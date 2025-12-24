Member Login
Home » Investing » A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over BCE Stock Right Now

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over BCE Stock Right Now

Forget BCE. This critical infrastructure company has a more stable dividend.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
dividends can compound over time

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • High dividend yields that are not covered by free cash flow eventually get cut, as BCE investors learned the hard way.
  • Enbridge generates stable, contracted cash flows from critical energy infrastructure and targets a fairly conservative dividend payout ratio.
  • With a ~6% yield and decades of dividend growth, Enbridge looks like a safer long-term income play than TSX telecom stocks.

There are laws of physics like gravity and thermodynamics, and I like to think there are laws of investing, too. One of the most reliable ones is simple: if a dividend is not well covered by free cash flow, it will eventually be cut.

Investors often look at dividend payout ratios based on earnings, but that approach breaks down for capital-intensive businesses. In sectors like telecom, accounting earnings are heavily distorted by depreciation, while it’s the cash flow that actually pays dividends.

A good example is BCE (TSX:BCE). Earlier this year, I flagged its unusually high payout ratio based on distributable cash flow and suggested management would likely cut the payout outright, which ended up happening. We’re now seeing similar warning signs at TELUS, which has paused dividend increases as analysts question how sustainable the payout really is, given rising debt costs.

The headwinds are structural. Slower population growth limits subscriber expansion, pricing power is capped by regulation and competition, and heavy debt loads mean a growing share of cash flow goes toward interest payments instead of shareholders.

If you want a dividend stock in the critical infrastructure space that prioritizes sustainability rather than stretching the balance sheet, there’s one clear alternative I’d choose instead: Enbridge (TSX:ENB).

What Is Enbridge?

Enbridge is one of the most important pieces of energy infrastructure in North America. The company operates crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission networks, gas distribution utilities, and renewable energy assets. Its pipeline system alone moves roughly 30% of the crude oil produced in North America, making it a true toll-booth business.

What sets Enbridge apart is how it gets paid. Most of its assets operate under long-term contracts, often 20 years or more, with volume commitments and inflation-linked escalators. That means Enbridge is largely insulated from short-term commodity price swings. Whether oil is $60 or $90, the pipes still earn a fee for moving molecules from point A to point B.

This contract structure creates highly predictable cash flow, which gives management confidence to invest, borrow at reasonable rates, and return capital to shareholders. It’s the exact opposite of the telecom model, where pricing pressure, capital intensity, and leverage are all working against dividend safety.

Why Enbridge’s dividend looks safer

Enbridge’s management team is very explicit about dividend discipline. The company targets a dividend payout ratio of 60% to 70% of distributable cash flow. That range leaves room for reinvestment, debt reduction, and unexpected shocks.

Compare that to BCE, which was paying out more than 100% of distributable cash flow before its cut. That gap had to be filled with borrowing, which is never sustainable in a higher-rate environment.

The results speak for themselves. Enbridge has paid dividends for over 70 years and increased its dividend for roughly 30 consecutive years. Over the past three decades, the dividend has grown at an annualized rate of about 9%, comfortably ahead of inflation.

What’s next for Enbridge?

Management guidance gives investors a clear roadmap. Looking ahead, Enbridge expects adjusted EBITDA to grow at roughly 8% annually, with distributable cash flow per share growing around 3%. That supports ongoing dividend increases in the low single digits.

Right now, Enbridge pays a quarterly dividend of $0.9425 per share. The most recent record date was November 14, with payment on December 1, so new investors will need to wait for the next cycle. Based on the current share price as of December 18, the dividend translates into an annualized yield of roughly 6%.

That yield is well covered, backed by contracted cash flows, and supported by a business model that doesn’t rely on aggressive subscriber growth or financial engineering. In a market where several high-profile dividend stocks have stumbled, that consistency matters.

If your goal is reliable income rather than chasing yield at any cost, I personally think Enbridge offers a much stronger foundation than Canada’s troubled telecom stocks.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

The Top 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks I Think Belong in Every Portfolio

| Jitendra Parashar

These three top Canadian dividend stocks combine dependable income with business models built to last through different market cycles.

Read more »

Thrilled women riding roller coaster at amusement park, enjoying fun outdoor activity.
Dividend Stocks

Safe Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Through Market Volatility

| Daniel Da Costa

Periods of market volatility can make even the most experienced investors uncomfortable, which is why so many Canadians start searching…

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Canadians Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three established dividend payers are ideal for building a buy-and-hold portfolio for the next decade.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

This 7.7% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Diversified Royalty Corp (DIV) stock pays monthly dividends from a unique royalty model, and its payout is getting safer.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

My Blueprint for Monthly Income Starting With $40,000

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's how I would combine two monthly-paying, high-yield TSX ETFs for passive income.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

Invest Ahead: 3 Potential Big Winners in 2026 and Beyond

| Adam Othman

Add these three TSX growth stocks to your self-directed portfolio before the new year comes in with another uptick in…

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

5 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Adam Othman

Solid dividend track records and visibility over future earnings and payouts make these five TSX dividend stocks compelling holdings for…

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

Invest $18,000 in These Dividend Stocks for $1,377 in Passive Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three high-yield dividend stocks offer an opportunity to earn recurring passive income from a capital deployment of $18,000.

Read more »