Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Worry-Free High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

2 Worry-Free High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

These high-yield Canadian companies are better positioned to consistently pay dividends regardless of economic situations in 2026.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
resting in a hammock with eyes closed

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • High-yield TSX dividend stocks are a compelling option to generate passive income.
  • Investors should look for high-yield dividend stocks with strong fundamentals, a steady dividend payment history, and sustainable payouts.
  • These Canadian stocks offer high yields and are reliable investments to generate worry-free passive income.

Investors seeking a reliable passive income stream in 2026 could consider high-yield Canadian dividend stocks. The TSX has several stocks that are offering attractive yields. However, chasing yield alone can be risky. Thus, one should look for high-yield dividend stocks with strong fundamentals, a steady dividend payment history, resilient earnings, and sustainable payouts. These companies are better positioned to consistently pay dividends regardless of economic situations, making them worry-free income stocks.

Against this backdrop, here are two high-yield Canadian stocks to buy for worry-free income in 2026.

High-yield dividend stock #1: SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is one of the most reliable high-yield dividend stocks to buy for 2026. The REIT has been uninterruptedly paying dividends for years. Moreover, it offers a monthly payout and yields over 7% near the current market price.

Its properties are largely located in prime, high-traffic areas across Canada, supporting strong leasing demand and consistently high occupancy. In the latest quarter, occupancy remained strong at 98.6%, reflecting the demand for its portfolio. Further, its quality tenant base drives rent collection and adds stability to its operations.

SmartCentres REIT is well-positioned to sustain its distributions in the coming years. The ongoing strength in its core retail properties, high occupancy, expansion into mixed-use developments, and a significant landbank provide a solid base for future earnings growth and are likely to support its payouts.

High-yield dividend stock #2: Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is another reliable dividend stock to buy and hold for worry-free passive income in 2026. This Canadian oil and gas producer has rewarded shareholders with consistent monthly dividend payments for years.

For instance, from January 2013 through November 2025, Whitecap returned approximately $2.9 billion to shareholders through dividends. This payout reflects management’s commitment to enhance shareholder value regardless of commodity price environments.

The company targets a base dividend payout ratio of 20% to 25%, a conservative range that leaves sufficient cash flow to fund day-to-day operations, reinvest in high-quality projects, and absorb fluctuations in oil and gas prices. Over time, management expects to grow its base dividend by 1% to 3% every year, providing the potential for gradual income growth alongside stability.

Whitecap is likely to benefit from a diversified asset base and a continued focus on efficiency improvements. Ongoing efforts to optimize drilling performance, streamline costs, and maintain strict capital discipline are expected to support earnings over the long term. Its strong financials and resilient payouts position Whitecap to sustain its dividend, making it a credible option for investors seeking a worry-free high-yield dividend stock.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

4 Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next 40 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Build a simple 40‑year TFSA with four holdings providing income, steady growth, industrial balance, and U.S. quality, so you can…

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over BCE Stock Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE’s dividend shine has faded, while Great‑West’s steadier cash flows and coverage look more like the dividend giant to own…

Read more »

Partially complete jigsaw puzzle with scattered missing pieces
Dividend Stocks

These Are the Dividends I’d Lock in Before 2026

| Kay Ng

Generating solid dividends forms a good foundation for long-term total returns.

Read more »

some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate
Dividend Stocks

This 8.7% Yield TSX Stock Is One I’m Comfortable Holding for the Long Term

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Firm Capital Property Trust offers about an 8% monthly yield from steady, necessity-based properties, prioritizing reliable cash flow over flashy…

Read more »

A modern office building detail
Dividend Stocks

3 Must-Own Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks for Canadians

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian blue-chip dividend stocks have paid dividends for decades and are well-positioned to maintain the streak.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Many TELUS Shares It Takes to Generate $1,000 in Yearly Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TELUS’s slump may be an income opportunity, offering a higher yield and steady cash flow for those with patience while…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

Invest $15,000 in This Dividend Stock for $1,078 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want your first $15,000 to start paying you now? Freehold Royalties’s asset‑light model aims to deliver steady monthly…

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Dividend Stocks

How Married Canadians Can Earn Nearly $10,000 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Here is how a Canadian couple could earn an extra ~$10,000 of tax-free dividend passive income by combining their TFSA…

Read more »