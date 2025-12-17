Member Login
This Recession-Resistant TSX Stock Can Last for a Lifetime in a TFSA

TD Bank’s steady, recession-ready business could turn your TFSA into reliable, tax-free income for decades.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Key Points

  • TD is one of Canada’s biggest banks with diversified businesses in Canada and the U.S.
  • Conservative risk management and strong capital help TD protect its dividend during tough economies.
  • Inside a TFSA, TD’s dependable dividend can compound tax-free through recessions and recoveries.

A recession-resistant stock usually earns money from things people can’t easily cut out of their lives, even when budgets tighten. Think everyday banking, utilities, food, or essential services that keep running regardless of the economy. These companies tend to have diversified revenue, strong balance sheets, and long histories of surviving downturns without cutting dividends. Inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), that resilience matters even more, because steady income that keeps flowing through recessions can quietly compound into lifetime wealth. All without the drag of taxes or the stress of having to sell assets at the wrong time.

TD

At first, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) might not seem like a TSX stock that can withstand a recession. However, TD stock is one of Canada’s largest and most diversified banks, with a massive footprint on both sides of the border. It earns money from personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and capital markets. This gives it multiple income streams that don’t all move in the same direction at once.

TD stock is especially known for its strong retail banking presence in the U.S., where its branch network stretches down the East Coast. That cross-border exposure adds long-term growth potential. All while keeping the core business grounded in boring, repeatable banking activities that don’t disappear in tough times.

Into earnings

What sets TD stock apart culturally is its conservative approach to risk. The bank has historically been cautious with lending, capital deployment, and balance-sheet management. This helps explain why it tends to come through economic shocks in better shape than many peers. For long-term investors, that steadiness is often more valuable than flashy growth. TD’s business doesn’t rely on speculation or one hot segment; it relies on millions of customers depositing money, borrowing responsibly, and paying fees year after year.

In its most recent earnings, TD stock reported solid underlying performance despite a challenging backdrop for banks. Net interest income remained resilient, credit quality held up well, and the bank continued building capital as it worked through regulatory and operational headwinds. While loan-loss provisions increased modestly, that move reflected prudence rather than stress, as TD stock prepared for a slower economy. Core Canadian banking results stayed stable, supported by everyday lending and deposit activity.

A recession win

Management also emphasized balance-sheet strength and long-term discipline during the quarter. TD stock maintained a strong capital ratio, giving it flexibility to protect its dividend and eventually return more capital to shareholders once uncertainty fades. While near-term headlines have created volatility in the share price, the earnings themselves showed a bank that is still generating consistent profits from its core businesses. For patient investors, that gap between sentiment and fundamentals often creates opportunity.

TD stock could be a recession-resistant TSX stock that lasts a lifetime in a TFSA as its dividend is built on stability, not optimism. The bank has paid dividends for well over a century, cutting them only in extraordinary circumstances, and it typically resumes growth once conditions normalize. Its diversified earnings, conservative risk culture, and essential role in the Canadian economy make cash flow far more predictable than for most businesses. Inside a TFSA, that means dependable, tax-free income that can be reinvested through downturns and enjoyed later in life.

Bottom line

Over decades, TD stock’s real strength shows up not in any single quarter, but in its ability to keep paying investors while others struggle. Recessions come and go, but people still need mortgages, chequing accounts, credit cards, and savings products. And that helps support its dividend. In fact, here’s what $7,000 could bring in even now.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
TD$126.6055$4.32$237.60Quarterly$6,963.00

In short, TD stock sits at the centre of that system. For investors building a TFSA meant to last a lifetime, owning a bank that quietly compounds through every economic cycle can be one of the simplest and most effective strategies available.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

