Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Shopify Is Spending to Win AI Shopping: Is the Stock Still Worth the Price?
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

Shopify Is Spending to Win AI Shopping: Is the Stock Still Worth the Price?

Shopify is investing heavily in AI commerce while revenue and free cash flow continue growing at impressive rates.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Shopify now lets browser-based AI agents complete purchases through its checkout infrastructure.
  • Merchant-solutions revenue climbed 37% last quarter as gross merchandise volume reached US$115.6 billion.
  • The business is growing quickly, but a valuation near 68 times forward earnings leaves little room for disappointment.

Shopify (TSX: SHOP) is trying to make sure the next online store doesn’t look like a store at all.

It could be ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, Microsoft’s Copilot, Meta’s Muse, or an artificial intelligence (AI) agent not even around yet.

Shopify wants to get paid at whichever door shoppers use. That’s a huge opportunity, and the stock price already knows it.

moving into apartment

Source: Getty Images

Build the plumbing

AI shopping changes one basic piece of e-commerce. Consumers may no longer start at a merchant’s website; however, they can tell an agent what they want and let software search for it.

For merchants, that creates a new problem. Their products need accurate descriptions, inventory, pricing, payments, taxes, and a checkout available to machines as well as humans. Shopify has been spending to build that infrastructure.

Its Catalog organizes billions of products into data AI can understand. Its Universal Commerce Protocol, co-developed with Google, provides a standard for agents to discover products and complete transactions.

On September 28, Shopify expanded that approach again. Browser-based AI agents can now use structured tools to move through Shopify checkout and Shop Pay, including completing purchases once customers authorize them. That’s much more interesting than attaching an AI chatbot to a storefront.

Spending without losing discipline

Shopify doesn’t disclose one neat line called “AI spending.” Research and development expense did rise to US$445 million last quarter from US$394 million a year earlier. Total operating expenses climbed about 21% to US$1.2 billion.

Normally, that would make me watch margins carefully. Yet revenue grew much faster. Second-quarter revenue jumped 34% to US$3.6 billion, while operating income surged 68% to US$488 million. Free cash flow reached US$654 million, up from US$422 million, producing an 18% margin.

That tells me Shopify isn’t currently choosing between AI investment and financial discipline. It’s doing both. For investors interested in Canadian growth stocks, that’s the part of the AI story I’d focus on.

Follow the merchants

The biggest number has been, and always will be, gross merchandise volume (GMV), meaning the value of products sold through Shopify. GMV rose 32% to US$115.6 billion last quarter. Merchant-solutions revenue grew 37% to US$2.8 billion.

That’s important because Shopify increasingly makes money when merchants make money through payments and other transaction services. If Muse, ChatGPT, Gemini, or tomorrow’s AI shopping agent sends more transactions through Shopify, the company doesn’t necessarily need to own the consumer relationship. It can own the commerce infrastructure underneath it.

Meta’s Muse is already integrated with Shopify, while Shopify supports commerce through ChatGPT, Google, and Microsoft. This week’s expansion to browser-based agents widens that funnel again.

The uncomfortable number

Shopify recently traded at about $210. The shares trade around 68 times forward earnings and nearly 79 times trailing free cash flow. That’s expensive. Therefore, Shopify could deliver excellent results and still disappoint shareholders if growth slows enough for investors to stop paying such a premium.

AI shopping is in its early days. Consumers may hesitate to let agents make purchases. Amazon has already pushed back against third-party agents accessing its platform, demonstrating that the future of agentic commerce won’t develop without a fight.

That’s why I wouldn’t chase Shopify after every AI announcement. I’d build a position gradually when buying stocks in Canada and give the thesis several years to develop.

Bottom line

Shopify is spending to make itself the checkout counter behind AI shopping. So far, the investment isn’t wrecking profitability. Revenue, operating income, and free cash flow are all growing while the company expands where merchants can sell.

I think the business is worth owning. Yet at nearly 70 times forward earnings, I’d make the stock earn every additional purchase.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Tech Stocks

Unpopular Opinion: BlackBerry Stock Isn’t All That

| Puja Tayal

Investigate the dramatic rise of BlackBerry stock and analyze the impacts of revenue growth on its performance.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Tech Stocks

I’m Considering Buying More Blackberry Stock Right Now – Here’s my Take

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Blackberry stock is posting record results as its QNX segment continues to gain momentum and operating leverage.

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

RESP or RRSP? Where Should Your Next Contribution Go?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

RESP grants can make the first education contribution attractive, but retirement savings shouldn't disappear while parents fund their children.

Read more »

Illustration of data, cloud computing and microchips
Tech Stocks

In 5 Years, Celestica Stock Has Gained More Than 4,000%, and Analysts Are Still Bullish

| Kay Ng

Celestica has been a phenomenal stock over the last five years, but future gains depend on the company meeting high…

Read more »

crisis concept, falling stairs
Tech Stocks

Tech Stocks Tumble After AI Leaders Urged a Slowdown: Time to Buy Shopify or Celestica?

| Daniel Da Costa

With growing calls for a slowdown in the development of AI, here's how two of Canada's best tech stocks, Shopify…

Read more »

Canadian investor contemplating U.S. stocks with multiple doors to choose from.
Tech Stocks

1 of the Most Overlooked Stocks on the TSX Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

This TSX stock’s falling share price may be getting more attention than the strength of its underlying business, making it…

Read more »

a-developer-typing-lines-of-ai-code-while-viewing-multiple-computer-monitors
Dividend Stocks

Thomson Reuters Is a Sneaky AI Play, and Its Stock Popped Earlier This Month

| Demetris Afxentiou

Thomson Reuters is an AI play, building AI into tools legal and tax professionals already use. See why TRI stock…

Read more »

AI image of a face with chips
Dividend Stocks

AI Needs More Than Chips: These Canadian Stocks Have Something it Needs

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI data centres need far more than processors, creating opportunities in natural gas and electrical infrastructure.

Read more »