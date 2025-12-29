Member Login
Planning Ahead: Optimizing TFSA Contribution Room for 2026

Plan your 2026 TFSA now: pick a simple core ETF, automate contributions, and let compounding work while you ignore the noise.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Planning TFSA moves early beats rushed January decisions
  • ZCN gives broad Canadian market exposure in one ETF
  • XEQT provides global stock exposure in one fund

Planning ahead for your 2026 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution room is more important than it sounds. The best results usually come from decisions made when nothing feels urgent. When January hits, markets can feel noisy, emotions run high, and investors rush to “do something” with fresh room.

Thinking ahead removes that pressure. It lets you decide what you want your TFSA to do for you, whether that is long-term growth, future income, or a mix of both, and it helps you avoid parking new contributions in cash for months while you second-guess yourself. Quiet planning often leads to better outcomes than reactive investing.

Getting started

To optimize TFSA contributions in 2026, the first step is clarity. Know how much room you expect to have and decide in advance how aggressively you want to invest it. That decision should match your timeline, not the headlines. If your TFSA is meant to fund retirement or long-term flexibility, short-term market swings matter far less than staying invested. Planning ahead also gives you time to align contributions with your broader finances, so TFSA investing feels intentional rather than squeezed in after everything else.

The second step is simplicity. Investors often overcomplicate TFSA contributions by trying to pick the perfect stock or time the market. A stronger approach is choosing a core investment that matches your risk tolerance and adding to it consistently. Planning in advance allows you to automate contributions, rebalance calmly, and avoid chasing whatever performed best the year before. Over decades, that discipline often beats cleverness. And it’s why exchange-traded funds (ETF) are excellent options.

ZCN

The BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSX:ZCN) offers a straightforward way to put TFSA dollars to work in Canada’s largest public companies. It tracks the broad Canadian market, giving exposure to banks, energy, utilities, and industrials in one holding. Performance tends to mirror the TSX over time, which means it can feel boring. Yet that is often a feature, not a flaw, for long-term TFSA contributions.

In recent periods, ZCN has delivered returns in line with the Canadian market, benefiting when financials and energy perform well and lagging when those sectors struggle. At writing, returns hit about 30% in the last year. For 2026 contributions, its appeal lies in familiarity and stability. Investors know what they are getting, and they know the risks. Concentration in Canada can be a drawback, but for investors who want a home-market anchor inside their TFSA, ZCN keeps things simple and low maintenance.

XEQT

The iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio (TSX:XEQT) takes a different approach by leaning fully into global growth. It holds a diversified mix of Canadian, U.S., and international equities and stays 100% invested in stocks. That makes it more volatile than balanced options, but it also gives it more upside potential over long periods. While less than ZCN, shares are still up 18% in the last year. And for TFSA investors with time on their side, that growth tilt can be powerful.

Performance-wise, XEQT has rewarded patience by capturing global equity growth while spreading risk across regions. It rises and falls with markets, but it removes the need to decide when to rotate between Canada, the U.S., or international stocks. For 2026 TFSA contributions, XEQT works well for investors who want one decision, one holding, and a long runway. The main risk is emotional rather than structural. You have to be comfortable holding through downturns without flinching.

Bottom line

Optimizing TFSA contributions is less about predicting 2026 and more about respecting time. Whether you choose a Canada-focused option like ZCN or a global growth engine like XEQT, the real advantage comes from planning early, contributing consistently, and letting compounding do its work. And right now, both offer dividends. Here’s what $7,000 in each ETF could bring in.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
ZCN$42.68164$0.94$154.16Quarterly$6,999.52
XEQT$40.10174$0.73$127.02Quarterly$6,977.40

All considered, a calm plan made ahead of time often outperforms a rushed decision made at the deadline.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

