Falling oil and metals prices may weigh on the TSX at the open today, even as investors await BoC governor Macklem’s speech and the U.S. jobs report for direction.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, December 16

Canadian stocks started the new week on a dismal note as falling crude oil prices and cooler-than-expected domestic inflation figures for November weighed on investor sentiment. The S&P/TSX Composite Index slipped by 44 points to settle at 31,483 but managed to stay within close range of last week’s record high.

Although consumer staple and utility stocks witnessed renewed buying as investors rotated into more defensive areas, heavy intraday losses in most other key market sectors, including technology and energy, kept the broader index under pressure.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Perpetua Resources, Equinox Gold, Seabridge Gold, and Energy Fuels were the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each falling by over 4%.

After the market closing bell, Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) announced its 2026 financial guidance and a new commercial deal for liquefied natural gas capacity. The company expects its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization to range between $4.125 billion and $4.425 billion next year, supported by steady growth in its fee-based business.

In addition, Pembina revealed a 12-year agreement with Ovintiv, fully booking its 1.5 million tonnes per year capacity at the Cedar LNG project. Meanwhile, the company also approved a $200 million expansion of its Peace Pipeline System and reaffirmed its plan to self-fund its capital investments through 2026. While PPL stock fell 2% on Monday, these positive updates could offer some support in today’s session.

On the flip side, Discovery Silver, Empire Company, South Bow, and TerraVest Industries climbed by at least 2.8% each, making them the session’s top-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, Telus, Barrick Mining, and BCE were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board trended lower in early morning trading on Tuesday, which could pressure the resource-heavy main TSX index at the open today.

While no major domestic economic releases are expected, Canadian investors will closely monitor the latest jobs report and manufacturing data from the United States this morning.

In the afternoon, the Bank of Canada (BoC) governor Tiff Macklem’s speech at The Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal will also be in focus for any fresh insights into the central bank’s monetary policy outlook.

Market movers on the TSX today