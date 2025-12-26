Member Login
Home » Investing » Should You Buy Telus Stock for its 9.3% Dividend Yield in 2026?

Should You Buy Telus Stock for its 9.3% Dividend Yield in 2026?

Down more than 50% from all-time highs, Telus is a blue-chip dividend stock that offers you a yield of 9.3%.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Telus Corporation (TSX:T) currently offers an appealing 9.3% dividend yield, as the company prioritizes debt reduction and investment in AI and 5G technologies.
  • The telecom giant is targeting annual free cash flow growth of at least 10% through 2028, with plans to adjust its dividend payout ratio to 75% of free cash flow.
  • Analysts forecast a 27% gain in Telus stock, and with dividends included, potential cumulative returns could reach 37% over the next year, supported by continued growth in its core and health businesses.

As we enter 2026, income-focused investors are gravitating toward TELUS (TSX:T), drawn by its attractive 9.3% dividend yield. Valued at a market cap of $27 billion, Telus is among the largest telecom companies in Canada.

The blue-chip stock is down almost 50% from its all-time high, as investors are concerned about high debt levels and a weak balance sheet. This drawdown has raised the dividend yield for Telus stock to more than 9% in December 2025.

Telus is currently overhauling its finances to address concerns about high debt and the safety of its dividend. The company’s primary goal is to reduce its debt while continuing to invest in new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G.

A focus on cash flow

Telus plans to grow its free cash flow by at least 10% every year through 2028. For 2026, the company is targeting $2.4 billion in cash flow, compared to $2.3 billion in infrastructure spending. This is an increase from the $2.15 billion baseline expected in 2025.

Notably, Telus announced a pause in its dividend growth, while maintaining the current quarterly dividend of $0.4184 per share. This freeze is intended to bring the dividend-payout ratio down to roughly 75% of free cash flow. The annual dividend expense for Telus stock exceeds $2.5 billion, indicating a payout ratio of over 100% this year.

The company is also removing the discount for its dividend-reinvestment plan (DRIP). This reduction will happen in stages:

  • In early 2026, the current 2% discount will drop to 1.75%.
  • By late 2026, the discount will fall further to 1.5%.
  • In 2027, the discount will hit 1%.
  • By 2028, the discount will be removed entirely.

Telus aims to lower its debt levels to strengthen the balance sheet. It ended the third quarter (Q3) of 2025 with a leverage ratio of 3.5 times. The management outlined plans to reduce this multiple to 3.3 times by the end of 2026 and to three times by late 2027.

Telus is also looking for a strategic partner for Telus Health to help fund growth in this segment. Further, it plans to offload non-core real estate and the legacy copper network infrastructure.

However, Telus plans to invest $70 billion over five years in verticals such as 5G, fibre networks, and AI infrastructure, which should drive future cash flows higher. Additionally, the telecom giant expects AI revenue to increase from $800 million in 2025 to $2 billion in 2028.

Is Telus stock undervalued?

The core business for Telus continues to grow at a steady pace, given it added 288,000 total mobile and fixed customers in Q3, expanding its customer base to nearly 21 million connections, an increase of 5% year over year.

It also added 40,000 internet subscribers in the quarter, driven by its PureFibre network advantage. Telus extended a 15-year streak of positive wireline net additions, dating back to Q3 of 2010.

Meanwhile, Telus Health grew its sales by 18% and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization by 24% in the September quarter.

Analysts tracking the TSX dividend stock forecast it to gain 27%, given consensus price target estimates. If we account for dividends, cumulative returns could be closer to 37% over the next 12 months.

More on Dividend Stocks

gift is bigger than the other
Dividend Stocks

2 No-Brainer Safe Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $200

| Daniel Da Costa

These two defensive stocks provide consistent growth, pay safe dividends, and you can buy them now for less than $200…

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock Could Beat the TSX

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A cash-rich miner pays you now and builds for tomorrow. Here's why DPM could outpace the TSX in a TFSA…

Read more »

Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen
Dividend Stocks

2 Blue-Chip Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top blue-chip stocks are some of the best companies in Canada, making them ideal investments for every Canadian.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

High-Yield Alert: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These three high-yield dividend stocks all offer sustainable yields above 6%, making them some of the best stocks Canadians can…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Got $14,000? How to Structure a TFSA for Constant Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Build a TFSA monthly paycheque by pairing a steady apartment REIT with a higher‑yield lender, and using simple risk checks…

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect TFSA Stock: A 7.4% Payout Each Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Automotive Properties REIT is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a monthly payout and a yield of 7.4% in…

Read more »

Pumps await a car for fueling at a gas and diesel station.
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock That’s an Easy ‘Yes’

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A simple, steady compounder. Why Couche‑Tard’s Circle K model can be an “easy yes” for a TFSA without needing a…

Read more »

alcohol
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5% for Practically Free Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Three Canadian dividend payers aiming for 5% TFSA income. Here’s how to get steadier, tax-free cash without chasing the highest…

Read more »