Member Login
Home » Investing » 5 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

5 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

Solid dividend track records and visibility over future earnings and payouts make these five TSX dividend stocks compelling holdings for 2026 and beyond.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
Concept of multiple streams of income

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Double down on five Canadian dividend stalwarts—Enbridge (TSX:ENB), Fortis (TSX:FTS), TC Energy (TSX:TRP), Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ), and Telus (TSX:T)—as core income picks to add to a long‑term portfolio.
  • These names combine durable cash flows, long dividend track records and attractive yields (ENB ~6%, CNQ ~5.3%, TRP ~4.6%, FTS ~3.6%, T ~9.6%), making them well suited for income‑focused investors seeking stability and growth.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than [Enbridge] >

Investing in the best Canadian dividend stocks with reputations for paying dividends regularly, having solid fundamentals, and a long history of strong earnings potential can help generate a passive income that earns you more than fixed-income assets might return. As 2026 comes closer, here are five dividend stocks that you might want to double up on right now.

Enbridge

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB), for me, is a no-brainer investment for virtually any stock market investor’s portfolio. The $141 billion market-cap energy company has an extensive midstream network transporting hydrocarbons across Canada and the US. The company’s growing renewable energy segment adds future-proofing for a greener energy industry, and its natural gas utility and distribution assets add an excellent defensive appeal to it.

The stock has increased dividends for several decades, and is well-positioned to continue doing that for years to come. As of this writing, it trades for $64.66 per share and pays investors $0.97 per share each quarter, translating to a juicy 6% dividend yield that you can lock in today.

Fortis

Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS) is another compelling long-term holding to consider. The $36 billion market-cap company is a pure play on the utilities sector. The company owns and operates several natural gas and electricity utility businesses across the US, Canada, and the Caribbean. Most of the company’s revenue comes through assets protected by long-term contracts in highly rate-regulated markets.

Predictable cash flows and steady earnings add to its defensive appeal for dividend-seekers. The fact that it has increased dividends for the last half-century makes it an even better holding to consider. As of this writing, it trades for $71.18 per share and pays investors $0.64 per share each quarter, translating to a 3.6% dividend yield.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) might be an astute pick for investors seeking reliable dividend income. The $77.5 billion market-cap energy infrastructure firm has a 57,000-mile pipeline network transporting natural gas and other hydrocarbons across Canada, the US, and Mexico. The company also has substantial power-generation assets operating in the region.

TC Energy also stands to benefit from Canada’s growth-focused investments in the coming years. As of this writing, TC Energy stock trades for $74.46 per share and pays investors $0.85 per share each quarter, translating to a 4.6% dividend yield that is too attractive not to lock in right now.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ) is another major energy sector player that might be a good fit for stocks to double up on. The $91.6 billion market-cap TSX oil and gas company is one of Canada’s largest producers of crude oil and natural gas. The company’s portfolio consists primarily of long-life and low-decline assets that point to a positive outlook for its future.

The rising demand for North American energy, especially due to rising geopolitical tensions, can mean good news for energy producers like CNQ stock for years to come. As of this writing, the stock trades for $43.95 per share and pays $0.5875 per share, translating to a 5.4% dividend yield that you can lock into your self-directed portfolio.

Telus

Telus Corp. (TSX:T) is another blue-chip stock that makes my list of stocks to double up on. The $27 billion market-cap giant in the Canadian telco sector is a world-leading communications technology company. Within Canada, it is one of the Big Three Telecos, which is a big deal in a largely consolidated industry. The barrier to entry is high, and this industry-leading stock is taking full advantage of that.

The company has a reputation for growing shareholder value through high-yielding dividends. The stock has increased payouts 27 times in the last 14 years, and looks well-positioned to continue. As of this writing, it trades for $17.44 per share and boasts a 9.6% dividend yield that is too good to pass up on right now.

Foolish takeaway

Each of these stocks have strong fundamentals and growing earnings bases. If you’re seeking long-term investments for your self-directed investment portfolio, these should be on the top of your list for potential additions to your holdings.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, Fortis, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

Invest $18,000 in These Dividend Stocks for $1,377 in Passive Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three high-yield dividend stocks offer an opportunity to earn recurring passive income from a capital deployment of $18,000.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

A Premier Canadian Dividend Stock to Buy in December 2025

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) is a premier dividend play that's too cheap this holiday season.

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors can buy price-friendly Canadian stocks for income generation or capital growth.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

These Are Some of the Top Dividend Stocks for Canadians in 2026

| Andrew Walker

These stocks deserve to be on your radar for 2026.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

Down 60%, This Dividend Stock is a Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Algonquin’s refocus on regulated utilities and a reset dividend could turn a bruised stock into a steadier income play if…

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock to Rule Them All — No Need to Find Them in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This stock is so entrenched, so diversified, and so durable that it can sit at the centre of a portfolio…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Discounted Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These companies have increased dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

Put $10,000 to Work to Earn $1,219 in Annual Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you have $10,000 for passive TFSA income? Manulife and Firm Capital can deliver reliable, tax-free cash flow without chasing…

Read more »