Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $333 in Passive Income

Got $10,000? This Big Six bank’s high yield and steady earnings could turn tax-free dividends into serious compounding inside your TFSA.

Got $10,000 to invest? Many investors might worry that’s not enough to create generous income. However, $10,000 can create strong passive income through the power of compounding. This turns small, consistent returns into meaningful growth over time. When that money is invested into reliable dividend stocks or exchange-traded funds (ETF), you’re not just earning on your original $10,000. You’re earning on every dollar of income that gets reinvested. Over the years, those tiny monthly or quarterly payouts snowball into larger and larger amounts, especially inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) where every cent grows tax-free. And if there’s one I’d pick, it’s this dividend stock.

CIBC

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) is one of Canada’s Big Six banks and has been part of the country’s financial backbone for more than a century. It offers a full range of financial services, including retail banking, commercial lending, wealth management, and capital markets operations.

CIBC is known for its strong presence in personal banking, particularly mortgages. The dividend stock has an established footprint in Canada and select international markets. As a regulated bank backed by a stable financial system, CM offers investors a blend of income, long-term stability, and steady performance through economic cycles.

What’s more, the bank has gradually expanded its digital capabilities and diversified its lending profile to strengthen earnings. While CIBC is often viewed as the most mortgage-heavy of the Big Six, it has been shifting toward more balanced operations. For instance, it has been expanding into business lending and improving fee-based segments to reduce sensitivity to interest-rate movements. Its disciplined focus on risk management and customer retention has kept it competitive in a highly concentrated industry with strong barriers to entry.

Into earnings

In its most recent earnings, CIBC posted solid results, showing revenue growth driven by stronger net interest income and improving credit performance. The dividend stock reported higher profitability across several divisions. This was noticeable in personal and business banking, where client activity remained stable despite a cautious economic environment.

Lower provisions for credit losses signalled improved loan quality and a more confident outlook from management. These results demonstrated that CIBC is navigating the current rate environment well and positioning itself for continued earnings strength as borrowing demand normalizes.

CIBC’s strong capital position also stood out, with its CET1 ratio remaining comfortably above regulatory requirements. This financial strength supports its generous dividend and gives the dividend stock room to continue rewarding shareholders. Its ability to generate reliable cash flow from diversified operations helps stabilize earnings during periods of market volatility. That’s key for dividend-focused investors.

Foolish takeaway

In short, CIBC is an ideal dividend stock to create passive income. It offers one of the highest yields among the Big Six banks while maintaining a long history of stable, sustainable payouts. Its dividend comes from consistent, regulated banking operations – the kind of dependable cash flow that can support income growth year after year. For TFSA investors especially, CIBC’s high yield compounds tax-free, turning regular quarterly payments into powerful long-term wealth. Right now, here’s what that $10,000 can bring in.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT CM $126.82 78 $4.28 $333.84 Quarterly $9,889.96

Pair this dividend stock with its improving earnings profile, strong capital base, and leadership in Canadian retail banking, and CM becomes a simple, low-maintenance dividend stock. One that can anchor a passive-income portfolio. It delivers exactly what long-term income investors want: stability today, steady growth tomorrow, and a proven commitment to rewarding shareholders regardless of market noise.