BlackBerry (TSX:BB) beat expectations again, yet the stock slipped, and a closer look at its latest numbers shows why that reaction may be short-sighted.

The Market Sold BlackBerry After Its Earnings Beat – Here’s Why I’d Buy More

BlackBerry (TSX:BB) just released its earnings report for the third quarter of its fiscal year 2026 (three months ended in November) after the market closing bell on Thursday, December 18. While the Canadian software firm’s latest revenue and earnings figures exceeded Street analysts’ expectations, its U.S.-listed shares still fell nearly 5.5% in after-hours trading.

This is one of those moments where the market response tells a different story than the earnings report itself. BlackBerry posted better-than-expected results, improved margins, and positive operating cash flow, yet the stock moved lower after hours. That usually happens when expectations quietly rise ahead of results. However, in my opinion, from a longer-term view, this latest quarter showed healthy progress that should not be ignored.

First, let me break down the latest BlackBerry earnings and other fundamentals before I tell you why I see this dip as an attractive buying opportunity.

Why the market reaction misses the bigger picture

Unlike in the past, BlackBerry now mainly generates revenue by serving enterprises, governments, and automakers across two core segments: QNX and secure communications. As a software-focused company, its core strength today sits in embedded software and mission-critical security tools rather than consumer products.

On December 18, BlackBerry’s TSX-listed stock settled at $6.03 per share after surging nearly 39% over the last year, giving it a market cap of roughly $3.6 billion.

Although its shares dipped in after-hours trading in the U.S., the company’s latest earnings report offered encouraging signs for long-term investors. That’s why I believe this sell-off was more related to investors’ high expectations than to weak financial performance or execution issues.

Key highlights from BlackBerry’s latest earnings

To understand why the market reaction feels off, let’s quickly dig into the numbers. In the third quarter, BlackBerry reported US$141.8 million in revenue, which came in above the top end of management’s guidance. While revenue was down slightly on a YoY (year-over-year) basis, it improved 9% sequentially, showing better momentum heading into the end of the fiscal year.

On the profitability side, the company’s adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) rose to US$28.7 million, with a strong 20% margin. As a result, its adjusted quarterly earnings came in at US$0.05 per share, beating expectations and marking another profitable quarter.

Most importantly, BlackBerry generated US$17.9 million in operating cash flow last quarter, improving sequentially and YoY. That matters because it shows the Canadian software firm’s profits are translating into real cash, not just accounting gains. Also, it ended the latest quarter with US$378 million in cash and investments, giving it plenty of financial flexibility.

QNX and secure communications are driving stability

Interestingly, BlackBerry’s QNX division delivered its highest revenue quarter ever of US$68.7 million, up 10% YoY. QNX software’s recent design wins across automotive, industrial automation, robotics, and aerospace clearly suggest this base can keep expanding.

Meanwhile, its secure communications segment also exceeded expectations with US$67 million in revenue and US$17.3 million in adjusted EBITDA, translating into a 26% margin. Strong renewals, government contracts, and expanding certifications supported this performance, even during periods of macroeconomic uncertainty.

Why I’d buy more BlackBerry stock

After stepping back and reviewing the full picture, BlackBerry’s post-earnings dip in after-hours trading looks less concerning and more like an opportunity.

With multiple quarters of profitability, improving cash generation, and raising guidance in key areas, I find BlackBerry stock even more attractive than before. While the company’s QNX continues to strengthen its role in software-defined vehicles and embedded systems, its secure communications benefits from long-term government and enterprise demand.

And when a stock pulls back after beating expectations and strengthening its financial position, I see that as a rare opportunity to buy more.