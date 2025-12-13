Member Login
Home » Investing » Buy Canadian: 1 TSX Stock Set to Outperform Global Markets in 2026

Buy Canadian: 1 TSX Stock Set to Outperform Global Markets in 2026

Nutrien’s potash scale, global retail network, and steady fertilizer demand could make it the TSX’s quiet outperformer in 2026.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Map of Canada showing connectivity

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Nutrien supplies fertilizers and farm services worldwide
  • Recent results showed higher volumes and better pricing, strong cash generation, and continued dividends and buybacks
  • Tightening fertilizer markets and rising food demand could lift profits in 2026

Some Canadian stocks could outperform global markets next year, it’s true. Many of the country’s strongest sectors are perfectly positioned for the themes driving 2026, such as rising demand for resources, massive infrastructure spending, and a potential rebound. Add in the fact that some top TSX stocks are still undervalued after years of lagging behind U.S. tech, and you get a setup where even modest improvements could lead to outsized gains. For investors, it’s a rare chance to see these steady, gritty Canadian names take centre stage. Yet above them all, I’d start watching Nutrien (TSX:NTR).

NTR

Nutrien is the world’s largest provider of crop inputs and agricultural services, created through the merger of Agrium and PotashCorp. It produces and distributes the three key fertilizer nutrients of potash, nitrogen, and phosphate, alongside operating one of the largest agricultural retail networks globally. This gives Nutrien a unique position in the food supply chain. It serves farmers in more than a dozen countries and offers everything from crop protection products to digital agronomy tools. And because global population growth and rising food demand require ever-higher crop yields, Nutrien benefits from a steady, long-term demand base that supports stable cash flow.

The dividend stock is also highly vertical, controlling both production and retail. This creates strong efficiencies and cushions earnings when fertilizer prices fluctuate. Nutrien’s integrated model allows it to capture margin across the entire value chain, making it more resilient than pure commodity producers. Fertilizer markets should tighten over the coming decade due to supply constraints and geopolitical issues. Therefore, Nutrien’s global scale, resource access, and logistical footprint position it as a central player in the push to increase global food production sustainably.

Into earnings

In its most recent earnings results, Nutrien reported strong performance driven by higher fertilizer volumes and improved pricing across key nutrient segments. The dividend stock generated approximately US$1.7 billion in net earnings and US$4.8 billion in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the first nine months of 2025. This reflects firm global demand and operational efficiencies. Potash sales were a standout, benefiting from increased output and cost advantages. The nitrogen segment also contributed meaningfully, supported by strong global energy dynamics that improved margin competitiveness compared to international producers.

Nutrien’s retail division continued to deliver stable results, with margin expansion driven by improved input costs and higher demand for proprietary crop solutions. Management also highlighted strong cash generation, enabling the company to return roughly US$1.2 billion to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks in the third quarter. The dividend stock reaffirmed its focus on capital discipline, ongoing network optimization, and cost control, factors that strengthen its outlook heading into 2026.

Looking ahead

Nutrien is now set up to outperform global markets next year. It sits at the centre of one of the most durable megatrends in the world: the rising need for food production. With geopolitical instability disrupting fertilizer supply chains, extreme weather affecting crops, and global populations continuing to rise, farmers must increasingly rely on high-quality, consistent fertilizer inputs to boost yields. Nutrien’s unmatched production scale, particularly in potash, gives it pricing power when markets tighten. If fertilizer prices continue to stabilize or move higher, Nutrien’s earnings leverage can translate into meaningful upside for shareholders.

The dividend stock should also outperform as its integrated model allows it to capture growth not just from fertilizer pricing but from expansion in retail services, digital agriculture, and value-added crop solutions. This creates multiple pathways for earnings growth. Growth independent of commodity cycles, something most global peers cannot match.

Bottom line

With strong cash flow, a shareholder-friendly capital return strategy, and a valuation that remains attractive relative to long-term earnings potential, Nutrien offers a strong combination of stability and upside. Yet even now, investors can grab it trading at 16 times earnings, with a 3.7% yield. Here’s what $7,000 could bring in right now.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
NTR$82.6684$3.07$257.88Quarterly$6,944.64

If global markets face volatility while agricultural demand remains firm, NTR could easily become one of the TSX’s top performers in 2026.

More on Dividend Stocks

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How Couples Can Earn $10,700 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Here's one interesting way that couples could earn as much as $10,700 of tax-free income inside their TFSA in 2026.

Read more »

warehouse worker takes inventory in storage room
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Income Investors: 3 Stocks With a 5%+ Monthly Payout

| Robin Brown

If you want to elevate how much income you earn in your TFSA, here are two REITs and a transport…

Read more »

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT
Dividend Stocks

Is Timbercreek Financial Stock a Buy?

| Jitendra Parashar

Timbercreek Financial stock offers one of the highest monthly dividend yields on the TSX today, but its recent earnings suggest…

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canada’s dividend giants Enbridge and Fortis deliver income, growth, and defensive appeal. They are two dividend stocks worth buying today.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

Invest $30,000 in 2 TSX Stocks, Create $167 in Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These two monthly paying dividend stocks with high yields can boost your passive income.

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Top TSX Stocks for Your $7,000 Contribution

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have great track records of dividend growth.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy With Yields of 3% or More

| Robin Brown

Want dividend income that is sustainable and growing? Check out these three Canadian dividend stocks with yields of 3% or…

Read more »

businessmen shake hands to close a deal
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Ready to Surge in 2026 and Beyond

| Kay Ng

For risk-tolerant investors with a diversified portfolio, goeasy could be a good buy on dips.

Read more »