growth in your TFSA? These two dividend payers could compound quietly for decades, even through choppy…

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect TFSA Stock: 10% Dividend Payout in 2026

| Aditya Raghunath

Timbercreek Financial is a TSX dividend stock that operates in the mortgage lending segment and offers you a yield of…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

A Canadian Dividend Knight to Hold Through Anything

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian “dividend knight” could help steady your portfolio. Meet the TSX stalwart built to keep paying when markets panic.

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks Worth Holding Forever

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three of the top dividend-paying long-term gems investors should consider. As far as Canadian dividend stocks are concerned,…

Read more »

Man in fedora smiles into camera
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Dividend Stocks to Make Retirement Easier

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Turn retirement savings into a steady paycheque with two TSX dividend plays built on contracted power and iron-ore royalties.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

1 Perfect TFSA Stock With a 6% Payout Each Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Turn your TFSA into steady, tax-free income with CT REIT’s long leases, near-full occupancy, and dependable, high-yield distributions.

Read more »