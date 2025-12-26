Member Login
Home » Investing » Forget Finance for Dividends, but Are REITs Any Better?

Forget Finance for Dividends, but Are REITs Any Better?

Looking beyond banks, this office REIT offers monthly income and diversification, but you’ll need to stomach office headlines and watch the balance sheet.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • True North Commercial REIT pays a monthly distribution, giving TFSA income and diversification outside financials.
  • Operations are active with high occupancy and leasing
  • Biggest risk is refinancing with higher rates and sizeable debt

Finance stocks can pay great dividends, but they are not automatically the best dividend investments. Banks and insurers are tied to credit cycles, housing, and regulation. When the economy slows, dividends are still a priority, but sentiment can swing hard and fast.

You can also end up overexposed without realizing it, as Canadian portfolios already lean heavily toward financials. A good dividend portfolio should not rely on one sector behaving perfectly forever. That’s why today, we’re going to expand outside finance to focus on one real estate investment trust (REIT) worth considering.

TNT

True North Commercial REIT (TSX:TNT.UN) is a very different kind of dividend payer. It is an office REIT, and that alone explains why the market has been cautious. Higher rates raise borrowing costs, and the work-from-home narrative makes investors assume offices are empty. That fear can push the units around more than day-to-day rent collection does. It is why the price can feel moody, even when properties keep doing what properties do.

That volatility is not fun, but it can create opportunities for patient-income investors. If you buy a monthly payer inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), the cash flow lands quietly in your account, and you can reinvest it without tax drag. When a sector is unloved, the market’s expectations are lower. That means steady, ordinary results can matter more than flashy growth. The key is to separate the headline story from the actual numbers.

Into earnings

On the operating side, True North reported portfolio occupancy of 94.5% at the end of the third quarter (Q3) of 2025. It also reported leasing activity of 506,000 square feet in the quarter. The spread was not ideal, yet it shows the REIT is still transacting leases and keeping space filled. In office real estate, survival is often about staying active and staying realistic.

The details underline both the progress and the pressure. Renewals represented 279,000 square feet, while new leasing was 227,000 square feet. The REIT also sold three properties for $20.5 million. Disposals can be a smart reset when buyers will pay a reasonable price, and the proceeds help reduce risk. Still, negative spreads are a reminder that office landlords cannot assume easy rent growth.

Looking ahead

Balance sheet management is where many REIT stories turn, for better or worse. True North reported mortgage principal repayments of $11.7 million in the quarter and a debt-to-total assets ratio of 55.2%. It also highlighted unsecured debentures of $290 million and $400 million, with a weighted average term to maturity of five years and a weighted average interest rate of 4.71%. That is the kind of detail income investors should care about, because refinancing risk is what can turn a steady landlord into a stressed borrower when lenders get picky.

When you ask whether a dividend stock keeps on paying, cash flow is the centre of the answer. In Q3 2025, True North reported funds from operations (FFO) per unit of $0.56, and adjusted FFO of $7.8 million for the quarter. Those metrics aren’t perfect, but they are a practical way to judge whether rent and expenses are supporting distributions. True North also declared a monthly cash distribution of $0.0575 per unit, annualized to $0.69. Right now, here’s what $7,000 could bring in from that dividend stock.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
TNT.UN$8.91785$0.69$541.65Monthly$6,994.35

Bottom line

So yes, finance stocks are not always the best dividend option, especially if you already own plenty of them. TNT.UN offers something different: a monthly distribution and a business that is still managing occupancy, leasing, and debt in a challenging office backdrop. It is not a risk-free substitute for banks. Leasing spreads can stay negative, and office demand can weaken. But for a TFSA investor who wants diversification and can tolerate price swings, it can be a sensible complement to a bank-heavy dividend plan in a TFSA without betting everything on banks alone.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

1 Smart Buy-and-Hold Canadian Stock

| Daniel Da Costa

This Canadian stock is reliable, has years of potential, and pays a consistently growing dividend, making it one of the…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Giants to Buy and Hold for the Next 20 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Here's why CP’s rail network and North West’s essential stores can quietly compound while you sleep.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Telus Stock Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

As Telus resets its dividend strategy, this top Canadian dividend stock continues to deliver the consistent income investors value most.

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Dividend Stocks

This 10.7% Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 42% from all-time highs, Alvopetro Energy is a dividend stock that offers you an annualized yield of 10.7% in…

Read more »

shopper pushes cart through grocery store
Dividend Stocks

Buy 2,000 Shares of This Dividend Stock for $198 a Month in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A boring, grocery‑anchored REIT paying monthly. Why Slate Grocery REIT could fit a TFSA income plan and the key risks…

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

2 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

| Jitendra Parashar

If dependable income matters to you more than short-term gains, these ultra-safe dividend stocks deserve a spot in your portfolio.

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Telus Stock for its 9.3% Dividend Yield in 2026?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down more than 50% from all-time highs, Telus is a blue-chip dividend stock that offers you a yield of 9.3%.

Read more »

gift is bigger than the other
Dividend Stocks

2 No-Brainer Safe Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $200

| Daniel Da Costa

These two defensive stocks provide consistent growth, pay safe dividends, and you can buy them now for less than $200…

Read more »