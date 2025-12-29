You’ll Thank Yourself in a Decade for Owning These Top TSX Dividend Stocks

You rarely notice the best dividend stocks while they’re quietly doing their job. They don’t trend on social media. They don’t promise overnight wins. They just show up, quarter after quarter, paying you for your patience. A decade from now, those steady payments and small raises can quietly turn into something life-changing. That’s why investors often look back and wish they had bought more dependable TSX dividend stocks earlier, when the noise felt louder than the opportunity. So today, we’re going to look at one winner.

FTS

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a perfect example of a dividend stock built for patience. It is one of Canada’s largest regulated utility companies, owning electric and gas assets across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. Fortis doesn’t chase growth; it plans it. Most of its earnings come from regulated utilities, which means predictable cash flow and limited surprises. People flip switches every day regardless of what the economy is doing, and regulators allow Fortis to earn a set return on those assets. That stability is the foundation of its dividend story.

Recent earnings reinforced why Fortis remains so reliable. Revenue and earnings continued to grow steadily, supported by rate base expansion and ongoing infrastructure investments. Management reaffirmed its multi-year capital plan, which focuses on grid modernization, transmission upgrades, and cleaner energy investments. Cash flow remained strong and comfortably covered the dividend. There were no dramatic swings, no unexpected risks, just steady progress. For dividend investors, that consistency matters far more than flashy growth.

From a performance and valuation standpoint, Fortis rarely looks cheap, but it also rarely disappoints. The dividend stock tends to trade at a premium because the market trusts it. Over decades, Fortis delivered consistent total returns driven by dividend growth rather than price spikes. It raised its dividend for more than 50 consecutive years, placing it among the most reliable dividend growers in the country. If you buy Fortis today, you’re not buying excitement. You’re buying a future version of yourself who appreciates stability, rising income, and fewer financial regrets.

GWO

Great-West Lifeco (TSX:GWO) offers a different, but equally powerful, path to long-term dividend success. It’s a global insurance and wealth management company with operations across Canada, the United States, and Europe. Its business revolves around retirement savings, insurance, and asset management, which tend to grow alongside aging populations and long-term wealth accumulation. That gives Great-West a natural tailwind that doesn’t rely on perfect economic conditions.

Recent earnings showed the strength of that model. Great-West delivered solid revenue growth and stable earnings, supported by higher interest rates, strong insurance margins, and growth in its wealth and retirement businesses. Capital levels remained healthy, and management continued to emphasize disciplined capital allocation. The dividend stock also benefited from improved investment returns on its large asset base, which supports both earnings growth and dividend sustainability.

In terms of performance and valuation, Great-West often trades at a discount to the broader market despite its durability. That’s partly because insurance isn’t exciting, but it is essential. The dividend yield remains attractive, and the payout ratio is conservative, leaving room for continued dividend growth. Over the next decade, as more Canadians and global workers move into retirement, demand for the products Great-West provides should only increase. That makes it the kind of dividend stock that quietly compounds while the world looks elsewhere.

Bottom line

The common thread between Fortis and Great-West Lifeco is trust. These are businesses built to last, not impress. They generate predictable cash flow, reward shareholders consistently, and rarely force investors into stressful decisions. And even now, here’s what $7,000 could bring in from these top dividend stocks.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT GWO $67.39 103 $2.44 $251.32 Quarterly $6,941.17 FTS $70.99 98 $2.51 $245.98 Quarterly $6,956. 02

Ten years from now, the headlines you forgot won’t matter. What will matter is the income that kept growing, the stability that helped you sleep at night, and the quiet satisfaction of knowing you chose dividend stocks you could thank yourself for later.