Member Login
Home » Investing » Energy and Mining Stocks Are Outshining Tech in 2025

Energy and Mining Stocks Are Outshining Tech in 2025

Energy and mining stocks have outperformed tech this year. Here’s why and where to invest for 2026.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • 2025’s volatile market is poised to finish with double-digit gains, led by energy and mining rather than tech.
  • Cenovus and Barrick exemplify the surge as higher oil and precious-metal prices fuel cash flow, dividends/buybacks, and outsized returns (Barrick up ~180%).
  • Tech like Shopify still grew (~51%) but lagged amid higher rates and no commodity tailwind, supporting a balanced portfolio approach.

2025 has been an unusual year for the markets. Despite the intense market volatility, the broader market appears poised to finish the year with double-digit gains. Most surprising of all, it’s energy and mining stocks, not tech, that are leading the charge.

Here’s a look at some of those major players and why energy and mining stocks are the standout winners of 2025.

Energy stock: Cenovus Energy

Calgary-based Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) is one of the largest integrated oil and gas producers in Canada. The company also has an international footprint, with operations in the U.S. and in the Asia-Pacific region.

Its integrated model helps to smooth out earnings. In 2025, Cenovus benefited from strong global demand and rising commodity prices. Higher oil prices flow directly into revenue and cash flow, and Cenovus continues to keep costs under control.

This helps to strengthen its balance sheet further.

That combination has fueled strong cash generation, enabling the company to reinvest in growth projects while returning capital to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

Speaking of dividends, as of the time of writing, Cenovus offers a quarterly dividend with a yield of 3.50%.

That’s the type of growth that led to energy and mining stocks outshining tech.

Mining stock: Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) is one of the largest miners on the planet. The company has a diverse portfolio of mines that includes operations not only in Canada, but in over a dozen countries around the world on several continents.

In 2025, Barrick saw its stock surge nearly 180%. That’s a perfect example of where saying that energy and mining stocks outperformed tech is a gross understatement.

A big reason for that incredible rally can be traced back to the explosive rise in precious metals during 2025. As of the time of writing, gold prices are just over US$4,500 per ounce and silver trades at over US$80 per ounce.

By way of comparison, year to date, gold is up 72%, and silver is up 176%.

Part of the reason precious metals, and by extension, Barrick’s stock price, have surged during 2025 can be traced back to investor confidence.

Precious metals are classic safe-haven assets. When market volatility spikes, investors rotate out of equities and into gold and silver. This pushes demand and prices higher.

Producers like Barrick, with their fixed-cost models, see those higher prices flow directly into margins and free cash flow.

That strength supports dividend increases, debt reduction, and new project development. As of the time of writing, Barrick’s quarterly dividend currently offers a 1.55% yield.

Barrick is a textbook example of where energy and mining stocks have outperformed tech this year.

What about tech?

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is the largest tech company in Canada and a global e-commerce titan. During 2025, the stock saw gains of 51%, which in any other year would make it one of the top-performing stocks.

Shopify hit 32% revenue growth in the third quarter and recorded nine straight quarters of double-digit free cash flow margins, hitting 18%.

So then, why isn’t Shopify, and by extension, tech outperforming energy and mining stocks?

Tech isn’t tied to this commodity cycle. Instead, tech relies on continuous growth, which is heavily influenced by interest rates and market sentiment. Higher rates make borrowing more expensive and compresses valuations, creating headwinds for high-growth tech names.

Energy and mining stocks, however, are more focused on operations and riding the latest wave of commodity price spikes.

Energy and mining stocks or tech?

No stock is without risk, and both sectors offer compelling long-term opportunities. Energy and mining stocks are thriving in today’s commodity-driven environment, while tech continues to deliver strong fundamental growth.

In my opinion, all of the above-mentioned stocks would be well-suited in any long-term portfolio.

Buy them, hold them, and watch your portfolio grow.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Stacked gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

It’s Not Too Late to Join the Rush in Canadian Gold Stocks. Really

| Demetris Afxentiou

Opportunity is knocking for prospective investors in Canadian gold stocks. Here’s why you need to invest now.

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Metals and Mining Stocks

The Best TSX Gold and Silver Funds for Canadian Investors

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Both of these funds from Sprott can provide spot gold and silver exposure in any brokerage account.

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

2 Easy Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,500 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A $1,500 capital investment is enough to buy two easy Canadian stocks and build a high-performance portfolio.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Tech Stocks

As the TSX Breaks Higher, These Canadian Stocks Look Poised to Win in 2026

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three Canadian stocks with high-velocity growth potential could be among TSX’s winning investments in 2026.

Read more »

man makes the timeout gesture with his hands
Energy Stocks

Think U.S. Stocks Are Overvalued? Invest Smart and Buy These Canadian Ones Instead

| aditiganguly

If you’ve been watching U.S. stocks this year, you’ve probably felt like you were strapped into a rollercoaster ride. One…

Read more »

Dog smiles with a big gold necklace
Metals and Mining Stocks

Gold Keeps Roaring Higher… Here’s 1 Quality Gold Stock to Buy

| Andrew Button

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) is Canada's best large cap gold miner.

Read more »

Dog smiles with a big gold necklace
Metals and Mining Stocks

Should This Gold Mining Stock Be on Your TFSA Buy List?

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why TFSA holders can consider owning this TSX gold miner in their portfolio and benefit from outsized returns.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Metals and Mining Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Immediately With Just $1,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Here are two top Canadian stocks that are poised to deliver market-beating returns to shareholders over the next few years.

Read more »