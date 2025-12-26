Down 42% from all-time highs, Alvopetro Energy is a dividend stock that offers you an annualized yield of 10.7% in December 2025.

This 10.7% Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

Income-seeking investors should consider owning dividend stocks that offer an attractive yield. However, dividend payouts are not guaranteed and can be suspended if the company’s financials deteriorate. So, it’s essential to identify fundamentally strong stocks that can sustain and even grow dividend payouts across business cycles.

One such small-cap dividend stock is Alvopetro Energy (TSXV:ALV), which offers you a tasty yield of over 10%. Valued at a market cap of $227 million, Alvopetro stock has returned more than 1,150% to shareholders over the last decade, after adjusting for dividend reinvestments. Despite these outsized returns, the energy stock trades 42% below all-time highs, allowing you to buy the dip.

Alvopetro Energy is a Calgary-based oil and gas producer focused on natural gas development in Brazil’s Recôncavo basin and exploration opportunities in Canada. The company’s core assets include the producing Caburé and Murucututu natural gas fields, Block 183 exploration acreage, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields covering approximately 17,419 acres in onshore Brazil.

Alvopetro employs a balanced capital allocation strategy, reinvesting roughly half of cash flow into organic growth while returning the remainder to shareholders.

The company leverages strategic midstream infrastructure supporting its Brazilian gas operations while pursuing high-quality exploration opportunities across both operating jurisdictions.

Is the dividend stock a good buy right now?

For investors seeking a combination of value, high income, and a clear growth runway, Alvopetro Energy presents a compelling case. As the first integrated onshore natural gas producer in Brazil, Alvopetro has carved out a niche in the Recôncavo Basin by controlling both its upstream production and midstream infrastructure.

Alvopetro’s business model is centred on a disciplined capital allocation strategy that balances organic growth with aggressive stakeholder returns.

Since mid-2020, the company has allocated 52% of its funds flow from operations to reinvestment, while returning 48% to stakeholders through dividends, share repurchases, and debt payments.

Alvopetro recently announced a quarterly dividend of US$0.12 per share, which includes a special dividend of US$0.02. This translates to an annualized yield of 10.7%.

Alvoptero’s integrated business model enables it to maintain steady profit margins. In Q3 2025, it reported an exceptional operating netback margin of 85%.

The operating netback margin is a non-GAAP financial metric that evaluates the operational efficiency and profitability of a company’s extraction activities.

It measures the percentage of revenue a company retains from each unit of production after covering the immediate costs of bringing that product to market.

In addition to its operations in Brazil, Alvopetro is also expanding in Canada. The energy producer aims to utilize its multilateral drilling technology to target low-risk high-return heavy oil opportunities that offer quick payouts.

Is the dividend stock undervalued?

Analysts tracking the Canadian dividend stock forecast its free cash flow (FCF) to improve from US$19.6 million in 2024 to US$52 million in 2029.

Given an annual payout of US$0.40 per share, the yearly dividend expense is around US$14.7 million. This suggests the company’s payout ratio will improve to less than 30% in 2029, from 75% in 2024.

If the Canadian dividend stock is priced at 10 times forward FCF, which is reasonable, it could gain 200% from current levels within the next three years. If we adjust for dividends, cumulative returns could be closer to 230%.