Home » Investing » Got $14,000? How to Structure a TFSA for Constant Monthly Income

Build a TFSA monthly paycheque by pairing a steady apartment REIT with a higher‑yield lender, and using simple risk checks to keep the income durable.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Combine a steady base, a real‑assets grower, and a higher‑yield name you monitor closely for dependable TFSA monthly income.
  • Timbercreek Financial pays high monthly income, but watch coverage, arrears, impaired loans, and credit quality
  • Canadian Apartment REIT offers strong occupancy and rent growth

Putting $14,000 to work inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a sneaky-powerful move. It’s big enough to matter, but still small enough to build thoughtfully. For constant monthly income, the goal is not highest yield wins. It’s dependable cash flow, sustainable payouts, and a mix of businesses that will not all get punched in the face by the same headline.

If you can combine one steadier dividend payer, one real assets name that can grow cash flow, and one higher-yield name that you keep on a tighter leash, you can build something that feels like a paycheque without gambling your TFSA room.

TF

Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF) is the classic monthly income magnet as the model is built around lending, collecting interest, and paying distributions. The reason investors get excited about names like this is simple. When underwriting is solid, you can get a high cash yield without needing a roaring bull market. But you cannot be passive about risk here. The whole story lives and dies on credit quality, loan-to-value discipline, and whether problem loans stay contained when the economy slows or real estate values wobble.

If you are considering TF for TFSA income, there are a few key things to watch each quarter. These include whether net investment income is comfortably covering the distribution, whether arrears and impaired loans are rising or stabilizing, and whether management is having to get “creative” to defend the payout.

The outlook can improve if interest rates ease and refinancing pressure fades, but the downside is real if commercial real estate stays stressed or if credit losses start eating into cash. In other words, this can help you hit the monthly income goal, but it deserves a stricter checklist than a plain-vanilla dividend stock.

CAR.UN

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN) is closer to the foundation piece for steady TFSA income. Apartments tend to have resilient demand. In its third quarter 2025 results, it reported portfolio occupancy of 97.8% and same-property average monthly rent growth of 4.4%, with same-property net operating income (NOI) also increasing.

This supports the idea that the underlying rental engine is still working. Those are the kinds of stats income investors want to see because they hint at rent growth that can outpace cost inflation, which is what keeps distributions sustainable over time.

The big “why it matters” with CAR.UN is that real estate investment trusts (REIT) are still rate-sensitive. When rates fall, financing pressure usually eases and property values often look less scary, which can help sentiment and unit prices. When rates stay higher for longer, investors scrutinize debt maturities, refinancing costs, and whether cash flow after interest still leaves plenty of room for the distribution. If you want CAR.UN for TFSA monthly income, you are really buying the stability of rental demand and rent growth. Meanwhile, investors are also accepting that the unit price can swing with interest-rate expectations even if occupancy stays strong.

Bottom line

If you were trying to build a practical $14,000 constant income setup with these two, I would think of CAR.UN as the steady monthly base, and TF as the higher-yield monthly booster that you monitor closely to add diversification, even if its dividend schedule is not regularly monthly. Right now, here’s what the pair can bring in.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL ANNUALPAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
TF$6.93505$0.69$348.45Monthly$3,499.65
CAR.UN$36.4396$1.54$147.84Monthly$3,497.28

The win is not only the income today, but the habit of reinvesting and letting the TFSA compound without tax drag, while staying disciplined enough to avoid the trap of chasing yield at the expense of safety.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

