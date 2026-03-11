Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, March 11

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, March 11

The TSX extended its rebound as easing oil prices calmed inflation fears, with today’s focus shifting to U.S. inflation data and ongoing geopolitical risks.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • TSX rose 0.2% to 33,271 as oil pulled back and hopes of a quicker U.S.-Israel Iran de escalation eased risk.
  • Higher Treasury yields hit tech and industrials, while goeasy plunged after large charge offs, as it also suspended its dividend and withdrew guidance.
  • Canadian investors will watch U.S. consumer inflation data, geopolitical developments, and several TSX earnings today for direction.

Canadian equities staged a recovery for the second consecutive session on Tuesday as investors continued to closely monitor developments related to the ongoing U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict, which has kept global financial markets highly sensitive to geopolitical headlines. The S&P/TSX Composite Index advanced by 81 points, or 0.2%, for the day to settle at 33,271.

Although the Iran war has raised concerns about disruptions to energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a pullback in oil prices during the session helped ease some inflation fears. Even as technology and industrial stocks fell sharply after Treasury bond yields climbed to their highest level in over six months, strong gains in many other key sectors, including mining, financials, and healthcare, helped the TSX benchmark inch up.

tsx today

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

G Mining Ventures, Silvercorp Metals, Denison Mines, and MDA Space were the day’s top-performing TSX stocks, with each climbing by at least 5.8%.

In contrast, goeasy (TSX:GSY) crashed by 57% to $49.72 per share after the Mississauga-based lending firm warned of a sharp spike in loan losses and withdrew its financial outlook. The company now expects to record an incremental $178 million charge-off in the fourth quarter, bringing its total net charge-offs for the quarter to about $331 million, along with an $86 million increase in its allowance for credit losses.

goeasy also anticipates its full-year 2025 net charge-off rate to reach roughly 12.9%, with losses expected to rise further into the mid-teens in 2026. The company also suspended its quarterly dividend and halted share buybacks to preserve capital. These concerns added to investor concerns about near-term financial pressure, leading to a massive selloff in GSY stock.

Thomson Reuters, Colliers International, and Methanex were also among the session’s bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they slipped by at least 4.8% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy, Cenovus Energy, Telus, and Manulife Financial were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures prices continued to ease in early Wednesday trading, but investors remained cautious as the conflict in the Middle East showed no clear signs of de-escalation. Fresh reports of missile strikes and attacks on vessels in Gulf waters highlighted ongoing risks to global energy supply routes. These developments could keep the TSX volatile at the open today despite the pullback in crude prices.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors will closely monitor the latest monthly consumer inflation report this morning from the United States for further clues about the direction of interest rates. A hotter-than-expected reading could reinforce concerns about persistent inflation and keep bond yields elevated, which may pressure growth-oriented stocks.

On the corporate events side, several TSX-listed companies, including Bird Construction, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty, Aris Mining, Descartes Systems, NFI Group, Strathcona Resources, and Freehold Royalties, are scheduled to release their latest quarterly results today, which could drive stock-specific movements across the market.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2026 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources and MDA Space. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Colliers International Group. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Descartes Systems Group, Freehold Royalties, MDA Space, Methanex, NFI Group, TELUS, and Thomson Reuters. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

Board Game, Chess, Chess Board, Chess Piece, Hand
Dividend Stocks

My 3-Stock TFSA Game Plan for 2026

| Demetris Afxentiou

Build a simple, high‑conviction TFSA portfolio for 2026 with three Canadian stocks offering stability, income, and long‑term compounding potential.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, March 10

| Jitendra Parashar

Hopes of a quicker resolution in the Middle East helped the TSX recover from steep intraday losses, with markets watching…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

Got $21,000 Just Sitting in a TFSA? This Dividend Stock Is Worth a Look

| Demetris Afxentiou

Got $21,000 sitting in a TFSA? Here’s why this top-rated dividend stock is an ideal pick for stable, growing, tax‑free…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, March 9

| Jitendra Parashar

Escalating Middle East tensions and a 16% jump in crude sent the TSX sharply lower last week, setting up another…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, March 6

| Jitendra Parashar

Geopolitical turmoil and commodity swings sent the TSX into another pullback, while markets brace for oil-driven moves and key U.S.…

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Energy Stocks

Where I See Enbridge Stock Heading Over the Next 3 Years

| Demetris Afxentiou

Enbridge stock could see significant cash flow and dividend growth from its regulated assets over the next several years.

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

Too Much U.S. Tech? Here’s the TSX Stock I’d Add now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investors heavy in U.S. tech can diversify with this Canadian AI company benefiting from strong demand and infrastructure spending.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, March 5

| Jitendra Parashar

A rebound in oil and upbeat U.S. data helped the TSX recover from its recent slide, with today’s session hinging…

Read more »