1 Canadian Stock to Rule Them All in 2026

After an eventful 2025 that saw substantial movement in the stock market, it’s time for investors to once again shift their focus forward. While 2025 created several opportunities for investors, from declining interest rates to surging gold prices, there are a few Canadian stocks that you won’t want to ignore as we head into 2026.

With most stocks at or above fair value now, particularly higher-quality stocks that you can have confidence buying and holding for years, it’s essential that the stocks you do buy today have significant long-term growth potential.

Luckily for investors, one of the best long-term businesses and highest quality growth stocks on the TSX is once again trading cheaply, and it’s unquestionably the one stock you’ll want to buy now heading into 2026.

It has a proven business model, a long runway for growth, a strong balance sheet, and a management team that has consistently demonstrated its ability to execute year after year.

So, if you’ve got cash that you’re looking to put to work as we begin 2026, here’s why goeasy (TSX:GSY) is one of the best Canadian stocks to buy today.

goeasy is one of the best stocks to buy for 2026 and beyond

If you’ve never heard of goeasy before, the growth stock operates in non-prime consumer lending, offering loans, leasing, and point-of-sale financing to Canadians who don’t always qualify for traditional bank credit.

It’s a segment that continues to see steady demand in both strong and weak economic environments. It also comes with more risk than traditional lending, but that risk is exactly what creates the opportunity for higher growth and profitability.

One of the biggest reasons goeasy is such a high-quality stock – and what truly separates it from most lenders – is how disciplined it’s been over the years.

The company has built a strong underwriting process, focuses heavily on risk management, and has consistently grown its loan book over the years while keeping its charge-off rates consistent and within its target range.

That discipline is exactly why goeasy has delivered one of the strongest long-term track records on the TSX. Over the past decade, it hasn’t just grown revenue and earnings, it has compounded them at an impressive rate, rewarding investors who were patient enough to hold.

For example, over the last five years, goeasy’s revenue and normalized earnings per share (EPS) have grown at compound annual rates of 20.1% and 26.4%, respectively.

And that growth shouldn’t be slowing down anytime soon. Even looking ahead to next year, analysts expect revenue to increase by roughly 12.7% and normalized EPS to jump by about 25.2%, driven by strong margins that continue to improve as the business scales.

The perfect mix of growth, income, and value

What makes goeasy especially compelling heading into 2026 is that it is no longer just a growth stock. It has also become a legitimate dividend growth stock, with a payout that continues to rise alongside earnings.

In fact, since 2021, goeasy’s annual dividend has increased from $2.64 to $5.84 per share, a jump of roughly 121% in just five years. And even after that rapid increase, the dividend remains extremely sustainable. With the stock pulling back and the yield now sitting around 4.5%, goeasy is still only paying out roughly 35% of its earnings.

At the same time, the stock is trading exceptionally cheaply. Despite its strong long-term track record, goeasy trades at just 6.4 times its estimated 2026 earnings. That’s easily the cheapest the stock has been in more than five years.

In fact, over the last decade, the only time it briefly traded cheaper was for about a week during the initial pandemic sell-off. Furthermore, goeasy’s five-year average forward price-to-earnings ratio is closer to 10.3 times.

So, if you’re looking for a top Canadian stock to buy as we head into 2026 and hold for years, there’s no question goeasy is one of the top picks to consider.