Got $1,000? These Canadian Stocks Look Like Smart Buys Right Now

Got $1,000? Three quiet Canadian stocks serving essential services can start paying you now and compound for years.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Key Points

  • Hydro One is a regulated utility with predictable cash flow and modest dividend growth
  • Sienna Senior Living benefits from aging demographics
  • NorthWest Healthcare owns essential medical properties on long leases

A thousand dollars doesn’t feel like much in a market that talks in the millions, but that’s exactly why Canadian stocks look smart right now. When prices pull back or move sideways, smaller amounts can actually work harder because you’re not chasing perfection. You’re buying pieces of real businesses at moments when patience matters more than hype. With $1,000, the goal isn’t instant wealth; it’s starting a habit of owning companies that generate cash, serve essential needs, and can quietly compound over time. Canada’s market is full of these steady operators, and right now several are priced as if no further upside is baked in.

H

Hydro One (TSX:H) is about as straightforward as it gets, which is why it often gets overlooked. It owns and operates Ontario’s electricity transmission and distribution network; therefore, it gets paid to move power regardless of how the economy is performing. Demand doesn’t disappear, as homes still turn lights on, and businesses still need electricity. That makes Hydro One’s revenue unusually predictable. Recent earnings reflected this stability, with regulated rate base growth supporting steady revenue and earnings even as broader markets stayed choppy. The dividend continues to grow modestly, which matters for long-term investors who care about reliability over excitement.

From a valuation and performance perspective, Hydro One hasn’t been flashy, and that’s the appeal. Shares have lagged faster-growing sectors, keeping expectations grounded. For a $1,000 investment, this kind of stock offers peace of mind. You’re not betting on a breakthrough. You’re buying a business that does one thing well and gets paid for it year after year. Over time, reinvested dividends can quietly do the heavy lifting, especially when bought without a premium attached.

SIA

Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) plays in a very different space, but the long-term logic is just as compelling. It operates long-term care and retirement communities across Canada, serving an aging population that is only getting larger. Earnings have been improving as occupancy rates rise and cost pressures slowly ease from post-pandemic extremes. Government funding provides a stable revenue base, while private-pay retirement homes add upside as demand improves. The business isn’t immune to challenges, but the demand profile is structural, not cyclical.

The share price tells a cautious story, which is why SIA stands out for a small investment. Valuations remain compressed compared to historical norms, reflecting lingering concerns about labour costs and margins. For patient investors, that caution creates opportunity. With $1,000, Sienna offers exposure to a long-term demographic trend at a price that already assumes plenty of bad news. If execution continues to improve, the upside doesn’t need perfection.

NWH

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is another Canadian stock the market has been quick to dismiss. It owns hospitals and medical office buildings across several countries, leasing space to healthcare providers on long-term contracts. Earnings have been pressured by higher interest rates and asset sales, but the underlying properties remain essential. People don’t stop needing healthcare because rates are high. Recent results showed progress on balance sheet repair and asset recycling, which has helped stabilize cash flow.

From a performance and valuation standpoint, NWH.UN still trades at a deep discount to its asset base. The distribution remains high, and while it carries risk, it’s not based on empty buildings or discretionary tenants. For a $1,000 investment, this is a classic contrarian income play. You’re getting paid to wait while management works through a difficult period, and any normalization can add meaningful upside over time.

Bottom line

A thousand dollars works best when it buys time, not excitement. Stocks like Hydro One, Sienna Senior Living, and NorthWest Healthcare won’t dominate headlines, but they don’t need to. They serve essential needs, generate real cash, and are priced for modest expectations. Yet even now, here’s what $1,000 could bring in for each.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
H$53.9118$1.33$23.94Quarterly$970.38
SIA$21.0447$0.94$44.18Monthly$988.88
NWH.UN$5.12195$0.36$70.20Monthly$998.40

While modest, that’s often where the smartest long-term investment decisions begin, especially when you’re starting small and thinking ahead.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

