2 Worry-Free High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

These high-yield Canadian companies are better positioned to consistently pay dividends regardless of economic situations in 2026.

Investors seeking a reliable passive income stream in 2026 could consider high-yield Canadian dividend stocks. The TSX has several stocks that are offering attractive yields. However, chasing yield alone can be risky. Thus, one should look for high-yield dividend stocks with strong fundamentals, a steady dividend payment history, resilient earnings, and sustainable payouts. These companies are better positioned to consistently pay dividends regardless of economic situations, making them worry-free income stocks.

Against this backdrop, here are two high-yield Canadian stocks to buy for worry-free income in 2026.

High-yield dividend stock #1: SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is one of the most reliable high-yield dividend stocks to buy for 2026. The REIT has been uninterruptedly paying dividends for years. Moreover, it offers a monthly payout and yields over 7% near the current market price.

Its properties are largely located in prime, high-traffic areas across Canada, supporting strong leasing demand and consistently high occupancy. In the latest quarter, occupancy remained strong at 98.6%, reflecting the demand for its portfolio. Further, its quality tenant base drives rent collection and adds stability to its operations.

SmartCentres REIT is well-positioned to sustain its distributions in the coming years. The ongoing strength in its core retail properties, high occupancy, expansion into mixed-use developments, and a significant landbank provide a solid base for future earnings growth and are likely to support its payouts.

High-yield dividend stock #2: Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is another reliable dividend stock to buy and hold for worry-free passive income in 2026. This Canadian oil and gas producer has rewarded shareholders with consistent monthly dividend payments for years.

For instance, from January 2013 through November 2025, Whitecap returned approximately $2.9 billion to shareholders through dividends. This payout reflects management’s commitment to enhance shareholder value regardless of commodity price environments.

The company targets a base dividend payout ratio of 20% to 25%, a conservative range that leaves sufficient cash flow to fund day-to-day operations, reinvest in high-quality projects, and absorb fluctuations in oil and gas prices. Over time, management expects to grow its base dividend by 1% to 3% every year, providing the potential for gradual income growth alongside stability.

Whitecap is likely to benefit from a diversified asset base and a continued focus on efficiency improvements. Ongoing efforts to optimize drilling performance, streamline costs, and maintain strict capital discipline are expected to support earnings over the long term. Its strong financials and resilient payouts position Whitecap to sustain its dividend, making it a credible option for investors seeking a worry-free high-yield dividend stock.