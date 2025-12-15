Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Dividend Giants That Belong in Every Canadian’s Portfolio

2 Dividend Giants That Belong in Every Canadian’s Portfolio

Two Canadian dividend giants, Finning and Premium Brands, offer durable cash flow, rising payouts, and steady compounding for investors seeking stability with upside.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Concept of multiple streams of income

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Finning’s Caterpillar dealership and high‑margin parts and service produce reliable cash flow
  • Premium Brands owns many niche food labels
  • Reinvested dividends from blue chips can quietly compound

Dividend giants are giants for a reason. The companies belong in any portfolio providing the kind of stability and predictability that most investors underestimate until markets turn volatile. These dividend stocks typically have decades of operational history, strong balance sheets, and business models built around products or services people rely on in every economic environment. That means when growth stocks wobble, or interest rates jump, dividend giants keep sending out steady cash. That’s why today, we’re going to look at two dividend giants that belong in your portfolio.

FTT

Finning International (TSX:FTT) is the world’s largest Caterpillar dealer, giving it a dominant position in industries that are essential to Canada’s economic backbone. These include construction, energy, mining, transportation, and government infrastructure projects. Because it supplies mission-critical heavy equipment, Finning earns revenue not only when customers buy machines, but also through a massive ecosystem of recurring parts, service, maintenance, and repair work. These support services often carry higher margins and generate consistent cash flow.

Recent earnings reinforced that strength. Earnings showed healthy demand across Canada, South America, and the U.K. as large-scale infrastructure and mining projects continued to drive equipment utilization. Product-support revenue, which includes maintenance, repairs, and parts, remained a standout segment. It’s growing faster than equipment sales and improving overall margins. Management also highlighted strong backlog levels and disciplined cost control, which helped earnings outperform expectations even as certain sectors faced slower growth.

This is exactly why FTT is a dividend giant worthy of any long-term portfolio. It operates in industries that simply don’t stop. Governments continue to build, mines continue to operate, and essential transportation networks always need servicing. Finning’s high-margin product-support business gives it a built-in engine for reliable cash flow, supporting a dividend that has proven stable and capable of long-term growth. For income investors, FTT offers durability, pricing power, and exposure to Canada’s long-term infrastructure growth.

PBH

Premium Brands Holdings (TSX:PBH) is a diversified food manufacturing and distribution company with a unique focus on premium, specialty, and artisanal food brands. Unlike many consumer companies that rely on one or two core products, PBH owns dozens of fast-growing niche food brands across North America. It supplies grocery chains, convenience stores, restaurants, and food-service operators. Food demand remains remarkably steady in all economic climates, giving PBH a defensive cash flow profile. Its business model is built on acquiring smaller, well-run food companies and expanding them through PBH’s national distribution network. This allows brands to scale faster than they could independently.

Recent earnings demonstrated the strength of that model, with solid revenue increases driven by both organic growth and the successful integration of recent acquisitions. Margins continued to expand as the dividend giant benefited from pricing power and improved supply-chain efficiencies. All in an inflationary environment where many food producers struggled. PBH’s management highlighted strong consumer demand across multiple categories, particularly protein, snacks, and prepared foods. These continue to outperform broader food sector trends. Importantly, PBH reaffirmed its long-term growth outlook, signalling confidence in its ability to expand through further acquisitions and operational improvements.

That’s why PBH stands out as a dividend giant. Food is one of the most reliable and recession-proof industries, and PBH has positioned itself at the heart of multiple consumer trends. Its diversified brand lineup protects it from category-specific downturns, and its steady cash flow provides the foundation for a sustainable and growing dividend. For investors seeking stability, defensive growth, and long-term compounding potential, PBH offers a mix that is hard to beat.

Bottom line

Over time, reinvested dividends quietly compound into real wealth, helping you build long-term financial security without needing to constantly check the market. And right now, these two are prime long-term dividend giants to hold. Even now, here’s what $7,000 can bring in from each dividend giant.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
FTT$75.9292$1.21$111.32Quarterly$6,984.64
PBH$102.4368$3.40$231.20Quarterly$6,965.24

Whether you’re saving for retirement, boosting passive income, or simply trying to preserve capital, blue-chip dividend payers offer something rare: a combination of resilience, income, and long-term upside potential.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

chatting concept
Dividend Stocks

2 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy in a TFSA and Hold for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two TFSA-ready blue chips offer tax-free compounding, resilient cash flows, and inflation protection for calm, long-term growth.

Read more »

people relax on mountain ledge
Dividend Stocks

What I’d Do With $20K Today to Maximize My Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

By investing $20K in these high-yield dividend stocks, Canadians can generate a monthly passive income of over $112 per month.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Want to Boost Your Income Each Month? 3 Stocks That Can Help

| Robin Brown

Are you trying to boost your employment income? Here are three dividend stocks that deliver attractive income every single month.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for Life in a TFSA

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Contribution Room Strategies for Canadian Investors in 2026

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

High-yielding stocks that also look forward to positive industry fundamentals are the stocks to buy for your TFSA.

Read more »

man looks surprised at investment growth
Dividend Stocks

This 6% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its strong financial position and solid growth prospects, Whitecap appears well-equipped to reward shareholders with higher dividend yields, making…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 33% Every Investor Should Own

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A freight downturn has knocked TFI International’s stock, but its discipline and safe dividend could turn today’s dip into tomorrow’s…

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

The 7.3% Dividend Gem Every Passive-Income Investor Should Know About

| Sneha Nahata

Buying 1,000 shares of this TSX stock today would generate about $154 per month in passive income based on its…

Read more »