Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Canadian Stock to Buy Today and Hold Forever

1 Canadian Stock to Buy Today and Hold Forever

Trash never takes a day off. Here’s why Waste Connections’ essential, low‑drama business can power a TFSA for decades despite a small dividend today.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
c

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Waste Connections runs essential trash services with repeat customers
  • Q3 2025 revenue rose to US$2.46B and EPS to US$1.44
  • Shares are pricey with a small yield, but management raised the dividend 11%

If you want a Canadian stock you can buy today and hold forever, stop chasing the loudest chart and start chasing the steadiest business. Markets can feel jumpy when rates shift and headlines whip investors around, but a true hold-forever pick keeps earning through it all.

Look for a Canadian stock that sells something people cannot skip, runs with repeat customers, and grows cash flow without constant reinvention. The best ones also raise dividends from real profits, keep debt sensible, and protect a moat you can explain at the kitchen table. That’s why today we’re looking at one particular market: trash.

WCN

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) fits that essential and repeatable test because it runs an integrated solid waste business. It collects, transfers, and disposes of non-hazardous waste, and it also earns revenue from recycling and renewable fuels generation. It even has a smaller slice of non-hazardous oilfield waste services and intermodal moves for cargo and waste containers. The work sounds unglamorous, but it sits at the heart of modern life, which makes demand remarkably sticky.

In the last year, the Canadian stock has looked calm rather than dramatic. As of writing, shares have fallen 4% in the last year, and risen 2% in the last month. That pace will not beat every sector when investors chase momentum, but it can help you stick with a plan when markets get choppy. For passive-income investors, temperament matters, because panic-selling can erase years of careful compounding faster than any mediocre quarter ever could.

Into earnings

That steadiness also reflects how the Canadian stock competes. Waste Connections focuses on many exclusive and secondary markets across 46 U.S. states and six Canadian provinces, and that footprint gives it local scale where it operates. It wins with logistics, contracts, and consistency, not flashy product cycles. Plenty of dividend stocks promise safety, yet their underlying business still swings with commodity prices, regulation, or consumer taste. Trash does not care about fashion trends, and that simple fact supports repeat revenue.

The latest earnings report shows why investors keep circling back to it. In the third quarter of 2025, Waste Connections grew revenue to US$2.5 billion and lifted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to US$830.3 million. It also grew adjusted profit per share to US$1.44 from US$1.35 a year earlier. Pricing did the heavy lifting, with core price growth at 6.3% in the quarter even as volumes softened. In short, it protected profitability without needing perfect economic weather.

Looking ahead

Now for the trade-off. Waste Connections trades at 70 times earnings at writing, 22 times forward earnings, and 5.6 times book value. You pay up for the consistency, and that premium can sting if you want quick wins. The dividend yield also looks small, roughly around 0.5%, so it will not fund a retirement cheque on day one. This Canadian stock aims to grow income over time, not to deliver a big headline yield today.

So why call it a buy-and-hold forever name for passive income? Because it combines durability with dividend growth and disciplined reinvestment. Management raised the quarterly dividend 11.1% in October 2025, taking it to US$0.35 per share. That raise matters more than the current yield because it signals that cash flow supports higher payouts while the Canadian stock keeps upgrading routes and assets. Add gradual pricing power and bolt-on acquisitions, and you get a business that can compound steadily through good markets and bad ones.

Bottom line

You should still challenge the thesis before you commit, because forever does not mean risk-free. A premium valuation can limit short-term upside, volumes can dip in a slowdown, and acquisition-heavy growth demands good judgement and good integration. If you need the highest yield right now, you will find flashier dividend names. But if you want a Canadian stock that can quietly earn, raise its payout, and keep doing it while you focus on life, Waste Connections can earn a spot in a long-term TFSA.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Forklift in a warehouse
Dividend Stocks

Retiring in Canada: Build $1,000 a Month in Dividend Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Granite REIT’s warehouses generate steady monthly cash, and rising cash flow and occupancy show why it can anchor a TFSA…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Giants to Buy and Never Sell

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Here's why Great‑West and TELUS can power a TFSA with steady cash and decade‑long compounding.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

1 Smart Buy-and-Hold Canadian Stock

| Daniel Da Costa

This Canadian stock is reliable, has years of potential, and pays a consistently growing dividend, making it one of the…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Giants to Buy and Hold for the Next 20 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Here's why CP’s rail network and North West’s essential stores can quietly compound while you sleep.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Telus Stock Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

As Telus resets its dividend strategy, this top Canadian dividend stock continues to deliver the consistent income investors value most.

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Dividend Stocks

This 10.7% Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 42% from all-time highs, Alvopetro Energy is a dividend stock that offers you an annualized yield of 10.7% in…

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

Forget Finance for Dividends, but Are REITs Any Better?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking beyond banks, this office REIT offers monthly income and diversification, but you’ll need to stomach office headlines and watch…

Read more »

shopper pushes cart through grocery store
Dividend Stocks

Buy 2,000 Shares of This Dividend Stock for $198 a Month in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A boring, grocery‑anchored REIT paying monthly. Why Slate Grocery REIT could fit a TFSA income plan and the key risks…

Read more »