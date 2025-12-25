Member Login
2 Blue-Chip Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

2 Blue-Chip Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

These two top blue-chip stocks are some of the best companies in Canada, making them ideal investments for every Canadian.

Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Key Points

  • Dollarama (TSX:DOL) — a resilient low‑cost retailer with a long runway for growth and defensive demand that makes it a best‑in‑class Canadian blue‑chip to buy and hold (dividend yield ~0.2%).
  • Enbridge (TSX:ENB) — a $140B energy‑infrastructure giant with contract‑backed cash flows and a sustainable, growing dividend (yield ~6%; 2026 dividend $3.88 vs. estimated DCF/share $5.70–$6.10), ideal for income‑focused investors.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Dollarama

When it comes to building long-term wealth, there’s no question that owning a handful of high-quality, blue-chip stocks as the core pillars of your portfolio is one of the best and most reliable strategies you can follow.

Blue-chip stocks are the companies that have stood the test of time, dominated their industries, and continued growing through every type of market environment.

In addition, these are businesses with strong balance sheets, predictable cash flow, and proven management teams that know how to adapt as conditions change. Over decades, those qualities tend to translate into steady and consistent earnings growth, which in turn creates reliable dividends and significant returns, especially over the long haul.

What really makes blue-chip stocks attractive for Canadian investors, though, is their ability to compound quietly in the background, powering your portfolio’s long-term growth.

Because these stocks are often so consistent, they often remain profitable and even continue to grow during periods of volatility, economic slowdowns, or market sell-offs. That reliability gives investors the confidence to hold through the noise rather than panic at the wrong time.

Of course, not all large or well-known companies are blue-chip stocks. It’s essential to find the companies that combine scale and growth potential with durability.

So, if you’re looking to strengthen your portfolio with high-quality Canadian blue-chip stocks, here are two top picks that every investor should consider.  

One of the very best stocks in Canada

Whether you’re just starting your investing journey or you’re nearing retirement, there’s no question that one of the best stocks Canadian investors can buy, blue chip or not, is Dollarama (TSX:DOL).

The main reason why Dollarama is one of the best blue-chip stocks Canadian investors can buy is actually quite simple. It’s due to its business model as a low-cost retailer.

Typically, most businesses struggle as the economy weakens. When unemployment rises, incomes fall, and consumers tighten their belts, demand usually slows. However, that’s exactly when Dollarama tends to see an increase in demand for its low-cost goods, as more consumers look for ways to stretch their budgets.

Even more importantly, though, many of the habits that consumers develop during tougher economic periods tend to stick. So, while Dollarama often sees stronger demand and faster growth during downturns, it doesn’t necessarily give that growth back once the economy begins to recover.

But while Dollarama’s business model is a big reason for its success, the company itself and its management team also deserve a ton of credit. Over the years, Dollarama has expanded its product offerings, opened hundreds of new locations, and introduced new price points, all of which have continued to strengthen the brand and drive growth.

And now, with both its domestic business and international operations expanding rapidly, Dollarama still has a long runway of growth ahead.

So, if you’re looking for Canadian blue-chip stocks you can buy and hold forever, there’s no question Dollarama is one of the best to own, especially when the stock is trading off its highs.

One of the top blue-chip stocks that Canadian investors can buy now

Although Dollarama is an incredible long-term growth stock that you can have confidence owning in your portfolio, the one knock on the stock is that it offers a dividend yield of just 0.2%.

So, if you’re looking for a high-quality, blue-chip stock to buy that pays a significant and consistently growing dividend, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is the number one stock I’d recommend to Canadians.

Enbridge is unbelievably safe and defensive because of the essential role it plays in the North American economy as a $140 billion energy infrastructure business.

Not only does Enbridge transport about 30% of the crude oil produced and 20% of the natural gas consumed in the United States, but a significant portion of its revenue is backed by long-term contracts. That makes its future revenue and earnings highly predictable.

That’s exactly why Enbridge is so reliable, especially as a dividend growth stock. For example, the company has already released its 2026 guidance and expects to generate distributable cash flow per share between $5.70 and $6.10.

Therefore, with its dividend currently yielding over 6% and paying out just $3.88 per share annually, it’s clear that Enbridge’s dividend is not only sustainable, but that the company still has plenty of cash left over to continue investing in growth.

So, if you’re looking for top Canadian blue-chip stocks to buy and hold for years, Enbridge is easily one of the best dividend growth stocks you can consider.

