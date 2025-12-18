1 Dividend Stock I’d Buy Over Royal Bank Stock Today

Obvious investments aren’t always the best. When everyone already agrees a stock is “safe” or “perfect,” much of the upside is often gone. Popular names tend to trade at premium valuations, leaving little room for disappointment and limiting future returns. Investors also pile into them emotionally, not analytically, which can lead to buying at the wrong time.

Meanwhile, quieter companies with solid fundamentals, improving cash flow, or temporary headwinds often offer better long-term value simply because they aren’t getting the same attention. Sometimes the best returns come from being slightly early and a little uncomfortable, not from following the crowd. Even when it’s the largest market cap in Canada.

RY

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) remains one of the strongest financial institutions in the country, with a dominant market position, diversified revenue streams, and a long history of dividend payments. It benefits from scale, brand trust, and exposure to wealth management and capital markets, which gives it stability across economic cycles. Recent earnings reflected that strength, with resilient revenue, stable net interest margins despite rate uncertainty, and continued profitability even as credit provisions edged higher. On the surface, RY still looks like a rock-solid dividend anchor.

That said, being strong doesn’t automatically make it the best choice for lifetime income right now. Royal Bank trades at a premium compared to most Canadian peers. This means investors are paying up for safety. The dividend yield, while reliable, sits lower than that of several other banks and insurers, and dividend growth may slow as regulators, capital requirements, and cautious lending standards weigh on the sector. In other words, RY may continue doing everything right operationally, yet still deliver more modest income growth simply because expectations are already high.

For investors focused specifically on maximizing long-term passive income, that valuation matters. When a stock is priced for perfection, future returns rely heavily on continued multiple expansion rather than just dividend growth. Royal Bank is unlikely to disappoint, but it may not surprise either. For lifetime income investors who want higher yield, faster dividend growth, or more recovery upside, there may be better places to look right now than the most obvious bank on the TSX.

MFC

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC), on the other hand, operates in a different lane of the financial sector and is often overlooked because it lacks the day-to-day visibility of the big banks. Manulife is a global insurer and asset manager with significant exposure to Asia, wealth management, and long-duration savings products. That gives it access to faster-growing markets and demographic tailwinds that Canadian banks simply don’t have. Its business is tied less to short-term lending cycles and more to long-term savings, retirement, and insurance demand.

Recent earnings highlighted why MFC is starting to stand out again. The dividend stock has shown improving capital strength, solid growth in its Asia business, and continued momentum in wealth and asset management. While interest-rate volatility impacts insurers differently than banks, Manulife has benefited from higher rates supporting investment income, while management continues to streamline operations and focus on higher-return segments. Importantly for income investors, Manulife’s dividend remains well covered and supported by strong capital ratios.

Bottom line

Where Manulife may have the edge over Royal Bank for lifetime income is in valuation and yield. MFC typically offers a higher dividend yield, trades at a more modest multiple, and has more room for both dividend growth and share-price recovery if sentiment improves. Right now, here’s what $7,000 could bring in from each dividend stock.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT RY $229.94 30 $6.56 $196.80 Quarterly $6,898.20 MFC $49.03 142 $1.76 $249.92 Quarterly $6,962.26

Now, Manulife doesn’t carry the same “can’t-fail” reputation as RY, but that’s exactly why the opportunity exists. For investors willing to look beyond the most obvious choice, Manulife offers a compelling mix of income, diversification, and long-term growth potential that could make it a stronger dividend companion over decades.