Member Login
Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » 7.4% Dividend Yield? I’m Buying This Stellar Stock in Bulk

7.4% Dividend Yield? I’m Buying This Stellar Stock in Bulk

With a 7.4% dividend and steady cash flow, this top Canadian stock looks like a rare mix of value and reliability.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • A soaring market makes value harder to find, but a 7.4% dividend yield can still change the income game.
  • South Bow (TSX:SOBO) pays a rich quarterly dividend backed by robust pipeline cash flows.
  • Growth projects and long-term contracts give this stock income today and potential upside ahead.

As the TSX Composite Index continues to make new highs, it’s easy to feel like everything is getting too expensive. But I’ve found one fundamentally strong stock that not only feels fairly valued but also pays a dividend yield of 7.4%.

In this article, I’ll highlight this Canadian dividend stock that I believe is worth accumulating right now.

A high-yield dividend stock to buy with reliable cash flow

The stock I have in mind is South Bow (TSX:SOBO), a newly spun-off energy infrastructure firm that owns and operates one of the most critical crude oil pipeline systems in North America. At the time of writing, SOBO stock is trading at $37.68 per share with 11% year-to-date gains, giving it a market cap of $7.8 billion. It currently offers a strong annualized dividend yield of 7.4%, paid quarterly.

The company’s core assets include the Keystone Pipeline System, which connects Canadian oil supply to key refining hubs in the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast. In the third quarter of 2025, South Bow recorded a solid average throughput of 584,000 barrels per day on the main Keystone line, with the U.S. Gulf Coast segment delivering an even higher 703,000 barrels per day.

That stable operational performance has helped keep the company’s cash flow on track, despite pressure from tight pricing differentials and lower profits from its marketing segment. As a result, South Bow still delivered $254 million in normalized EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) during the quarter — up 2% sequentially.

Solid numbers and a stronger outlook for 2026

This strong financial footing has made South Bow’s dividend more than just sustainable. In the third quarter alone, the company declared $104 million in dividends, or $0.50 per share. With 90% of its EBITDA backed by long-term contracts and most customers being investment-grade refiners and producers, there’s plenty of visibility into its future cash flows.

In the latest quarter, South Bow’s net profit came in at $93 million, while distributable cash flow jumped to $236 million, driven partly by its focus on tax optimization efforts and stable operations.

Looking ahead, the company expects to generate US$1 billion in normalized EBITDA in 2026, with around 90% of that secured under firm contracts. Similarly, its distributable cash flow is projected at US$655 million for next year, even as it ramps up new growth projects.

Long-term growth backed by real infrastructure

One reason I’m buying this stock in bulk is the clarity in its long-term growth roadmap. South Bow is already benefiting from its first major expansion with the Blackrod Connection Project, which was mechanically completed and partially placed into service in the third quarter. This 25-km lateral pipeline is expected to boost the company’s cash flows through the second half of 2026 and into 2027.

Meanwhile, South Bow is also navigating its recent spin-off from TC Energy with discipline, having successfully exited most of its transitional service agreements and modernized its SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) system. On top of that, it plans to maintain a stable dividend while gradually lowering its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio from the current 4.6 times to around 4 times over the medium term.

In short, South Bow is balancing income and future growth exceptionally well — a rare combo in today’s market. Also, its payout is backed by contracted revenue, its operations are dependable, and its long-term capital strategy is clearly aligned with shareholder value. Given these solid fundamentals, I wouldn’t hesitate to keep adding South Bow to my portfolio as a long-term hold.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Offshore wind turbine farm at sunset
Energy Stocks

Northland Power Stock Has Seriously Fizzled: Is Now a Smart Time to Buy?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Despite near-term volatility, I remain bullish on Northland Power due to its compelling valuation and solid long-term growth prospects.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Energy Stocks

Passive Income: Is Enbridge Stock Still a Buy for Its Dividend?

| Jitendra Parashar

High yield and stability have defined Enbridge stock for years, but does its dividend still justify buying it today?

Read more »

man makes the timeout gesture with his hands
Energy Stocks

Think U.S. Stocks Are Overvalued? Invest Smart and Buy These Canadian Ones Instead

| aditiganguly

If you’ve been watching U.S. stocks this year, you’ve probably felt like you were strapped into a rollercoaster ride. One…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

A Canadian Energy Stock Poised for Big Growth in 2026

| Chris MacDonald

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is an oft-forgotten energy stock, but one with an excellent yield and newfound growth potential worth considering in…

Read more »

dumpsters sit outside for waste collection and trash removal
Energy Stocks

Could This Undervalued Canadian Stock Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status

| Aditya Raghunath

Valued at a market cap of $600 million, Aduro is a small-cap Canadian stock that offers massive upside potential in…

Read more »

people apply for loan
Energy Stocks

3 No-Brainer Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Got $1,000? Buy the energy sector's M&A wave. From Cenovus's growth to Tamarack Valley stock's potential buyout and Headwater's safe…

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Energy Stocks

Should Investors Dump Enbridge Stock and Buy This Dividend Champ Instead? 

| Puja Tayal

Uncover the current state of Enbridge as it pivot towards natural gas. Is it still a trusted investment for Canadians?

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Energy Stocks

It’s Time to Buy: 1 Canadian Stock That Hasn’t Been This Cheap in a While

| Chris MacDonald

This renewable energy stock hasn't been this cheap in a long time. Does that mean long-term investors should buy, or…

Read more »